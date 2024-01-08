Tiger Woods ends 27-year long partnership with Nike

Golf superstar Tiger Woods announces the end of his 27-year partnership with athletic brand Nike (NKE). Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith joins the Live show to highlight Woods' history with Nike and which other sports brands, such as Acushnet (GOLF), could land a partnership deal with the golfer.

