U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,763.54
    +66.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,683.01
    +216.90 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,843.77
    +319.70 (+2.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.01
    +37.86 (+1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.00
    -2.81 (-3.81%)
     

  • Gold

    2,034.80
    -15.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0955
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0020
    -0.0400 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2750
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2030
    -0.3310 (-0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    47,066.12
    +2,838.96 (+6.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.19
    +4.58 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,377.42
    +89.12 (+0.27%)
     

Tiger Woods ends 27-year long partnership with Nike

Josh Lipton
·Anchor, Yahoo Finance

Golf superstar Tiger Woods announces the end of his 27-year partnership with athletic brand Nike (NKE). Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith joins the Live show to highlight Woods' history with Nike and which other sports brands, such as Acushnet (GOLF), could land a partnership deal with the golfer.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

