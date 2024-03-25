TMTG, Case-Shiller Home Price Index: Tuesday's what to watch

Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, starts trading on the Nasdaq tomorrow.

The Case-Shiller Home Price Index for January is expected Tuesday morning, with economists projecting a rise in prices year over year, though holding relatively steady for the previous month. The report will give insight into the value of single-family homes as interest rates still hover around 7%.

On the earnings front, McCormick & Company and GameStop will report tomorrow.