Trump's Truth Social begins trading, Adam Neumann bids for WeWork: Yahoo Finance Live

Wall Street and D.C. collide today as former President Trump's social media network Truth Social begins trading on the Nasdaq. The company, called Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. will trade under the ticker DJT. The move is a result of the company's blank check merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC). WeWork (WEWKQ) Founder and former CEO Adam Neumann is looking to get back into the office space game. Neumann has reportedly made a $500+ million offer to acquire his former company out of bankruptcy. The deal could reportedly go up to $900 million pending due diligence, according to CNBC. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Reddit (RDDT), GameStop (GME), and Tesla (TSLA).

Key guests include:

9 a.m. ET - Seema Shah, Principal Asset Management Chief Global Strategist

10 a.m. ET - Amy Arnott, Morningstar Portfolio Strategist

10:30 a.m. ET - Peter Jackson, Flutter CEO

11:00 a.m. ET - Echo Huang, Echo Wealth Management Financial Advisor