Twilio activist investors, GameStop stock: Trending Tickers

Josh Lipton and Eyek Ntekim

Software company Twilio (TWLO) sees a pick up in its shares after activist investor Anson Funds — which holds a stake worth $50 million — pushes for a sale. Despite disruption in leadership and structure, the stock has seen a 30% increase year-to-date.

Additionally, GameStop (GME) stock jumps as Roundhill's meme stock ETF (MEME) is set for liquidation in December.

Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton take a look at the two trending stocks.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

