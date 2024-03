Take-Two Interactive Software's (TTWO) stock is dropping Monday on reports that the release of its long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI — set for 2025 — could be delayed, according to Kotaku. Yahoo Finance Live observes the game developer's stock movement.

