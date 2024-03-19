Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,145.88
    -3.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,940.63
    +150.20 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,039.75
    -63.69 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.28
    -6.45 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.56
    +0.84 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    2,157.40
    -6.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0861
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3060
    -0.0340 (-0.78%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2709
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.7140
    +1.6160 (+1.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    62,919.61
    -3,873.43 (-5.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,723.18
    +0.63 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,003.60
    +263.20 (+0.66%)
     

Unilever announces business restructuring, massive job cuts

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Consumer goods giant Unilever (UL) has unveiled a strategic restructuring plan that includes the spinoff of its iconic ice cream business. The company has also announced its intention to streamline operations by cutting 7,500 employees from its global workforce.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

Advertisement