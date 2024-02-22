US consumer remains 'very, very strong': Brooks Running CEO

Brooks Running reached $1 billion in North American revenue last year for the first time in the company's history. Year-over-year, the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A) subsidiary posted revenue growth of $1.2 billion in 2023.

Brooks Running CEO Jim Weber says that in the US the consumer remains strong, but that there are headwinds in Europe. When it comes to inflation, Weber says the company did experience cost increases coming out of the pandemic, particularly when it comes to transportation. However, he notes that the company hasn't raised prices in the last two years because those pressures have abated some. "In our product supply chain structures, we're not seeing a lot of inflation pressure right now and our prices aren't going up on a shoe-for-shoe basis in '24," Weber says.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.