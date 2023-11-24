Vista Outdoor stock rises on Colt CZ merger offer

Shares of Vista Outdoor (VSTO), a sporting goods and ammunition company, climbed after firearm manufacturer Colt CZ submitted a bid for a merger. This follows Vista's October deal to sell its sporting goods business to Czech industrial technology firm Czechoslovak Group.

Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down the details of this trending ticker.

