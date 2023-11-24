Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,555.69
    -0.93 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,339.12
    +66.09 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,242.76
    -23.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.58
    +10.04 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.59
    -0.51 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.60
    +7.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.63 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0936
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4820
    +0.0660 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2600
    +0.0068 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.5670
    +0.0770 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,715.51
    +618.03 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    784.96
    +8.77 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.20
    +4.62 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,625.53
    +173.70 (+0.52%)
     

Vista Outdoor stock rises on Colt CZ merger offer

Angel Smith

Shares of Vista Outdoor (VSTO), a sporting goods and ammunition company, climbed after firearm manufacturer Colt CZ submitted a bid for a merger. This follows Vista's October deal to sell its sporting goods business to Czech industrial technology firm Czechoslovak Group.

Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down the details of this trending ticker.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement