U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,704.81
    -38.02 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,430.19
    -284.85 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,592.21
    -173.73 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,959.20
    -67.87 (-3.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.02
    +0.32 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    2,049.60
    -23.80 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.75 (-3.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0925
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9070
    -0.0390 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2667
    +0.0047 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1300
    +1.1340 (+0.80%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,749.56
    -2,280.20 (-5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,682.33
    -39.19 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,464.17
    -75.43 (-0.22%)
     

Walgreens, jobless data, mortgage rates: What to Watch

Josh Lipton
·Anchor, Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live anchor Josh Lipton previews the top stories expected for Thursday, January, including earnings due out from Walgreens Walgreens (WBA) and Conagra Brands (CAG), jobless claims data from the final week of December 2023, and the latest mortgage rate readings.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim.

