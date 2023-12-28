Walgreens, Nike, Moderna: Bargain hunting stocks

The most recent bull market run has been widely described as "weird," with several household stocks underperforming during the bull run on S&P 500 (^GSPC) components. Yahoo Finance Reporter Madison Mills showcases three of these companies — Moderna (MRNA), Walgreens (WBA), and Nike (NKE) — where investors may find the most value for a bargain price on the stocks.

