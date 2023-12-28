Advertisement
Walgreens, Nike, Moderna: Bargain hunting stocks

Brian Sozzi and Luke Carberry Mogan

The most recent bull market run has been widely described as "weird," with several household stocks underperforming during the bull run on S&P 500 (^GSPC) components. Yahoo Finance Reporter Madison Mills showcases three of these companies — Moderna (MRNA), Walgreens (WBA), and Nike (NKE) — where investors may find the most value for a bargain price on the stocks.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

