Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slashes stake in HP

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) has slashed its stake in HP (HPQ). The move comes as demand for personal computers has declined. Bank of America Senior Equity Research Analyst Wamsi Mohan joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the challenges the PC maker has faced post-pandemic.

Mohan notes that while HP had a strong period during the pandemic, post-pandemic “all this pull-forward that happened for PCs is now acting against them.” Taking a look at competition, Mohan predicts “the performance delta is going to be closing between Dell (DELL) and HP.”

