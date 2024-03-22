Wegovy gains Medicare, Medicaid coverage for heart benefits

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) weight-loss medication, Wegovy, will now be covered by Medicare and Medicaid. This decision comes in light of the drug's demonstrated health benefits associated with mitigating the risk of heart disease. However, coverage under these healthcare providers will be exclusively granted to individuals utilizing Wegovy for the purpose of managing heart-related conditions.

Yahoo Finance Health Reporter Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the details.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith