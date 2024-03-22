Advertisement
Wegovy gains Medicare, Medicaid coverage for heart benefits

Rachelle Akuffo
·Host

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) weight-loss medication, Wegovy, will now be covered by Medicare and Medicaid. This decision comes in light of the drug's demonstrated health benefits associated with mitigating the risk of heart disease. However, coverage under these healthcare providers will be exclusively granted to individuals utilizing Wegovy for the purpose of managing heart-related conditions.

Yahoo Finance Health Reporter Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

