Why John Deere is a bellwether despite 2024 outlook: Analyst

Deere & Company (DE) released its fourth-quarter earnings, beating Wall Street expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Shares of the farming equipment manufacturer are moving down in early morning trading on Thursday, however, because the company pulled back on its 2024 full-year outlook to $7.5-7.75 billion, down from $10.17 billion in fiscal 2023.

Oppenheimer Senior Analyst and Executive Director Kristen Owen joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's performance, outlook, and why she is still bullish on Deere, calling it a bellwether.

Owen explains her bullish stance:

"We have been in this unprecedented level of optimism over the last 2-3 years, just given commodity prices had a lot of volatility in commodities in the backdrop related to geopolitical events, related to COVID. I would say we were in sort of an unprecedented setup coming into this year. We're now seeing some moderation. We heard from last week from the USDA, net farm income is expected to come down about 27% in 2024. That's an inflation-adjusted number, but it is coming back to a level that is about on par with the 20-year average, so that we are now seeing in North America the expectation that equipment sales are also likely to be down in that 10 to 15[%], Deere probably closer to 20 given its relatively market size and what we heard this morning."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino