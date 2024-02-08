Why SolarWinds is pivoting to a subscription-based model

SolarWinds (SWI) reported fourth-quarter earnings, showing $198.14 million in revenue for the quarter, a 5.9% increase year-over-year, while full year revenue was $758.7 million, representing a 5% year-over-year growth.

Sudhakar Ramakrishna, SolarWinds CEO & President, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's performance, its switch to a subscription model, and the company's ongoing battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ramakrishna explains: "SolarWinds has always been excellent at monitoring capabilities, networking, databases, applications, and systems. What we have done is unified all of it on to a single entity, which is a SolarWinds platform. We're able to give them [customers] better ways of integrating across all of these. So whereas some of the competition is looking at applications or infrastructure, or database discreetly, we're able to pull together all of these, give them a comprehensive visibility, thereby helping them reduce the time it takes for them to detect issues and solve issues. Thereby improving productivity and reducing cost and overall improving their security as well.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino