Yum Brands, Papa John's downgraded at Stifel

Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull downgraded shares of both Yum! Brands (YUM) and Papa John's (PZZA). Yum! was downgraded to "Hold" from "Buy," though the price target was left unchanged at $135. O'Cull blames a lack of catalysts for the stock as a reason for the downgrade. Papa John's rating was cut from "Hold" to "Sell," with an unchanged price target of $65. Some of the concerns O'Cull has about the pizza chain include the turnaround of the company's UK business and domestic comp sales growth.

