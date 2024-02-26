Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,069.53
    -19.27 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,069.23
    -62.30 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,976.25
    -20.57 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.97
    +12.28 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.60
    +1.11 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,040.90
    -8.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.46 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0853
    +0.0031 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2990
    +0.0390 (+0.92%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2686
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.6270
    +0.1870 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    54,709.96
    +2,956.00 (+5.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,684.30
    -21.98 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,233.71
    +135.03 (+0.35%)
     

Zoom stock soars on earnings beat, share buyback

Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.42 trounced estimates of $1.15. Revenue of $1.15 billion was slightly better than the expected $1.13 billion. The company also announced plans to buy back up to $1.5 billion worth of shares.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman break down the report.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich

Advertisement