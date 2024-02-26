Zoom stock soars on earnings beat, share buyback

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.42 trounced estimates of $1.15. Revenue of $1.15 billion was slightly better than the expected $1.13 billion. The company also announced plans to buy back up to $1.5 billion worth of shares.

