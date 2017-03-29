Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: Giant screens, new voice controls and no fires

Samsung had a rough 2016. Now that its Note7 has literally gone up in flames, the company needs a hit to revitalize its image. Which is where the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus come in.

With huge, edge-to-edge screens, improved camera software and the company’s new Bixby voice assistant, the S8 and S8 Plus look like early contenders for the best smartphones of the year. But Samsung wants these handsets to be more than just another way for you to check Snapchat and jealously browse your friend’s vacation pictures on Facebook.

The company wants the S8 to serve as the cornerstone of your connected home hub, your next desktop-style computer and a gateway to the world of virtual reality. The S8 and S8 Plus are designed to be a palate cleanser for the Note7, which had to be recalled because battery and design flaws caused the phones to overheat and even sometimes catch fire.

IDC’s Ramon Llamas says if the handsets are as good as all of the leaks suggest, they should help revitalize Samsung’s image. “Samsung wants these new innovations to help push the battery debacle further and further into the rear view mirror,” he said.

Of course, it’s too early to determine if Samsung will succeed on that front. Still, after spending some time with the S8 and S8 Plus, I’m under the impression that the world’s largest smartphone maker is likely back on track.

The disappearing bezel

Since the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Note Edge in 2015, the company has been flirting with the concept of an edge-to-edge display. The Galaxy S7 Edge came close to that with its cascading Edge displays on its left and right sides. But the S8 and S8 Plus go beyond that, pushing the phones’ panels as close to their top and bottom borders as they can go.

The result is a smartphone screen that takes up a whopping 83% of the handset’s face. This Infinity Display means Samsung can cram a bigger panel onto a device that’s roughly the same size as the previous generation S7. For the standard S8, that means a 5.8-inch screen, while the S8 Plus gets a 6.2-inch display.

To put that in perspective, Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 7 Plus packs a 5.5-inch panel in a body that’s noticeably larger than the S8. In other words, you’re getting more bang for your buck when it comes to the S8 and S8 Plus’ screens.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have virtually no bezels.

Those Super AMOLED displays, known for their brilliant colors, also support HDR, or high dynamic range, content playback, meaning they provide higher contrast ratios, so blacks look darker and whites brighter.

By reducing the size of the S8 and S8 Plus’ bezels, though, Samsung left no room for physical buttons. So the company now uses digital versions of its Home, back and recent apps buttons positioned at the bottom of its screens. What’s more, Samsung has moved the phones’ fingerprint readers to their rear panels, like Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Pixel and LG’s G6. Unfortunately, I found the reader a bit hard to locate with my index finger, since it’s positioned so close to the S8’s camera.





Samsung has also included two additional ways to log into your phone, an Iris scanner, similar to the one found on the Galaxy Note7, and facial recognition technology. Both use the S8 and S8 Plus’ front cameras and can scan your eyes and face so quickly that it’s hard to capture the process on camera.

Let’s talk, Bixby

The S8 and S8 Plus also mark the debut of Samsung’s new Bixby voice software. The system, which I saw a brief demonstration of, is designed to let you manipulate nearly all aspects of the S8 and S8 Plus using your voice. Want to raise the display brightness? You can do that. Check the weather? You can do that, too. Cast images to your TV? Well, you get the picture.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus both feature the company's new Bixby voice assistant.