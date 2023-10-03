10 Best Live TV Streaming Services for Cord Cutters in 2023

In this article, we’ll discuss the 10 best live-streaming services for cord-cutters in 2023. If you want to skip the streaming industry analysis and recent trends, then go directly to the 5 Best Live TV Streaming Services for Cord Cutters in 2023.

The evolution of television distribution technology has been remarkable over time, progressing from the antenna to cable, then to satellite, and most recently, to streaming.

Cord cutting is experiencing accelerated growth, with the number of Americans subscribing to cable TV reaching its lowest point since the early 1990s. However, the second quarter of 2023 has proven to be challenging for live TV streaming companies, as reported by the Leichtman Research Group, revealing that over 1.727 million Americans terminated their live TV subscriptions within just three months.

As of 2023, there are several top of the line live TV streaming services for cord-cutters, including Hulu + Live TV, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s YouTube TV, Sling TV, FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) and Philo. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of free streaming platforms like Tubi, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel reflects the increasing preference among cord-cutters for more affordable entertainment alternatives.

The transition to streaming is occurring rapidly, with recent data from a Deloitte survey indicating that the average American is already subscribing to four video streaming services. Additionally, in 2020, nearly 7 million American households, marking a record high, are estimated to have discontinued their traditional pay-TV subscriptions.

However, although live TV streaming has a huge advantage over traditional TV, its not just cable TV companies experiencing customer losses; even live TV streaming services like Hulu, FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO), and Sling TV have reported a decline in subscribers. This shift coincides with an increasing number of cord-cutters transitioning to on-demand-only services, opting not to watch shows in real-time.

According to the latest findings from the Leichtman Research Group, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s YouTube TV was the sole live TV service to exhibit growth, adding approximately 200,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2023. This boost can be attributed to YouTube TV's recent acquisition of NFL Sunday Ticket, which has proven to be a significant draw for new subscribers. Furthermore, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s YouTube TV has launched an extensive advertising campaign centered around NFL Sunday Ticket, likely contributing to its ability to attract fresh subscribers.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s YouTube TV is poised for significant future advantages thanks to its successful acquisition of the highly sought-after NFL "Sunday Ticket" franchise. According to Richard Greenfield of LightShed Partners, this move could potentially lead to an additional 2 to 3 million new subscribers.

What's particularly noteworthy is the flexibility this offers to consumers. Unlike DirecTV's handling of the package, individuals are not required to be Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s YouTube TV subscribers to access "Sunday Ticket."

In the Q2 2023 earnings call, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), expressed his optimistic outlook for YouTube TV, underscoring the platform's promising prospects and said:

“Signups for NFL Sunday Ticket kicked off in April, and we look forward to hosting our first football season on YouTube this fall.”

Furthermore, the YouTube TV streaming service is set to offer an exclusive package encompassing both Warner Bros. Discovery's Max platform and the NFL's Sunday Ticket out-of-market package. This means that YouTube TV subscribers will have the opportunity to enjoy the content offerings of the Max platform alongside access to NFL Sunday Ticket's football games, all within a single bundled package. Philipp Schindler, Google's Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, shed more light on YouTube's strategic endeavors in the last earnings call, stating:

“One last highlight that bridges the power of YouTube with our continued efforts to bring the best across Google to our partners. With Warner Bros. Discovery, we expanded our multiyear relationship across our entire Android ecosystem, including partnering on the launch of Max, a deepened, mutually-beneficial relationship on Google TV and plans to work together on new surfaces. YouTube’s expanded deal for Max, inclusive of a Max/NFL Sunday Ticket bundle on YouTube TV, also underscores our joint commitment to bring the highest quality content and experiences to our customers.”

Now, if you're wondering what options you have after cutting the cord, then read on to discover the 10 best live TV streaming services for cord-cutters in 2023.

10 Best Live TV Streaming Services for Cord Cutters in 2023

Our Methodology

To compile a list of the top 10 live TV streaming services for cord-cutters in 2023, we primarily relied on the number of subscribers as of current, which serves as a strong indicator of popularity. Our data collection process involved consulting reputable sources such as Consumer Reports to ensure accuracy. Subsequently, we ranked the list in ascending order based on the gathered subscriber data.

10 Best Live TV Streaming Services for Cord Cutters

Here is the list of best live TV streaming services for cord-cutters.

10. Vidgo

Total Number of Subscribers: 60,000 (estimated)

Vidgo is a streaming TV service from the United States. It started in 2018, mainly for people who wanted to watch professional sports like soccer without cable TV. But it grew over time and now has lots of channels with sports, news, and fun shows in both English and Spanish. They teamed up with big TV companies like A+E Networks, Disney, Fox, Paramount, Sony, and Discovery.

One cool thing about Vidgo is that it lets you record shows and has a big library of stuff you can watch whenever you want. They also work with other TV channels like Altice USA, Curiosity Stream, and The Weather Channel to give you live TV and shows you can watch later.

Vidgo has four different plans, starting at $20 and going up to $99.99 for the first month. The good news is, there are no tricky contracts or hidden fees.

They have more than 150 live TV channels with sports, news, fun stuff, and local shows. They even have famous sports channels like ESPN, NFL Network, and MLB Network. But they don't have all the local sports channels.

If you want local ABC and FOX channels, you can get them in most places with Vidgo. But for local CBS, NBC, The CW, PBS, or Telemundo channels, you'll need a special digital antenna.

9. Philo

Total Number of Subscribers: 800,000

Philo is a streaming TV service that's super affordable at just $25 per month. With Philo, you get access to over 70 channels, including popular ones like A&E, Comedy Central, MTV, Discovery, HGTV, and more.

They have a wide range of shows and movies, from classics to the latest hits. You can find kids' stuff, cooking shows, documentaries, reality TV, news from around the world, and much more.

Philo lets you save all your favorite shows and movies with unlimited DVR for up to a year, so you can watch them whenever you want. You can even make up to 10 different profiles for a personalized experience and use Philo on up to 3 devices at the same time.

Now, Philo doesn't have local channels or sports, but it's an excellent choice if you love cable channels for movies and shows, want to watch on multiple devices, and are tired of expensive cable bills. They have some news channels like BBC America and BBC World News, but their news selection isn't very big.

Philo owns all the rights to its trademarks, slogans, logos, and names, and they're protected by the law. If you need help with your Philo account or have questions, you can find answers in Philo's Help Center.

8. FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)

Total Numbers of Subscribers: 1.56 million

FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) is a live-streaming service primarily dedicated to delivering a comprehensive sports channel lineup. This platform grants access to an extensive array of sports channels, encompassing the likes of EPL, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, CPL, and international football. Additionally, users can enjoy news updates, network television series, and movies.

FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) made its debut in January 2015, initially specializing in live streams from soccer-centric channels. However, in early 2017, FuboTV underwent a transformation, expanding its offerings to include a wider range of entertainment and news programming alongside its core soccer and sports content, including coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL.

7. Sling TV

Total Number of Subscribers: 2.3 million

Sling TV is a streaming service for live television and on-demand content accessible via the internet. This versatile platform provides a wide range of channels, encompassing popular TV shows, news, sports, and live movies. Users have the flexibility to tailor their TV packages by selecting their preferred channels for payment. Moreover, Sling TV extends its offerings with a complimentary ad-supported service known as Sling Freestream, boasting more than 400 free live TV channels and an extensive library of over 40,000 on-demand shows and movies. Furthermore, Sling TV enables users to access local channels online.

6. DirecTV Stream

Total Number of Subscribers: 2.5 million

DirecTV Stream, initially introduced as AT&T TV in March 2020, is a nationwide streaming television platform. It serves as a modern alternative to the conventional DirecTV satellite TV service, following a similar contractual and bundling approach as traditional TV providers. With DirecTV Stream, viewers can enjoy live television, sports, and movies through various smart devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

