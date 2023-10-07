In this article, we will be looking at 10 best rugged smartphones in 2023. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global smartphone market, you can go directly to see 5 Best Rugged Smartphones in 2023.

In one of our recent articles about countries with most smartphone users, we mentioned that modern day smartphones are much more than just communication tools. The smartphone industry has seen significant growth and innovation over the years, and today smartphones are catalysts driving transformations across various industries. Before we talk about the 10 best rugged smartphones in 2023, let’s first take a look at some of the major trends in the smartphone market and what some of the key players are up to.

The Booming Smartphone Market

According to estimates by GSMA Intelligence, smartphone usage is projected to surge in the coming years, and around 3.7 billion people, or 72% of the global internet user base, are expected to be accessing the internet exclusively via mobile devices. This growth will be driven primarily by countries like China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Pakistan, shaping the future of online connectivity as well as driving significant growth in the smartphone market.

The smartphone market is thriving in a world that is becoming increasingly digital. The smartphone market was valued at $484.81 billion in 2022, according to a report by Fortune Business Insights. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% during 2022-2029, pushing the market to reach $792.51 billion by the end of the forecast period. Leading companies in the smartphone market, such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KRX:005930) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), among others, continue to launch innovative mobile products with improved design, functionality, and technology, which is a key factor creating a positive market outlook.

Smartphones and mobile devices played a significant role during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the trend has continued as smartphones have now become essential tools for accessing services including, financial services, health, education, as well as many government services. Moreover, smartphones can be used for entertainment purposes, such as listening to music, taking photos, watching videos, and the growth of social media platforms indicates that this trend is not expected to slow down anytime soon. In one of our recent articles about android games with the best storylines, we looked at the growing mobile gaming industry. Growing popularity of gaming applications is expected to increase the demand for stronger and more powerful smartphones with better graphics and faster processors.

Story continues

Prominent Names in the Smartphone Market

As reported by CNBC on July 26, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KRX:005930) launched 2 new foldable smartphones with impressive features. The new Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a clamshell-style folding smartphone. It takes a square shape when shut, so it fits more comfortably in the pockets. Moreover, the new Galaxy Fold 5 has an under-display camera that users will barely notice when using the handset to message people or watch videos.

Some of the major players and manufacturers in the smartphone industry are investing heavily in research and development to bring new and innovative technologies to market. This includes technologies such as 5G, foldable displays, under-display cameras, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

On October 4, Reuters reported that Alphabet Inc. 's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google has unveiled its latest phones, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as a new smartwatch. These gadgets integrate Google’s AI technology more deeply into their consumer products. Alphabet Inc. 's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google boosted their latest smartphones with Tensor G3, the company’s latest mobile processor bringing the latest in AI to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The new powerful custom chip has more AI and machine learning capabilities, allowing users to process more data on their smartphones and in the cloud. The new AI features can help with summarizing web pages, photography, as well as blocking spam calls. Pending the Food and Drug Administration’s approval, the Pixel 8 Pro will be featuring a Thermometer app that can measure body temperature. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be available from October 12.

Unveiling of Apple Inc. 's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 15 in September was one of the biggest news stories in the smartphone industry. On September 12, Reuters reported Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) launched the iPhone 15 series without raising prices. The new iPhone 15 series come with a faster chip and better videogame playing abilities. The report mentions that while Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) avoids using the term “Artificial Intelligence”, AI was behind many of the new features. According to an Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) executive, the company used machine learning to detect a person in frame, enabling new iPhone 15 users to turn a photo into a portrait instantly or later in the iPhone Photos app.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the only smartphones in the market with a 3nm chip, which according to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) can help to power features such as more accurate predictive typing, another feature that requires AI. The above-mentioned report by Reuters also mentions that the titanium in iPhone 15 Pro makes it lighter and stronger than the previous iPhones of other metals.

However, shortly after, iPhone 15 consumers started complaining about the phone’s poor battery life as well as overheating. On October 4, Reuters reported in a separate news story that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) released an update to its iOS 17 as a fix for an issue that caused their latest iPhone 15 models to run hot.

Now that we have looked at what some of the major players in the global smartphone market are up to, let’s take a look at 10 best rugged smartphones in 2023.

10 Best Rugged Smartphones in 2023

AVitko/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

For this article, we compiled a list of the 10 best rugged smartphones in 2023. Rugged smartphones are tough phones that can withstand rough handling, accidental damage, and extreme weather. There are a number of brands that design and manufacture such rugged devices. However, choosing the best rugged smartphones requires a number of factors to be taken into consideration and it can still be a matter of personal preference. To provide the readers with an accurate representation, we used consensus picks from different tech product review websites as well as gadget review websites that ranked rugged smartphones based on factors like durability, battery power, overall performance, and other additional functionalities.

We analyzed rankings on Gadget Review, The Droid Guy, Digital Camera World, and MotoSmartphones. We counted the number of times each device is listed in these sources. We also calculated the average ranking of each of these rugged smartphones by adding up their rankings in each of the sources and then dividing that figure by the number of times each smartphone’s name came up. We then ranked the 10 best rugged smartphones in 2023 based on how many times their name came up in the sources as well as their average rankings.

The number of mentions is our primary metric and the average ranking is our secondary metric. A lower average ranking is better since it means the phone was ranked at the top among our sources. In the case where multiple smartphones had the same number of mentions across our sources, tie breaking was done on the basis of average rankings. 10 best rugged smartphones in 2023 are listed below in ascending order.

10 Best Rugged Smartphones in 2023

10. Sonim XP8

Number Of Mentions: 2

Average Ranking: 8

First up on our list of 10 best rugged smartphones in 2023 is Sonim Technologies Inc. 's (NASDAQ:SONM) Sonim XP8. While the Sonim XP8 was released by Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) in 2018, it still ranks among the most reliable smartphones you can carry in 2023. The Sonim XP8 is designed as a waterproof device that can withstand drops on all surfaces, and be used in hazardous environments. Also, according to Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM), the Sonim XP8 is MIL-STD-810G compliant, which is a US military standard and means that the device has been subjected to a series of 29 tests, including vibration tests, shock tests, and more. The Sonim XP8 is 'combat ready', and it can still work even with gloves or wet fingers.

Some of the most prominent players in the global smartphone market are Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KRX:005930), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

9. Doogee S95 Pro

Number Of Mentions: 2

Average Ranking: 7

The Doogee S95 pro is a rugged smartphone that can take a hit. It’s much thicker than your average smartphone and can be used on a construction site due to a toughened external protection. It is only right that it makes this review. With a powerful quad-camera, strong speakers, and a powerful engine, the Doogee S95 Pro also meets MIL-STD-810G standards.

8. CAT S61

Number Of Mentions: 2

Average Ranking: 7

The CAT S61 is no ordinary device, and instead it is an excellent option in Caterpillar Inc. ’s (NYSE:CAT) stellar rugged smartphone lineup. The CAT phones are manufactured by Bullitt Group Ltd. The CAT S61 comes with some unique features. The users get a FLIR thermal camera, measurement tool, air quality monitor, dual SIM functionality, and good durability features in a pretty solid smartphone.

7. Ulefone Armor 11T

Number Of Mentions: 2

Average Ranking: 6.5

The Ulefone Armor 11T is one of the best rugged smartphones for thermal imaging. With a 5G network and a slim and lightweight design, Ulefone Armor 11T also features a high resolution camera. This well-equipped modern rugged smartphone is also MIL-STD-810G compliant.

6. BlackView BV9900 Pro

Number Of Mentions: 2

Average Ranking: 6

The BlackView BV9900 Pro is one of the most affordable rugged smartphones with amazing features. As one of the best rugged smartphones in 2023, it has strong durability features, namely MIL-STD-810G certification and IP68 water resistance. Featuring a powerful FLIR thermal imaging sensor and heart rate sensor, the BlackView BV9900 Pro has an overall simple design that is both shatterproof and waterproof.

Some of the most notable smartphone stocks to consider investing in include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KRX:005930), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Rugged Smartphones in 2023.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Best Rugged Smartphones in 2023 is published on Insider Monkey.