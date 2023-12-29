In this article, we discuss the 11 cheap pot stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Pot Stocks to Buy.

As with any nascent industry, the pot industry around the world has been facing a plethora of challenges and opportunities over the past few months. In the United States and Europe, the focus of investors remains on key policy reform around the legalization of marijuana. There are even countries in South America and Asia that are considering cannabis mainstreaming. In Canada, where the pot industry is flourishing, investors are now looking towards mergers and acquisition activity, as well as a rightsizing of the market, to place their bets.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global cannabis market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of more than 34% in the next five years, expanding from $57 billion in size to more than $444 billion. Rami El-Cheikh, a top partner at strategy consulting firm EY Pantheon, recently told finance news platform INN that access to capital markets remains a key concern for many cannabis firms heading into 2024. Per Cheikh, the capital markets in the United States will play an important role in cannabis growth.

“I think there's going to be more acceleration of bankruptcies and restructurings in 2024. I think the balance sheets are very stretched. So that's going to be very problematic, and (even though) a lot of the cannabis companies have been very active with their cost-reduction programs, I don't know to what extent they can further reduce costs and further streamline their operations. They've been at it for about a year or two years now. So without improved capital markets (or) competitors exiting the market, it's going to continue to be a challenging, challenging industry.”

Even though the challenges remain, companies like Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS), and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are writing their own growth stories. Mike Gorenstein, the executive chairman of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), said during a recent earnings call that even though his company was focused on growing in established markets, it had already begun exploring ways to increase presence in emerging cannabis markets like Germany and Australia.

“We continue to have an industry-leading balance sheet with a cash and short-term investment balance of approximately $840 million. The strength of our balance sheet is supported by improved gross margin, lower operating expenses, robust interest income, and improved working capital management. We intend to build on this momentum for the remainder of the year and into 2024 as we realize P&L efficiencies and additional interest income from our cash and short-term investments. In September, we sent our first order of cannabis to our German distribution partner, Cansativa, and we are very excited to bring the Peace Naturals brand back to the German market. Cansativa is one of the leading distributors of medical cannabis in Germany and has a network of approximately 2,000 high-volume cannabis-focused pharmacies that currently supply around 300,000 patients. Re-entering the German market, which has about 83 million people, is a significant milestone for us. We are working closely with the Cansativa sales team, who are excited about selling this brand in the market. Traction in the early innings of our launch is strong and Cansativa has already received significant orders of Peace Naturals. Our goal is to continue to expand our reach and brand awareness in Germany with the help of Cansativa to establish our Peace Naturals brand as a top medical brand, similar to the brand's reputation in other international markets. Re-establishing Cronos and our Peace Naturals brand in the German market will position us to capitalize on this growing opportunity with additional upside potential from future legislative changes, including in the event the German government reschedules cannabis and no longer labels cannabis as a narcotic. Turning to Australia, we are in the process of filing our first order to Vitura with the first shipment to Australia planned to go out later this month. As a reminder, Cronos owns approximately 10% of the common shares of Vitura.”

Our Methodology

The companies that operate in the pot sector and were priced under $3 per share, as of December 26, were selected for the list and ranked according to hedge fund sentiment. Data from around 900 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in the third quarter of 2023 was used to identify the number of hedge funds that hold stakes in each firm. Hedge funds’ top 10 consensus stock picks outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). That’s why we pay very close attention to this often-ignored indicator.

11 Cheap Pot Stocks to Buy

A doctor in a lab coat discussing the potential complexities of treating cancer with cannabinoid medicines.

Cheap Pot Stocks to Buy

11. SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 3

Real Time Share Price as of December 26: $1.54

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is a Canada-based firm that markets cannabis products. On November 13, SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) posted earnings for the third quarter of 2023, reporting a revenue of C$237 million, up more than 3% compared to the revenue over the same period last year.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, 3 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $1.3 million in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL), compared to 2 the preceding quarter worth $1.2 million.

Just like Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS), and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is one of the cheap pot stocks to buy.

10. Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 4

Real Time Share Price as of December 26: $0.76

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) markets agricultural products. On November 9, investment advisory Craig-Hallum upgraded Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) stock to Buy from Hold with a price target of $1.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, 4 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $243,000 in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF), compared to 5 in the preceding quarter worth $250,000.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm Millennium Management is a leading shareholder in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) with 209,995 shares worth more than $167,000.

9. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 4

Real Time Share Price as of December 26: $2.20

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. On November 9, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) posted earnings for the third quarter of 2023, reporting a revenue of $3.8 million, up more than 15% compared to the revenue over the same period last year.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, 4 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $10,000 in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR), compared to 6 in the previous quarter worth $351,000.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm Renaissance Technologies is a leading shareholder in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) with 28,489 shares worth more than $98,000.

8. Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 4

Real Time Share Price as of December 26: $1.26

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. On December 19, Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) posted earnings for the fourth fiscal quarter, reporting a revenue of C$46 million, up over 1% compared to the revenue over the same period last year.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, 4 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $336,000 in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), compared to 5 in the previous quarter worth $808,000.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm DE Shaw is a leading shareholder in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) with 162,425 shares worth more than $215,000.

7. High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 5

Real Time Share Price as of December 26: $1.60

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. In late November, High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) announced that it had purchased certain assets of Canadian Cannabis Media related to the store located on Davie Street in Vancouver for $1.3 million.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm Millennium Management is a leading shareholder in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) with 68,831 shares worth more than $127,000.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, 5 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $380,000 in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI), compared to 4 in the previous quarter worth $190,000.

6. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 9

Real Time Share Price as of December 26: $0.48

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. In early November, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) posted earnings for the second fiscal quarter, reporting a revenue of C$63 million, up over 30% compared to the revenue over the same period last year.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, 9 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $47.7 million in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB), compared to 10 in the previous quarter worth $45.7 million.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm Millennium Management is a leading shareholder in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) with 1.6 million shares worth more than $945,000.

In addition to Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS), and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is one of the cheap pot stocks to buy.

