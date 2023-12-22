In this article, we take a look at the 25 best countries for foodies to travel. If you would like to skip our detailed analysis of the food service industry, you can directly go to 5 Best Countries For Foodies To Travel.

Global Food Services Market: An Analysis

Historically, nutritional research has mainly focused on the physical effects of our diets; however, lately, the focus has shifted to how eating the ‘right’ food may impact our mental health. According to a report published in J Med Food, a healthy diet leads to a healthy gut, and microbes from a healthy gut produce serotonin and dopamine, neurotransmitters that regulate our moods and emotions. This significance of food is one of the several reasons why the global food service market was worth $2.39 trillion in 2022, according to a report by Fortune Business Insights. On top of that, the market is projected to grow to a whopping $5.42 trillion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.79% over the forecasted period. One of the biggest trends pushing the growth of the food industry, especially in the developing world, is the increase of food courts and food malls in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Global Culinary Tourism Market to Grow By 17%

This is where globalization makes things a little interesting. Now people have the option to easily travel all over the world to find the countries with the best food quality. According to Future Market Insights, in 2022, the size of the culinary tourism market was valued at $976.68 billion, with a projected CAGR of 17% from 2023 to 2033. Modern tourists are much more focused on immersing themselves in the culture of the places they travel to, which increases the tourists’ demand for local food. In addition, the consumer trend is shifting to seeking authenticity in food, so food enthusiasts now like to travel to specific regions to taste the local cuisine in its most authentic form.

This notion is further strengthened by the fact that in a survey conducted by the World Food Travel Association, 95% of Americans identified as food travelers, i.e., people interested in a ‘unique food experience’. Of all the travelers surveyed by the Association, 81% reported that food allows them to learn more about the local culture. Whether tourists enjoy dining at local restaurants or taking a shot at the country’s street food, one thing’s for sure: foodies are now traveling worldwide in search of their next favorite dish.

Story continues

Major Restaurant Chain Operators

As foodies travel the world in search of new tastes, so do restaurant companies. As mentioned before, the food service industry, worth billions of dollars, contains several global chains that are working their magic all across the globe. Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) is one of the world’s biggest fast food holding companies. With over 30,000 restaurants in 100 countries worldwide, Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) provides food lovers with a taste of home wherever they go.

But the corporation hasn’t limited itself. Location-specific items are one of the most significant ways fast food chains such as Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) integrate local cuisine into their menus. Take Burger King, for example, Restaurant Brands International Inc.'s (NYSE:QSR) largest chain in terms of restaurant locations. Burger King’s region-specific specialties include Spicy Shrimp Whopper in Japan, Taro Pie in Malaysia, and Warm Belgian Waffles in Switzerland. These offerings mean foodies can enjoy local food with a hint of home in it.

In the third quarter of 2023, 29 hedge funds held positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) worth $2.23 billion. This is compared to 26 positions in the previous quarter with stakes worth $2.53 billion.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is also one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with outlets in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Over the past 3 months, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has received Buy ratings from 15 Wall Street analysts. The stock has an average price target of $173.10 and a high forecast of $193. The stock has a consensus Strong Buy rating among analysts. As of December 22, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has gained over 15% on a year-to-date basis.

While culinary tourism opens people up to a world of new possibilities, many worry about health concerns as they eat in countries worldwide. Finding the healthiest food in the world takes work, especially when countries like the US are overtaken by fast food. Even though the US is the world’s largest fast food consumer, chains like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) are stepping up with healthier menu options. With options like ‘Build-Your-Own’ and ‘Lifestyle Bowl’, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) gives customers the opportunity to take charge of their own diets. Furthermore, the corporation was the first national restaurant in the US to commit to 100% responsibly sourced meat. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has made itself a global chain with restaurants in the UK, USA, Canada, Germany, and France.

On October 26, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $11.36 and outperformed EPS estimates by $0.73. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.47 billion, up 11.34% year over year. As of December 22, the stock has surged 68% on a year-to-date basis.

Let’s dive into whether or not these countries make it to our list of the best countries for foodies to travel to in 2024. As travel opportunities widen, the quest for delicious food continues.

25 Best Countries For Foodies To Travel

25 Best Countries For Foodies To Travel

Our Methodology

To compile this list of the 25 best countries for foodies to travel to, we adopted a consensus approach. We compiled a list of countries with the best food or cuisines from six different sources: US News, TasteAtlas, CNN, Ranker.org, World of Statistics, and a travel blog named My Adventures Across The World. Our chosen countries were present in at least four out of six sources. The countries were then ranked according to the average of their ranks in all the sources they were present in. For countries that came up to the same average, the tie was broken based on the number of times they made it to the top 15 ranking.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

25 Best Countries For Foodies To Travel

25. Chile

Average Rank: 26.5

Chile boasts a diverse climate, which gives way to a wide range of agricultural produce. This is why Chilean food is mostly famous for its vast variety of flavors and ingredients, which lead to diversity in the food palette. Their food is a unique blend of indigenous traditions and elements brought by European immigrants and Spanish colonizers. Moreover, because fresh produce is a big part of the cuisine, much of the food is healthier.

24. South Korea

Average Rank: 22.4

Food is a central part of South Korean culture and one of the main things people socialize over. The integral role that food plays in the country can be determined by the fact that Seoul was ranked as the culinary capital of the world by Audley Travel. The city has over 4,900 five-star restaurants, making South Korea one of the countries with the best restaurants.

23. Hungary

Average Rank: 22.2

Hungarian food is known for its spices, which may be misleading because most varieties are sweet rather than hot. Paprika is one of the most essential spices for local cuisine, with many variations ranging from sweet to extremely spicy. Hungarian households dedicated a significant portion of their budget towards spending on food, especially pork, even as food inflation reached an all-time high of 47% in December of 2022.

22. South Africa

Average Rank: 21.5

The South African food market is the largest in Africa, with retail food sales amounting to $38 billion in 2022. The market is concentrated between the five largest players, who collectively hold 80% of it. The food service industry of the MENA region as a whole has experienced significant economic growth recently, much of which can be attributed to the fast-growing hospitality and tourist industry in South Africa, which makes it a win-win situation for culinary travelers.

21. Malaysia

Average Rank: 20

Using a range of sauces and different oils is one of the main parts of cooking a Malaysian dish, which gives the cuisine such flavor that makes Malaysia one of the best countries for foodies to travel. Malaysian food also takes influence from Indian and Chinese cuisines, both of which offer a unique touch to the dishes. Street food, especially that made with fish and stingrays, is a major part of Malaysia’s culinary culture.

20. USA

Average Rank: 20

American food usually gets a bad reputation due to the overuse of meat and oil. But one significant factor that many people tend to forget is that because America is the ‘land of immigrants’, its food is also an amalgamation of cultures from around the world. Dishes from various countries were brought here and reimagined with a unique American touch, which makes them all the more interesting. Considering that the US has over 1,500 cultural and ethnic groups, food is bound to be a delicacy in the country.

19. Germany

Average Rank: 18.5

Germany is the largest country in the European food service industry in terms of regional production, convenience, health and wellness, and ethnic cuisines. The European food industry as a whole has faced significant growth because of an increased demand for eating out and prepared food items, owing to busier lifestyles. The high spending capacity of German consumers means that food is often high-quality and prepared with locally sourced ingredients, making Germany one of the best countries for foodies in 2024.

18. Poland

Average Rank: 18.5

Polish cuisine is filled with items considered to be comfort food, such as dumplings and stew. Up until the 20th century, meat was a luxury available to only a few rich elites in Poland, due to which many traditional dishes have strong vegetarian components, making them perfect for people who wish to avoid meat. The country is highly famous for its vodka, which makes a wonderful pairing with the food.

17. Argentina

Average Rank: 18

Americans would especially enjoy food in Argentina because meat, especially beef, is a major part of the country’s cuisine. Argentinian steakhouses have traveled all over the world, also finding a place within America’s food service industry. This popularity explains why Argentina is one of the world’s best countries for foodies.

16. Morocco

Average: 17.5

Moroccan cuisine is a blend of Berber, Andalusian, Mediterranean, and Arab roots, which makes it a mixture of culinary influences and rich, aromatic flavors. While the dishes require a lot of spices, they’re paired with a sweet-and-savory flavor, giving a unique taste profile to each plate. The food processing sector in Morocco plays a major role in the country’s economy, contributing 6% to the national GDP.

15. Vietnam

Average Rank: 16.8

Vietnamese food minimally relies on oil or dairy and instead emphasizes bringing out the fresh flavors of herbs and vegetables. This means Vietnam is one of the best countries for foodies who want delicious while staying conscious about their health. Vietnam is also one of the countries with the best coffee, so tourists will always have something exciting to turn to during food breaks.

14. Peru

Average Rank: 16.8

Peruvian gastronomy is one of the best in the world due to the massive diversity of the country's traditional dishes. Even the modern variants incorporate influences from all around the world. Vegetables are a crucial component of the cuisine, which is understandable considering that the country has over 4,000 varieties of potatoes alone. The World Travel Awards have consecutively awarded Peru with the title of the World’s Leading Culinary Destination for many years. On the list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, Central from Lima, Peru, takes the first spot, making Peru one of the countries with the best restaurants.

13. Turkey

Average Rank: 15

Restaurants and fast food chains have slowly been gaining popularity in Turkey, but homecooked meals constitute a significant part of the local culture. While some features of Turkish cuisine are similar to Middle Eastern cooking, the food also gets a touch from the country’s Western side. The country has a way of combining meat with fruits and nuts, which is something not commonly seen in American cuisine.

12. Indonesia

Average Rank: 14.4

Indonesia takes the crown for being the largest food service market in Southeast Asia. While the whole country is well-known for its brilliant use of spices, Bali, in particular, sets itself apart. Street food is a significant part of the cuisine, and dishes are unique yet uncomplicated. Most food items are sourced from local farmers, and the island is a dream come true for fans of plant-based diets.

11. India

Average Rank: 14.3

According to Business Insider India, the Indian food and beverage industry is the 8th largest in the country by the number of billionaires. The industry also makes up a major chunk of the consumer packaged foods industry. Indian cuisine has become popular worldwide because of its unique and diverse regional cooking styles and ingredients that offer something for everyone. Whether you’re a vegetarian or a carnivore, the country will provide you with some of the best dishes.

10. Thailand

Average Rank: 14

CNN lists Thailand’s Massaman Curry as the best dish in the world before adding several other dishes from the cuisine to their ranking. According to CNN, the dish captures sweet, savory, and spicy flavors in one little plate, making Thailand one of the best countries for foodies to travel.

09. Brazil

Average Ranking: 11.5

Brazil has a vast selection of tropical fruits like acai and jaboticaba, which make an exciting addition to the cuisine. Cheese is a significant portion of the local cuisine, much of which focuses on bite-sized food that can be devoured as snacks. Brazil was doing Acai Bowls long before they became famous in the US, so authentic taste can only be obtained by visiting the country.

08. China

Average Rank: 11.3

With over 3.35 million searches per month, Chinese cuisine is the most googled cuisine in the US, which makes China one of the best countries for American foodies. China is also the world’s largest food producer in absolute terms, showcasing the country’s love for food. Chinese cuisine became one of the most popular ones around the world during the 80s and has always been known for its sophisticated processing.

07. Portugal

Average Rank: 10.8

Fish, meat, and olive oil are major elements of Portuguese cuisine, along with the Java Bean, which was once brought by Arab occupiers. Despite being the simplest item, bread is a major part of almost every meal, making Portugal one of the countries with the best bread. The recipes are drastically different from other European cuisines and incorporate a lot of grilling.

06. France

Average Rank: 10.2

It’s no surprise that France is one of the best countries for foodies to travel to because it is known all over the world for its food and drink culture. French cuisine focuses heavily on formal techniques and presentation, because of which the country has produced a high number of talented chefs. Becoming a chef in the country is no easy feat, as it requires mastery of a massive range of French cooking fundamentals. Paris was rated as the 4th culinary capital of the world by Audley Travel, with over 2,000 five-star restaurants and 199 Michelin-starred restaurants, the second highest in the world.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Countries For Foodies To Travel.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Best Countries For Foodies To Travel is originally published on Insider Monkey.