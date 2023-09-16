In this article, we will take a look at the 11 Robinhood stocks with biggest upside. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Robinhood Stocks with Biggest Upside.

The stock market gains seen this year despite rising inflation, rate hikes and recession fears have emboldened market bulls. Many now believe the next year would be a spectacular one for the stock market and stocks would touch new highs. In July, Ed Yardeni from Yardeni Research said that a soft landing is now inevitable and the broader market is now on track to see record gains in 2024. Yardeni said in his note that the bull market that started in October 2022 would last until at least the end of 2023. He said at the time that he was seeing S&P 500 somewhere around 4,800 and 5,400 over the next 18 months. Yardeni, did not however, rule out the chances of a broader correction. He said that the S&P 500 is indeed hot and the NASDAQ is even hotter. However, he said that any meltdown in stocks would be a temporary correction rather than the start of a bear market which many of the Wall Street analysts have been warning about ever since the bull market started. Yardeni said that some analysts are too pessimistic. He sees S&P 500 earnings to hit $270 per share by 2025.

The $75 Trillion Reason Behind Market Optimism

Yardeni at the time said that the chances of a soft landing and a disinflationary scenario were growing. His predictions are yet to be validated since investors are still in a wait-and-see mode. Inflation is still high but showing signs of settling down and labor market is also showing signs of cooling. In his July note, Yardeni set the odds of a recession over the next two and a half years at just 25%. Part of the reason why Yardeni was optimistic on the market was his belief that baby boomers have a whopping $75 trillion in wealth in savings, liquid assets, real estate, and other investments. Yardeni believes consumer spending will remain strong. He thinks we won’t face a broader recession and instead, certain parts of the economy would face contracting while other areas will keep expanding.

However, Goldman Sachs does not agree with the $75 trillion reason. In a report, Goldman Sachs talked about the risks to the US economy in 2024 and said that US household savings are dwindling fast.

“Economists now estimate household savings to be around $350 billion, which could run out by the first quarter of 2024. This coincides with the reinstatement of student loan payments, which may dampen spending, and an aggressive build-up of credit card balances, with interest costs that have soared to historical highs of more than 20%.”

Goldman also said that US government spending might slow down in the near future amid debt ratings downgrades. US government spending will face increased scrutiny in the future which could hamper spending on major government projects. If spending from the government slows down, the trickle-down effect could cause a wider slowdown in money circulation.

JPMorgan also voiced similar concerns in a latest report. The bank’s analysts said that “cracks” have started to appear in the labor market which was a bright spot throughout the market storm. Data shows that the rate of job openings is slowing down and baby boomers are permanently leaving the workforce. JPMorgan said the cooling labor market could be a sign that the economy is entering a recession.

“Overall, the U.S. economy should continue to grow at a tempered pace from here, and while a recession is not guaranteed, a slower-moving economy will be increasingly sensitive to shocks. There remain risks on the horizon, most notably weakness in commercial real estate, that could push this slow-moving economy into a recession within the next year.”

Robinhood Stocks with Biggest Upside

Photo by Ruben Sukatendel on Unsplash

Our Methodology

For this article, we conducted a broader survey of some of the top financial websites and picked 11 Robinhood stocks these top websites believe have the biggest upside potential. We used a consensus opinion-based approach, picking only the stocks that appeared repeatedly during our research. The list is ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge fund investors. We gauged hedge fund sentiment for each stock using Insider Monkey’s database of 910 hedge funds. Some notable names in the list include Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Robinhood Stocks with Biggest Upside

11. Genius Group Limited (NYSE:GNS) -No IM Link

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

Education services and tools company Genius Group Limited (NYSE:GNS) ranks 11th in our list of the best Robinhood stocks to buy according to the media. In June Genius Group Limited (NYSE:GNS) announced results for full-year 2022. FY GAAP EPS came in at -$2.44. Revenue in the period jumped about 120% year over year to $18.2 million.

In May, Genius Group Limited (NYSE:GNS)’s shareholders approved the company’s planned spin-off of its hospitality unit, Entrepreneur Resorts.

10. T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

Identity authentication software company T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) is a penny stock that many believe has upside potential. T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) recently announced that it has received a Notice of Issuance from the U.S. Patent Office, along with a Notice of Allowance, for two patents titled "Systems and Processes for Lossy Biometric Representation".

9. Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 1

Video-based sales platform company Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is making moves after the company entered into a partnership with TikTok. Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) said its platform users would be able to stream on TikTok.

Several top finance websites we surveyed believe Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) has a strong upside potential despite volatility and risks.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, just one hedge fund had stakes in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB), according to Insider Monkey’s database of over 900 hedge funds.

Like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), VERB is one of the stocks with upside potential.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 4

Business process automation company Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) is one of the Robinhood stocks financial media believes has upside potential. So far this year Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has lost 75% in value. The company’s revenue in the second quarter increased by about 2%.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s executive chairman Par Chadha said during a latest earnings call that the company is going through a rough patch. Answering a question, the executive said:

“What I referred to was, when we were going through a rough patch, we were in-line to win some of the bid, some of the RFPs, but because of the rough patch, we were not able to win those. The business climate still remains challenging, but however, the business of process automation, as I think I mentioned that in couple of my other calls. It’s a little contrarian, meaning people when they reduce our customers, when they reduce their headcount, they look for variable costs, which means companies like ours benefit from providing at scale services, during the periods of uncertainty in the macro environment. So, I think we are going to see some good wins to help us, grow our business. But our fundamental value proposition, obviously, is driving stability, recurring revenue, and as well as very high renewal rate.”

7. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 9

Home Products company Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) ranks 7th in our list of the best Robinhood stocks with the biggest upside potential according to the media.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, 9 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had stakes in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). In April this year Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shared doubts about its ability to remain in operation amid financial issues. But the stock jumped in August after the company reached a debt restructuring deal with its lenders.

Miller Value Deep Value Strategy made the following comment about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“During the quarter we only had one detractor, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) whose share price was down more than 30%. The company is in a midst of a multi-year transformation focused on enhancing their global direct selling business, expanding their omnichannel presence, exiting non-core assets, rolling out new product innovation and enhancing the company technology and supply chain. Tupperware’s revenues have been adversely impacted by significant market weakness in Europe and China along with the company experiencing weaker volumes from implementing recent price increases. Management has undertaken a $100M cost reduction program and with the recent price actions beginning to offset commodity price pressures, the company should see profitability and cash flow generation improve over the coming year. In addition, management continues to make incremental investments in the business to further expand their omni-channel efforts and modernize their infrastructure. While it will take longer for the company to complete the turnaround plan, we believe the current share price has limited value for successfully completing the transformation.”

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 9

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is an audio and speech recognition systems company. SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is one of the stocks that are gaining momentum amid the AI boom this year. SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is up about 77% year to date through September 8.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, 9 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had stakes in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN). Like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is gaining ground due to the AI boom.

The company’s management talked about SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) in its latest earnings call:

"And with Smart Answering, we’re just getting started, allowing any business to handle nearly any inbound customer inquiry using automated and customizable voice assistant. Using generative AI to automatically incorporate data from the business website in its AI knowledge base, Smart Answering provides quick and easy onboarding, allowing the customers to test it out within minutes and be live on the same day. The service can handle multiple calls at once 24/7 and continuously filters out spam calls, saving hours of wasted time for any business. It can also provide convenient SMS responses in addition to verbal answers and it can seamlessly transfer to any employee of the business, if necessary. Smart Ordering and Smart Answering are complemented by our visually enhanced SoundHound Dynamic Interaction, which is our multimodal full-duplex interface for kiosks, drive-thru or any device with a screen. Dynamic Interaction is unmatched as a breakthrough and we believe will mark the next generation of digital assistance and AI interfaces, which allows input via speech or touch and provides real-time responses via visual and audio with no turn taking or wake words. I encourage everyone to visit our website and watch the demo of Dynamic Interaction. We consistently get a wow response anytime someone has introduced this product for the first time. When we attended the National Restaurant Association Conference this year, Dynamic Interaction stole the show. Trade Media selected Dynamic Interaction as one of the top things to see on the shop floor among all vendors in all categories, so not just technology. A typical reaction from our target customers is not just if they’re interested in SoundHound Dynamic Interaction, but how can we go live with this as fast as possible."

