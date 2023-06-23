12 Easy To Install Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras Without Subscription

In this article, we discuss 12 wireless security cameras that do not need a subscription. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the security camera market, head over to 5 Easy To Install Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras Without Subscription.

As per a report by Market Research Future, the security cameras market is expected to be valued at approximately $31 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, analysts expect a compound annual growth rate of 18.30% in the sector. The mainstreaming of Wi-Fi enabled home security cameras took place because of the increasing theft incidences worldwide. In addition to that, advancements in IoT-based sensors and AI-led imaging technology has fastened the pace of development in the security cameras market. Demand for surveillance devices also surged because of the inability of law enforcement agencies to detect faces properly in case of home invasions or neighborhood scuffles.

Strategy Analytics, an American research firm, noted that consumer spending for smart home surveillance cameras was projected to increase at a CAGR of 9.1% from $7.0 billion in 2018 to $9.7 billion by 2023. The units of smart home security cameras sold in 2018 were 54 million, and they were forecasted to more than double to 120 million in 2023. Forbes cited Jack Narcotta at Strategy Analytics:

“However, while consumers have more camera options to choose from than in the past, a different story is unfolding for vendors. It’s becoming more difficult for vendors to differentiate their cameras due to the number of competitors seeking a share of this market, especially in crowded entry-level ($50 and less) and midrange ($51 to $100) price bands. There’s more elbow room in premium ($101 to $300) and professional-grade consumer ($301 and up) price bands due to fewer competitors, but heavyweights such as Amazon and Google pose stout challenges for other companies that manufacture or distribute higher-end cameras.”

One of the top players in the security camera market is Vivint, which provides an array of high-quality and affordable security systems with customization options for individuals. Vivint’s home security cameras require professional monitoring, and additional devices include water sensors, contact break-in sensors, and doorbell cameras. Vivint traded on the New York Stock Exchange until the first quarter of 2023, when NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) completed its acquisition of the home security and automation firm for $2.8 billion in cash. Another significant player in the home security market is ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), a Florida-based provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions. The company offers fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems in the United States, catering to residential and business customers. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has multiple plans for different customers, low installation costs, and their security systems have a DIY setup option. Other players in the industry include SimpliSafe, Ring, Brinks Home, Link Interactive, Abode, and Eufy.

Home security cameras are increasingly tapping into smart technologies such as IoT (internet of things), artificial intelligence, fingerprint sensors, and facial recognition. In the future, the age-old concept of ‘neighborhood watch’ will be revolutionized and security systems in a neighborhood can potentially be connected together, and send out alerts to law enforcement agencies about the situation and raise alarms on a wider scale. The cloud database can categorize friends and family, as well as any offenders and trespassers using facial recognition, and can send out low, medium, and high priority alerts depending on the gravity of the breaches.

Parks Associates, an American research firm, carried out a survey and noted that as of the end of 2021, 14% of homes with access to the internet had a network-connected security camera, while 15% of homes were equipped with a video doorbell. However, with the skyrocketing crime rates, these numbers are projected to increase. According to the National Association of Home Builders, a 2021 survey shows that 70% of potential home buyers look for security cameras, and 27% of the respondents categorized them as a “must-have” security feature. However, the presence of voice recorders and cameras in homes can also be tricky, especially since outdoor cameras can pick up on the activities of neighbors and unassuming passersby. In May 2022, Vivint released a survey which concluded that about 25% of individuals put up security cameras to keep surveillance on their neighbors, and the neighbors are largely helpless against this invasion of privacy. Per a ruling by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in 2014, homeowners can be sued for placing security cameras in positions that look directly into neighbors’ houses. Similarly, under Massachusetts law, an individual’s voice cannot be recorded without their permission.

Amazon’s Ring made countless efforts to mainstream its neighborhood watch community and make it immune to privacy laws. In December 2021, Ring announced over one hundred changes to its “Neighbors by Ring” network in a bid to bypass civil rights advocates who criticized its neighborhood watch agenda. With Neighbors, Ring’s partner law enforcement agencies can access video footage and voice recordings to help them solve crimes in the area. However, social justice and activist groups consider this a breach of privacy and claim that police are biased against people of color. Consumer Reports cited Albert Fox Cahn, executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, who commented regarding these updates made by Amazon-owned Ring:

“Amazon’s tweaks are too little, too late. Given the litany of threats these systems pose to the public, including racial profiling, false arrest, police violence, and persistent tracking, you’d expect evidence they actually help promote safety. But Amazon continues to fail to provide any compelling evidence that these tools do more than spread surveillance and suspicion.”

Similarly, according to Evan Greer, director of Fight for the Future - a nonprofit advocacy group fighting for digital rights:

“Most of the changes Ring has made are about benefiting Ring customers, not their neighbors, the delivery drivers who have to come to their door, or the kids playing in playgrounds across from some creep’s Ring camera. No matter how many changes Ring makes or press releases they publish, nothing will change the fact that neighborhoods that are blanketed in cheap privately owned cameras will be less safe, not more safe.”

The demand for home security cameras is rising rapidly, despite concerns over privacy of third-parties. Some of the top companies operating in the sector include ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). However, in this article, we discuss easy to install wireless outdoor security cameras that don’t require subscriptions.

Our Methodology

We chose the top outdoor security cameras that are wireless, easy to install, and don’t require subscriptions. We gathered the consensus security camera picks from Reddit users, Forbes, and CNET. The following cameras are ranked in the ascending order according to their prices as of June 21, 2023.

12 Easy To Install Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras Without Subscription

12. Reolink Lumus

12. Reolink Lumus

Price: $49.09

Reolink Lumus offers vivid and clear videos with its color night vision and 1080p full HD camera. Reolink Lumus comes equipped with a WiFi connection, configurable motion detection sensors, and offers remote access to video feeds. It can also discern humans from inanimate objects and animals, only sending useful notifications to owners. It is one of the best wireless outdoor cameras to buy without subscription.

In addition to ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Reolink is one of the top companies operating in the smart home security market.

11. Reolink E1 Pro

Price: $49.24

Reolink E1 Pro provides a 4MP super HD camera, two-way audio, and auto tracking. The security camera is also connected to the WiFi. Reolink E1 Pro also has night vision, sends motion alerts, flexible storage options, siren or custom voice alarm, and offers live streaming remotely. Reolink E1 Pro is one of the top wireless security cameras to buy without a subscription. It is also very easy to install and set up.

10. Kasa Smart 2K Security Camera

Price: $44.99

Kasa Smart 2K Security Camera offers 360-degree rotation and 114-degree tilt, is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and provides high-quality video. It can store videos locally and does not require a subscription. It is also equipped with two-way audi0, making it a good choice for a security camera without a subscription.

9. EVERSECU HD 2K Wireless PTZ Security Camera

Price: $83.10

EVERSECU HD 2K is a wireless security camera that offers 4MP resolution, motion auto tracking, two-way audio, and night vision. With 355˚ pan, 110˚ tilt, and 4-times zoom, EVERSECU HD 2K allows remote control of the pan-tilt-zoom feature through Tuya App. It is one of the top easy to install wireless outdoor security cameras to buy. It also does not need subscription.

8. Reolink Argus 3 Pro

Price: $95.99

Reolink Argus 3 Pro offers 2K resolution with motion spotlight, color night vision, person/vehicle detection technology, and WiFi connectivity. The security camera is easy to install and requires no subscription. It has a rechargeable battery, zero cable installation, two way audio, weatherproof rating, and privacy masking options.

7. Eufy SoloCam E40

Price: $123.99

Eufy SoloCam E40 provides 2K video recording, 8GB of internal storage, and military grade encryption. Since the camera footage is stored internally and it is not uploaded to the cloud, Eufy SoloCam E40 does not need a subscription. It is also very easy to install and is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Eufy SoloCam E40 is weatherproof and wireless, so it can be placed inside or outside the home.

Like ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Eufy is one of the top names in the home security cameras market.

6. Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro

Price: $134.98

Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro is easy to install, weatherproof, with a 130-degree field of view, a 1080p camera, and color night vision. With a microSD card, footage is recorded locally and there is no need for a subscription.

