12 Highest Quality Down Comforter Brands in the US

Getting into a cozy and comfortable soft bed at the end of a busy day is a pleasure that increases by two folds with the addition of a high-quality comforter, which not only adds to the appeal of your bedroom but also crafts a sense of tranquility. These plush and fluffy layers are meticulously created from the feathers of ducks and geese, and are known for being durable and warm.

The global comforters market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to touch $6.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.15%. According to Business Research Insights, bedding and comforter spending has increased since the Covid-19 pandemic, driven by a higher than anticipated demand for several reasons, ranging from people experiencing sleeping problems during the pandemic because of shifting schedules to the advent of work-from-home culture which refocused budgets of people on buying products to enhance their comfort levels at home. Moreover, since the pandemic, consumers have also begun showing increased interest in self-care products.

Comforters are a small segment of the larger bedding industry, which was estimated to be worth around $102 billion in the world in 2023, and is projected to cross $212 billion by 2033. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX), based in Lexington, Kentucky, is the largest provider of bedding products globally. The company manufactures mattresses, pillows, comforters, and other sleep and relaxation offerings.

Tempur-Pedic, a brand of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX), has been the industry leader in developing innovative new offerings to help people sleep better. While best-known for mattresses, their comforters are built with ultra-fine modal fabric to provide silk-like softness and absorb moisture to eliminate any sweat, and keep you dry and cool during sleep. Moreover, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) also offers elevated, adjustable bed bases that can take various positions to help you sleep better.

On the other hand, Brooklinen’s all-season down comforters make you feel like you are in a cloud, with their light and soft shell, which compresses as you sleep over it, but re-fluffs as soon as you shake. Moreover, several comforters now, including the ones produced by Slumber Cloud, come with NASA Temperature Regulation Technology that regulate body temperature to help you sleep better.

Another prominent name in the industry is the consumer retail corporation Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), which specializes in home furnishings and kitchen retail, and is the parent company of Pottery Barn – one of the highest quality down comforter brands in the US. Apart from comforters, Pottery Barn is also well known for its duvets when it comes to bedding products. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) also has widely acclaimed bath and outdoor furniture lines under the Pottery Barn brand.

ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy made the following comment about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

In a strong showing for the Strategy’s consumer discretionary holdings, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), which sells kitchenware and home furnishings, was the top contributor in the quarter after its August earnings report showed exceptional profitability and the company raised its full-year guidance. Shares jumped further in September after a private equity firm increased its stake, suggesting recent weakness was overdone. The company’s high-quality fundamentals make it a good defensive fit for an uncertain environment: it generates significant free cash flows, has no debt and the liquidity to invest in the business first and then return excess to shareholders.

12 Highest Quality Down Comforter Brands in the US

A satisfied customer sleeping on a comfortable bed, bedding products laid out on the bed.

Methodology

We have used consensus methodology to rank the highest quality down comforter brands in the US, by seeing what brands were listed for their quality and comfort on seven websites – TIME, CNN, The New York Times, Business Insider, US News, Self, and Cosmopolitan.

Scores were assigned to each brand depending on the number of times they were listed on these websites. Comforter brands are ranked in ascending order of these scores. In some instances, the scores were the same for multiple brands. In that case, as a tiebreaker we determined the minimum starting price of comforters offered by these brands, with the one having a lower starting price range outranking the other with a higher price range based on the logic of offering higher quality at affordable rates.

Let’s now head over the list of the highest quality down comforter brands in the US.

Top 12 Highest Quality Down Comforter Brands in the US:

12. Scandia Home

Score: 1

Price: $260 - $4,400

Scandia Home is one of the highest quality down comforter brands in the US, that is esteemed around the world for its unrivaled, premium comfort. However, their comforters are also among the most expensive options available, with the prices ranging from as low as $260 for their Siesta Crib Comforter to the St. Petersburg Down Comforter which is priced at over $4,400. According to TIME, Scandia Home’s Salzburg Medium Weight Down Comforter is the best splurge down comforter in the US.

11. L.L. Bean

Score: 1

Price: $129 - $679

Next up is L.L.Bean, a privately held company headquartered in Freeport, Maine that specializes in clothing and outdoor equipment. It has also become known for its high quality comforters. According to Self, its Permabaffle Box Goose Down Comforter is one of the highest-quality comforters in the US, and is built with baffle box stitching which enables it to remain soft, crisp and filled even after washing. That being said, this particular comforter is a costly product, with the price starting from $569, but offers great value for money with the comforter likely to last for several years.

10. Garnet Hill

Score: 1

Price Range: $99 - $749

Garnet Hill, founded in 1973, is a top clothing, bedding and home décor brand in the US. Their down comforters come in various colors, which make it a top choice for children and teens. Their essential core-loft and essential down comforters are warm and come with 550-fill-power and durable percale shells. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has listed Garnet Hill as being one of the top quality down comforter brands in the US.

9. Feathered Friends

Score: 2

Price: $369 - $849

Feathered Friends is one of the highest quality down comforter brands in the US. These are fluffy, lightweight and super warm. Their Bavarian 700 series of comforters are among its most popular, and are available in four weights – summer, light, medium, and arctic. Prices vary between $369 and $849, depending on the specifications such as comforter weight and size of the bed. The medium comforter in the Bavarian 700 series has been termed as ‘the best value for luxury’ by The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Some of the other down comforters offered by Feathered Friends are the Organic Bavarian 850, Baffled Box 700, and Organic Baffled Box 850.

8. Cuddledown

Score: 2

Price: $199 - $16,999

Two of Cuddledown’s comforters received mention on TIME Magazine’s list of the best down comforters of 2024. These are the Cuddledown Dual Warmth and the Damask Stripe Synthetic Fill comforters. The dual warmth comforter comes with a fill power of 600 and cotton as the cover material. Its starting price is $389. According to users, it is a perfect option for couples and allows sleepers to select a warmth level for their side of the bed. The synthetic fill comforters are for those who are looking for an alternative to the dual warmth comforter. Their starting price is $229.

7. Slumber Cloud

Score: 2

Price: $159 - $279

Slumber Cloud’s lightweight down comforter has been labeled as the most breathable comforter by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). According to Cosmopolitan, it comes with a NASA temperature regulation fiberbill, which regulates moisture and heat as you dream. Moreover, its outer shell is manufactured with 300-thread-count cotton which adds to the quality and comfort of this down comforter.

6. Buffy

Score: 2

Price: $145 - $175

Next on the list is Buffy, whose all-weather comforters are not just soft, fluffy, and cool-to-touch, but are also highly affordable and won’t shake your budget when you purchase these. Both Cosmopolitan and CNN have listed Bluffy as one of the highest quality down comforter brands in the US. According to a buyer on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), he stayed at an Airbnb where they had this comforter on the bed which he loved during his stay. It was so good that he immediately ordered it for himself after getting home. You can read the review here.

