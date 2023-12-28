In this article, we will look into the 12 highest quality French fries brands in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Highest Quality French Fries Brands in the US.

French Fries Industry: A Market Analysis

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global French fries market was worth $15 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% and reach $22.29 billion by 2029. The growth can be attributed to the rising consumption of ready-to-eat and read-to-cook products. Other factors contributing to the rapid growth of the market include easy accessibility and use, functionality, and quick delivery of read-to-cook meals.

French fries are one of the most consumed snacks ordered from fast food restaurants and online marketplaces. According to a survey by Lamb Weston, more than 85% of fries were procured at fast food and full-service restaurants. The rapid growth of fast food chains is also contributing to the market growth.

Segment-wise, the market is categorized into fresh and frozen fries. The frozen segment held the largest share of the market, driven by longer shelf life and convenience of cooking. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into retail and food service, The food service segment dominated the market in 2021, driven by a surge in purchasing power and a rise in fast food chains. Over the forecasted period, the retail market is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the rising demand for online retail food delivery services.

Regionally, the global French fries market was dominated by North America in 2021, driven by a rise in read-to-eat product consumption and an increase in fast food and quick-service restaurants in the US such as Five Guys, Whataburger, and Freddy among others. The North American French fries market was valued at $6.33 billion in 2021.

Major Players in the Market

Some of the companies leading the global French fries market include Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), and General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) is one of the largest producers of frozen French fries and other frozen potato products in the US. On November 6, the company announced that it had expanded its services to Ulanqab, China, with the launch of a new potato processing facility worth $250 million. The new facility will boost the production capacity of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the region. The potato processing plant will be equipped with top-notch equipment to produce 250 million pounds of frozen potato products annually, meeting the rising demand for frozen products in the region.

The leading American retail corporation, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is home to one of the highest quality French fries brands in the US. On November 21, the company announced the launch of parcel stations. The goal of these stations is to speed up online order delivery. The new parcel stations will allow better services to customers and associates and improve the overall business. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) plans to deliver 40 parcel stations by the end of 2023 and will expand the stations to more locations in 2024.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is a leading American consumer packaged foods company. On October 6, the company announced its new line of products at the 2023 NACS Show. The products announced by the company included Slim Jim's Monster Original Twin Pack, lim Jim's Monster Chile Limon, Andy Capp's Fire Fries, and BiGS Vlasic Spicy Dill Pickle Sunflower Seeds, among others. The recently announced product in its salty snacks collection, Andy Capp's Fire Fries, is the hottest fries of the company available in 3 and 8-ounce bags. The product debuted in early December at retail prices of $1.49 and $3.29 respectively. This dynamic set of new products, integrated with Conagra Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAG) efforts and innovative strategies will strengthen the position of the company in the market.

The leading American food processing company, General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), announced on October 25, that it had partnered with Penguin Random House. Both companies will be bringing the Snacks & Stories program that will offer free books with diverse stories for children. The program will be offering snacks and stories till May 2024. This initiative by General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) aims to address the lack of multicultural books available to children.

With this context, let's have a look at the 12 highest quality French fries brands in the US.

12 Highest Quality French Fries Brands in the US

Methodology

To compile our list of the 12 highest quality French fries brands in the US, we opted for a consensus approach. We looked through multiple sources including, Delish, The Daily Meal, and Mashed. We shortlisted French fries brands that appeared in at least 2 of our sources. Then, we calculated an average score by taking a sum of the rankings of the brands in our sources and dividing it by the number of sources they appeared in. A high score represented a less common brand whereas a low average ranking represented the most common brand in our sources. Finally, we ranked the brands in descending order of the calculated score.

12. Red Robin

Insider Monkey Rating: 11.33

Red Robin fries produced and sold by the leading restaurant company, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., is ranked 12th on our list of the highest quality French fries brands in the US. Red Robin is popular for its fresh steak fries available at its franchises. The company also launched a frozen version of the popular steak fries that can be enjoyed by microwaving, deep frying, or air frying them. The 22 0z bag of frozen steak fries is available for a price of $4.96.

11. Market Pantry

Insider Monkey Rating: 8.50

Market Pantry is the leading snack brand by Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT). Among its diverse range of snacks, it also offers a variety of fries including Shoestring Cut fries, Waffle Cut fries, and Crinkle Cut fries. Other than its frozen French fries product, the parent company of the brand also offers a comprehensive suite of other frozen products including frozen serve meals, frozen kids and adult meals, and frozen pizza among others. Market Pantry is ranked 11th on our list.

10. Checkers & Rally's

Insider Monkey Rating: 6.67

Ranked 10th on our list, Checkers & Rally's is a product of the leading restaurant chain in the US, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. Checkers & Rally's is popular for its high-quality crispy fries, starting at a price of $2.99. The delicious and crispy fries are also offered by the company in its frozen food collection, available at a price of $4.98 for a 28 oz bag.

9. McCain

Insider Monkey Rating: 6.50

McCain is ranked 9th on our list. It is a frozen food brand owned by the largest Canadian producer of frozen potato products, McCain Foods Limited. The company offers a comprehensive range of fries variations including Golden Crinkle, Straight Cut, Crispy Bakeable, Brew City Beer Battered, and Quick Cook fries. McCain has business in over 160 countries and is one of the highest-quality frozen fries producers in the market.

8. Arby's

Insider Monkey Rating: 6.50

Arby's French fries are the product of the leading fast food chain, Arby's. It is owned by the privately held company, Inspire Brands. Arby's has more than 3,300 restaurants all over America, providing high-quality products. Within its side and snacks menu, it offers fresh curly and crinkle fries. It also offers frozen fries, available at a price of $4.96 for a 22 oz bag. It is ranked 8th on our list.

7. Lamb Weston

Insider Monkey Rating: 6.00

Lamb Weston is ranked 7th on our list of the highest quality French fries in the US. Lamb Weston is a leading French fries brand, owned by the largest frozen potato products producer and processor, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW). The company is a provider of French fries to the leading fast-food chain, McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The company offers a wide range of fries cut in different sizes, starting at a price of $4.99, for a 20 oz bag.

6. Nathan's

Insider Monkey Rating: 5.67

Nathan's is ranked 6th on our list. Nathan's is owned by the leading fast-food restaurant company, Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH). The most popular fries of the brand are Jumbo Crinkle Cut French fries, available at a price of $4.67 for a 28 oz bag. Other than fries, Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) is famous for its hot dogs among its wide range of products.

