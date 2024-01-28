In this article, we will take a look at the 12 highest rated mattresses under $1000. If you want to skip our discussion on the mattress industry, you can go directly to the 5 Highest Rated Mattresses Under $1000.

The Mattress Market: Rise of the Sleep-Driven Industry

It is widely acknowledged that good-quality sleep can significantly improve your overall well-being. Numerous advantages, such as improved memory function and a better immune system, are associated with getting eight hours of sleep. One of the key factors contributing to the quality of sleep is a well-made mattress, as it can impact how your body feels upon waking. It offers essential support to your back, spine, neck, and legs.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global mattress market reached a value of around $50.6 billion in 2022. The market is predicted to expand to $78.3 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.90% between 2023 and 2030. Various factors are driving the growth of the industry, including the increasing construction of housing worldwide and a rise in consumer expenditures on household and bedding products.

Furthermore, the increase in the number of nuclear families and single-occupancy homes worldwide has created a demand for individual rooms for each family member, boosting the need for the best mattresses. In the United States, the count of homes has consistently risen each year, increasing from around 132.3 million in 2011 to 141.9 million in 2021, reflecting a rise of 7.3%. Meanwhile, across Europe, the prevalence of single-occupancy households in European Union countries has experienced a growth of 28.5% between 2009 and 2021. The findings of the National Bed Federation Survey in March 2020 also revealed that the number of survey participants purchasing mattresses increased from 24% to 32% in the six months leading up to the publication.

In terms of the geographical distribution of the market share, North America has been the dominant region. With the United States at the forefront, the North American market is known for a notable consumer preference for high-quality products. To capture a greater market share and capitalize on the increasing demand, many companies have introduced new products across different distribution channels. For example, Leesa Sleep, a Canadian online company, launched its brand at a department store at Hudson's Bay in September 2019 to broaden its footprint in the traditional retail sector. Similarly, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) introduced its smart bed, part of the SLEEP NUMBER 360 brand, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). The innovative product has advanced embedded sensors that actively observe and enhance users' sleep and overall health by adapting to their changing requirements. Some of the key players in the mattress industry that are actively responding to new trends include Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR), Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL), and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Here's what The London Company said about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)– TPX continued to outperform as quarterly results demonstrated solid execution in a challenging market environment. Industry volumes remain weak, but there are signs of sequential improvement. Strategic investments will allow for continued share gains as TPX launches new products, captures incremental wholesale opportunities, and spends more on advertising to support its premium brands. Valuation remains compelling and robust free cash flow generation, strong brand equity, and solid management execution support our investment thesis.”

With the context in mind, let’s take a look at our list of the highest-rated mattresses under $1000. These also include some of the best mattresses for back pain.

12 Highest Rated Mattresses Under $1000

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our Methodology

We have used the consensus methodology to shortlist the 12 highest rated mattresses under $1000. First, we referred to a number of reputable sources, such as Mattress Clarity, Forbes, US News, Esquire, Sleep Foundation, and Sleepopolis, to determine the highest-quality mattresses, based on expert opinion. Then, we analyzed customer reviews and ratings from the company websites, review portals, and Amazon to gain insights from consumers’ actual experiences. We have only selected mattresses with a minimum average rating of 4.3 or higher, backed by a decent number of reviews, as of the writing of this piece. While we have included the prices of these mattresses, it's important to note that pricing may vary based on specific features and the chosen retailer. The highest rated mattresses under $1000 are ranked in ascending order of number of reviews.

Here are the 12 Highest Rated Mattresses Under $1000:

12. The Leesa Studio 10” Mattress

Price: $699

Average Rating: 4.4

Number of Reviews: 118

The Leesa Studio 10” mattress is an attractively priced foam mattress option featuring three layers of foam. The top layer consists of a 1.5-inch-thick memory foam that conforms to the sleeper's body for comfort. Meanwhile, the lower layers are designed for support, firmness, and durability. This mattress is categorized as medium firm, with a majority of users placing it on the firmer end of the spectrum. This is the most preferred category as the majority of adults prefer firm mattresses with a soft cushioned top. The Leesa Studio 10” mattress excels in motion transfer and cooling aspects compared to other memory foam mattresses. However, it's worth noting that individuals with higher body weight might face challenges due to the 10-inch thickness, potentially experiencing lower pressure relief and support.

11. The Siena 10” Gel Mattress

Price: $399

Average Rating: 4.5

Number of Reviews: 239

The Siena mattress offers an almost unbeatable price in its category, significantly lower than comparable offerings from other brands. Despite its affordability, the mattress performs well in key areas such as pressure relief, motion transfer, and cooling. The mattress has layers of pressure-relieving memory foam for relaxation and a central support layer with channels designed to aid in cooling. The base layer is made of denser foam, which contributes to the mattress's durability and enhances overall support.

10. The Casper Mattress

Price: $550

Average Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 246

The Casper Mattress is the ultimate foam mattress with all the standard features. The top layer has a soft foam with AirScape technology, which helps improve airflow and regulate sleep temperatures. The mattress also has a layer of memory foam, conforming to the sleeper’s body shape to provide better support. Furthermore, there is a layer of the ProSupport Foam. This layer is designed to maintain the upper layers and to prevent the mattress from sinking over usage. The Casper Mattress is at the tenth position on our list of the highest rated mattresses under $1000.

9. Nolah Original 10 Inch Mattress

Price: $999

Average Rating: 4.7

Number of Reviews: 1,305

The Nolah Original 10 Inch mattress has been reviewed as the best mattress for back pain by Esquire. The mattress comes with three different layers. There is a top layer of Nolah AirFoam to maintain your body temperature while sleeping. The middle layer consists of high-resilience foam, while support foam layers form the base. This unique layering arrangement ensures that you stay atop the mattress without sinking, a common issue with other memory foam mattresses. The mattress offers good pressure relief, and its spinal support is also better than many alternatives within this price range. The mattress is available for under $1000 through most retailers.

8. SweetNight 12 Inch Hybrid Mattress

Price: $369

Average Rating: 4.4

Number of Reviews: 1,562

The SweetNight Hybrid Mattress is known as a comfortable and affordably priced mattress. It has four separate layers, out of which, one has individually pocketed coils. This helps isolate movement so that you don’t get disturbed when your partner tosses or turns. The inclusion of a layer with soft cooling gel prevents overheating during sleep. While the support level is satisfactory, some users may find it to be on the softer side. This mattress features both individually pocketed coils and memory foam, delivering a plush and cushiony feel.

7. Silk and Snow Hybrid Mattress

Price: $700

Average Rating: 5

Number of Reviews: 3,506

The Silk and Snow Hybrid Mattress is an attractive option for those seeking a balance of coil support and foam softness. With a six-layer construction, the mattress has an adaptive foam top layer, providing a soft feel for ease of movement. There is also a layer of high-density foam that gives a sense of firmness, preventing users from feeling like they are sinking into the mattress. Furthermore, the layer of pocketed coils on top of thicker and more robust coils in the midsection of the mattress aims to offer additional support around the lower back and hips, areas where many adults typically carry extra weight. This mattress has also been voted the Best Mattress for Pressure Relief by Sleepfoundation.org.

6. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

Price: $659

Average Rating: 4.3

Number of Reviews: 6,411

The Nectar is a 12” memory foam mattress that has a medium firm feel to it. It is a good pick for side and back sleepers with medium or light body weights. The mattress provides good cooling and pressure support, whereas most low-priced mattress options do not perform well in this area. Furthermore, its top foam layer is infused with cooling gel that maintains low sleeping temperatures. The mattress also helps minimize motion transfer as the base layer of foam has a shift-resistant cover that stops all the layers on top from shifting when the sleeper moves.

