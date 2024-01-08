In this article, we take a look at the 13 most advanced countries in electronics. You can skip our detailed analysis of the electronics industry and go directly to the 5 Most Advanced Countries in Electronics.

Living in a technological era, we are constantly surrounded by one or the other form of electronics. Most of us carry one or another form of electronics everywhere we go, short of bushcrafting in the woods, but you'll most likely still take your phone along there too. All these instruments, including smartphones, smart watches, airpods, tabs and PCs, along with others, are the various types of electronics without which, civilization, as we know it, would not exist.

Furthermore, the industry of electronics is continuously evolving and bringing to the forefront innovative products aimed at facilitating a more efficient lifestyle. For the year 2024, it is expected that the electronics industry would show a trend towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well as organic electronics, apart from many more. We have already emphasized the far-reaching role of specialized chips for this sector in the article 12 most advanced countries in electronics. Here we present to you the significance of organic electronics and AI in general.

Organic Electronics

The rising global warming and climatic disruption witnessed by the world has encouraged a more environmental friendly attitude. The electronics industry is no different. In an attempt to play their part, sustainable and eco-friendly devices are not only becoming their priority but have also been forecasted as the future of electronics industry. As a means of producing next-generation electronic devices, organic electronics are poised for an accelerated future growth. The global organic electronics market is expected to generate $178.25 billion by 2028.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shows full commitment towards sustainability and green initiatives. Cisco Takeback and Reuse, for one, is an effort to support circular economy by efficiently managing end-of-life of returned equipment and enhancing recycling and reuse rate.

Story continues

Within this field of organic electronics, OLED technologies are expected to shine the most. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED), collaborating with PPG, have recently opened an OLED site- organic light emitting diode- in Shannon, Ireland. This will not only give a boost to the global organic market but to make a substantial contribution to the sustainability agenda of the electronics industry.

Similarly, LG Display (NYSE: LPL) is also in the running for using organic electronics to produce more efficient and user- friendly devices. Their third generation OLED TV panels is one such example. These TV panels are the lowest blue light for now, which makes them more suitable for eye comfort.

Artificial Intelligence

In almost any field, be that business, medicine or engineering, AI has revolutionized the concept of efficiency. The electronics market has not only grasped the relevance of this technology for current applications but also for the exponential impacts that can be garnered in future technological progress. It is expected that the AI demand would increase by about 40% in the course of five years. Hence, it is not surprising that various electronic companies are continuously upgrading their products and investments in the arena. While Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), have already infiltrated the generative AL software market with powerful computer chips like H100 and MI300X respectively, Intel (NASDAQ: INTL) has also ventured forth with new chips including Gaudi3.

Similarly, IBM (NYSE: IBM) are also in touch with the necessity of upgrading their AI systems. To this end, only this year they have a new data science platform- Watsonx. It is supposed to provide tools for building and organizing AI and arranging all data sources under one platform.

Future Forecast

As evidenced in almost all industries, the COVID-19 pandemic had volatile repercussions for consumers and businesses alike. The electronics industry was, thus one of the victims. Lock-downs and closures negatively impacted electronics sales. However, the work from home trend led to a reversal of the situations, increasing demand for items like computers etc.

In 2022, the global consumer electronics market was valued at $738.75 billion and it is predicted that this figure would change to $1,239.40 billion by the end of 2030. User-friendly Smart devices are likely to lie at the crux of growth amid increasing household sector and governmental support. While the Asian region has produced most electronics manufacturers, Europeans are also in the race to catch up. Below we present a list of the most advanced countries in electronics.

13 Most Advanced Countries in Electronics

High angle view of a semiconductor chip against an array of electronics components.

Our Methodology

For our list of the most advanced countries in electronics, we’ve ranked them based on their electronics-manufacturing infrastructure, technology and research institutes. For this purpose, we’ve gathered data from various sources, including an FDI Intelligence report that evaluated countries’ locations for the quality of R&D in electronics based on infrastructure, talent availability and business environment. We’ve also accounted for the top electronics companies in these countries. After that, we scored each country in their advancement in electronics given all these factors and ranked them in ascending order of advancement.

Here are the 13 most advanced countries in electronics, which are also some of the most technologically advanced nations.

13. Denmark

Denmark is considered as one of the most advanced electronic countries. As a global leader in audio and sound technology as well as robot and drone testing centers to boast, the country is fully immersed in the electronics field.

Electronics are a major player in the exports for Denmark. These mostly include home electronics, industry electronics, devices and components. Bang & Olufsen is a high-end consumer company that manufactures audio products, television sets and telephones. Another Denmark company is Foss that provides high-tech analytical solutions, mainly for agriculture and food industries.

Denmark also invests in research. The Centre for Industrial Electronics in the University of Southern Denmark and Danish Technological Institute are some of the examples.

12. Finland

Finland is a highly technology-oriented country with various innovations like Linux systems attributed to their name. One of the famous global Finnish companies in the sector is Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK), which provides technological devices, software and communications worldwide.

Other prominent Finnish electronics companies include Scanif, a manufacturing partner for industrial customers like Energy & Cleantech, Medtech & Life Science, Automation & Safety, Advanced Consumer Applications, and Connectivity.

In addition, Finland is also a leading entity in electronics research and innovation. VTT Technical Research Center of Finland Ltd is the largest research and technology company and research center in Finland, focused on conducting applied electronics research. They aim to not mass produce semi-conductors or consumer electronics but rather sensors that need special know-how and materials, manufacturing processes and applications.

11. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is known for their innovation in the electronics industry. It is home to a global manufacturer of electronic components and provider of manufacturing services -- TT Electronics. Their electronics are meant to sense, manage power, connect devices for OEMs in Medical, Aerospace, Defence, Automation and Electrification.

UK is also heavily invested in ensuring proper research and contribution to the electronics industry. The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) is a UK government agency that supports research in engineering and physical sciences, including electronics.

London is ranked 10th top city by FDI Intelligence for quality of research and development in electronics, with a high score of 145.

10. France

With top-notch electronic companies like Siemens and Samsung operating in the country, it is no wonder that France has been placed on our list of top countries in electronics.

Schneider Electric is a major multinational French company that specializes in energy management and automation in more than 100 countries.

France is also actively involved in research for innovative electronics. For instance, the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) is a leading research organization involved in electronics research. In addition, the Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research (IFCPAR) is yet another attempt by the government to establish grounds for international collaboration in advanced areas of Science and Technology.

Paris -- with an impressive score of 158 -- is at the ninth top spot in the FDI Intelligence report for top locations of quality R&D in electronics.

9. Turkey

Supporting more than 2000 electronic manufacturers and placed in a geo-strategic position that connects Europe to Asia, it is one of the highly advanced countries in electronics, especially when it comes to drone-electronics. Many international companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Intel (NASDAQ: INTL) and General Electric (NYSE: GE) have their manufacturing units and even headquarters in the country.

Some of the major companies in the Turkish electronics industry include Endel Industrial products, that produces cable harnesses, condensers and dishwasher baskets; Sunny Elektronik, a manufacturing company that provides kitchen appliances, audio systems, tablets, TVs and water treatment solutions; and Arçelik, another leading manufacturer of home appliances and consumer electronics.

The government agency, Turkish Scientific and Technical Research Council, as well as Turkish National Research Institute of Electronics and Cryptology, are a testament of the government’s efforts to keep abreast of electronic development and innovation. The FDI Intelligence Report places the capital of Turkey -- Istanbul -- at the 8th ranking with a score of 163.

8. Germany

In Europe, Germany has stood out as a leading technology hub. More than 80,000 people are employed within the country and more than 70,000 outside. The exports bring in about 51% of the revenue. The country has prominent electronics companies, like Siemens, Bosch, Intel Germany (NASDAQ: INTL) and Phoenix Contact, which are involved in various activities, from the development of semiconductors and circuit boards to the production of consumer electronics and industrial automation systems.

Germany is also home to a number of research institutions and universities that are actively involved in cutting-edge research in electronics, including Research Fab Microelectronics Germany, the Technical University of Munich, the University of Karlsruhe, and the University of Stuttgart. The R&D expenditure, for the year 2018, was recorded above $17 billion.

7. China

China, by producing the most electronics, has become one of the most advanced Asian countries in electronics in the recent years. The consumer electronics market has been valued at $28 billion in 2021. Huawei, Konka and Xiaomi Corporation (HKSE:1810.HK) are few of the major players in the Chinese market and even export. In 2021, China’s export of circuit components alone was worth $140 billion. Furthermore, many top international companies have their production and assembly in China including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

FDI Intelligence has ranked Shenzhen (217 score) at the third place for high quality research & development in electronics, followed by Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing. DuoPont Shanghai and Institute of Electronics, Chinese Academy of Sciences are focused towards electronic industry innovation and growth.

6. Singapore

Singapore is known for manufacturing of semiconductor and consumer electronics technology and has more than 2900 companies. It is one of the biggest industries in the country, contributing 8% to Singapore’s GDP. The industry also takes up 20% of the manufacturing jobs in the country. Singapore also plays host to 80 of the 100 top software and service companies, which includes Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Meta (NASDAQ: META), among others.

It specializes in chip making, with eight out of ten fabless chip companies, 21 wafer fabrication units and two of the world’s leading three foundries in the country.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Advanced Countries in Electronics.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 13 Most Advanced Countries in Electronics is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Related Content