13 tiny surprises in the latest Windows update

Didn’t Microsoft (MSFT) promise that once Windows 10 became a thing, there’d be no more annual service packs? There are still service packs — but now they come every six months, and they have names like Anniversary Update and the Creators Update (no apostrophe, for some reason).

In early May, Microsoft rolled out the April 2018 Update (yes, even though it was no longer April). It has a sprinkling of nice big-ticket features, as you can read in my review.

But as you live with the April Update, you also uncover, here and there, some much smaller-ticket features that make PC life just a tiny bit more pleasant. Here, in case you haven’t stumbled across them yet, are 13 of my favorites: little gems that are too small to be included in Microsoft’s marketing messages.

Edit videos in Photos

Movie Maker is gone, but now you can edit videos inside the Photos app! You can even add titles, filters, and 3-D objects that move through your footage.

Movie Maker is gone. Now there’s Photos. More

Control Spotify with your voice

Since Microsoft discontinued its own music service, Groove Music, it has designated Spotify (SPOT) as the Windows music service of choice. Now you can control music playback with your voice (“Hey Cortana — play some Green Day” or whatever) — even when your PC is locked. Suddenly your laptop is an Amazon Echo.

Dictation keystroke

There’s a new keyboard shortcut for starting and stopping Windows’s speak-to-type feature: Windows key+H.

Now, dictation itself isn’t a new feature, and hasn’t been enhanced in this Windows version (and it’s not nearly as accurate as, for example, Dragon NaturallySpeaking) — but at least now you can trigger it easily!

Mute buttons for camera and microphone

When you’re broadcasting one of your games online, using the Game Bar, there are now on/off buttons for your camera and microphone. Handy when you’d like a moment of privacy for some quick act of personal grooming.

Mute the mike, or the camera, when you’re broadcasting a game. More

Folders in Start menu

You can create folders for apps on the right side of the Start menu now. They look like ordinary tiles — but when you click one, it expands to reveal the tiles within it. You create a new folder exactly the way you would on an iPhone or Android phone: Drag one app’s icon directly on top of another’s (within the tiled area of the Start menu).

Now there are folder tiles inside that Start menu. More

Autocomplete suggestions when typing

Windows can now offer you three tappable autocomplete suggestions, just like your phone does, when you’re typing. You turn this on in Settings -> Devices -> Typing. Under “Hardware keyboard,” turn on “Show text suggestions as I type.”

Autocomplete suggestions–on a regular PC. More

Clutter-free printing

The Edge browser has an option to print a webpage clutter-free. (Just use the normal Print command, and look for the “Clutter-free printing” pop-up menu in the dialog box.) As you’ll immediately see in the print preview, it eliminates ads, navigation bars, banners, and other distracting junk from the printout of certain articles, leaving them clean and easy to read. (Tragically, this option appears only when printing from some websites.)

