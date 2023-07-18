In this article, we’ll discuss the 15 best AI image generators you can try in 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of the recent rise of AI image generators and its impact on the job market of artists, and go directly to the 5 Best AI Image Generators You Can Try in 2023.

Whether it be artwork, literature, music, or photography, content created by artificial intelligence (AI) is on the rise. The level of advancement in content generation has reached a point where distinguishing between what is real and what is artificial has become increasingly challenging. This blurring of lines has opened up new possibilities and challenges in the creative world.

The potential pitfalls of such content were recently demonstrated when German artist Boris Eldagsen entered this year's Sony World Photography Award with an AI-generated image and won.

In a statement posted on his website, Eldagsen playfully acknowledged his mischievousness, expressing gratitude to the judges for "choosing my image and creating a historic moment." He also raised an intriguing question, pondering whether any of the judges were aware or had suspicions that the image was generated by AI.

In another remarkable account, Mr. Allen emerged as the winner in the category of "emerging digital artists" at the Colorado State Art Fair's competition. His winning artwork, titled "Théâtre D'opéra Spatial," was created using Midjourney, an artificial intelligence system that generates images based on a few text prompts.

"It's over. A.I. won. Humans lost". Jason M Allen told the New York Times.

The victory stirred up anger among some artists who felt threatened by the potential impact of AI on their profession. Despite earning a modest prize of just $300 (£262), the news struck a sensitive nerve among the artistic community. Artists' concerns about the rise of AI image generators have been mounting, as they fear these technologies could jeopardize their livelihoods and devalue the years of craftsmanship they have dedicated to their art forms.

But the question is, can AI-generated art replace artists? Experts in Long Island's art community believe that AI art is unlikely to have an immediate impact on traditional artists using traditional mediums. However, commercial artists who sell their digital work express concerns about the rise of instantaneous art. The ability of AI to generate art quickly raises questions about the value and marketability of their work.

Recent advancements in AI image generation have revolutionized the creative landscape, exemplified by the launch of groundbreaking programs like DALL-E 2, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion in 2022. These powerful tools have empowered users to effortlessly transform text prompts into remarkable visual artwork. Capitalizing on this technological leap, Chinese video game companies have increasingly embraced these AI programs over the past few months. From industry titans like Tencent to independent game developers, these companies have harnessed the potential of AI image generation to design and craft captivating video game characters, immersive backdrops, and engaging promotional materials.

As the global job market undergoes transformations due to AI image generators, it's natural to ponder which AI image generator is the best you can try in 2023. Among the notable options are DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney, which have gained popularity as AI image generators. Trying out these platforms allows you to witness their utility firsthand and assess their effectiveness. Each of these generators offers unique features and capabilities, providing opportunities to delve into the world of AI-generated images.

In the competitive landscape of AI image generators, tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:BABA) are actively entering the race. Recently, Chinese technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:BABA) unveiled its latest offering in the form of Tongyi Wanxiang, an artificial intelligence tool capable of generating images based on prompts. Users can input prompts in both Chinese and English, and the AI tool will produce images in various styles, including sketches and 3D cartoons. This generative AI tool has been launched by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:BABA)'s cloud division and is currently available for beta testing to enterprise customers in China.

Now do you want to know what are the other best AI image generators you can try in 2023? This article answers that, so read on.

15 Best AI Image Generators You Can Try in 2023

Our Methodology

To create our list of the 15 best AI image generators you can try in 2023, we carried out research on various trusted sources, including well-known software rating websites, reputable discussion forums, expert reviews, and professional recommendations. We assessed each AI image generator based on multiple criteria, such as user interface, features, user reviews, image quality, output variety, ease of use, speed, compatibility, customer support, and pricing options. Taking into account the diverse needs of users, we considered both free and paid options. The ranking process involved assigning scores on a scale of 1 (good) to 5 (best), with rankings determined by weighted scores and the collective evaluation across different sources. We ordered the list in ascending order.

Here is the list of the 15 best AI image generators to try in 2023.

15. Runway

Average Score: 2.7

Runway is one of the best AI tools you can try in 2023. It is an AI image generator that stands out for its ability to generate images based on textual prompts and offers advanced editing capabilities. With Runway, you can simply provide a prompt describing the desired image, and the AI system will generate up to 500 images based on that input.

One of Runway's notable features is the ability to fine-tune the generated images. You can do this by adjusting various settings such as style, resolution, mood, medium, and prompt weight. This flexibility allows you to customize the output according to their preferences and project requirements.

Furthermore, Runway offers an Erase and Replace tool, which enables you to paint over specific areas of the generated image using a brush and replace them with new images based on text descriptions.

14. Shutterstock AI Image Generator

Average Score: 2.8

Shutterstock, a prominent stock image company, has taken a unique approach to the rise of generative AI by partnering with OpenAI. The result is the Shutterstock AI Image Generator, leveraging the power of DALL·E 2. The image generation in this AI image generator is free but downloading the generated images requires the use of Shutterstock credits. If you already have a Shutterstock plan, it's worth exploring this tool. However, for those without a plan, it can be a costly option for utilizing an AI art generator.

What sets Shutterstock apart from other software is its exclusive use of images and data from its extensive archive. Additionally, when an artist's work is incorporated into the generative process, Shutterstock ensures proper compensation for their contribution.

Shutterstock offers Subscriptions and On-demand packs for accessing AI-generated art. Additionally, users can choose between a Standard license and an Enhanced license, which affects the pricing structure based on their licensing needs.

13. Pixray

Average Score: 2.9

Pixray is a user-friendly AI image generator available in various forms: as a website, for local installation on a PC, and even as an API suitable for creating AI art Discord bots. However, compared to other AI systems, Pixray has a longer processing time. While some services can generate an image in under a minute, Pixray takes around six minutes per image due to its reliance on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)'s T4 GPU hardware.

Pixray's website features a straightforward design that allows users to input prompts and monitor the progress in real-time. Upon completion, a handy slider displays the step-by-step process taken by the AI to reach the final output. The generated images generally offer decent representation, but there are instances where the AI may become confused, resulting in flawed images. Unfortunately, Pixray has limited options for post-image customization, with only the ability to download and share the image available.

In terms of cost, Pixray operates on a different model than services like DALL-E or NightCafe. Rather than using a credit system, Pixray presents users with choices of different PC specifications (CPU or GPU) to render the output, which incurs costs starting from $0.0002 per second depending on the workload. Nevertheless, Pixray remains relatively inexpensive and easy to use, providing accessible AI image generation to its users.

12. Bing Image Creator

Average Score: 3.5

Bing Image Creator, a collaboration between Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and OpenAI, harnesses the power of DALL·E 2 to provide users with a free generative AI model for image creation. While utilizing the same underlying technology as DALL·E 2, Bing Image Creator offers default styles that may differ from what users are accustomed to,. This makes it worth exploring even for those familiar with DALL·E 2.

This AI image generator allows users to generate a wide range of realistic and diverse images based on natural language descriptions. Whether it's for professional purposes like newsletters, blogs, presentations, or simply for personal enjoyment, Bing Image Creator offers a versatile tool for creating images.

11. CanvaAI

Average Score: 3.6

Canva, a popular template-based design app, has recently expanded its offerings to include a text-to-image art generator powered by artificial intelligence. This new addition seamlessly integrates with Canva's existing features. This allows users to incorporate AI-generated art into a variety of projects, ranging from social media posts to birthday cards.

Canva's AI component empowers users to create both AI-generated images and written content, opening up new creative possibilities. As this feature is still relatively new, we can anticipate further advancements and refinements in the future.

10. Dream by WOMBO

Average Score: 3.7

Dream, by WOMBO, is an AI-based website and mobile app that allows users to create and modify images in various styles, including realistic, mystical, vibrant, and dark fantasy. The tool offers a free basic version that enables users to generate a single image according to their preferred style. Additionally, users can upload their existing images for further customization.

For those seeking enhanced functionality, a paid tier is available, offering the ability to create up to four images, an ad-free experience, and faster generation times. This option caters to users with more extensive image generation needs and a desire for a seamless user experience.

9. Leap AI

Average Score: 3.8

Leap AI is a versatile platform that enables users to generate a wide range of images, including art, avatars, and logos, utilizing pre-trained open-source models like Openjourney and Stable Diffusion.

Similar to other AI image generators, Leap AI operates on a text-to-image approach. By describing the desired image, users can rely on AI to handle the rest of the creative process, generating an image that matches their description.

However, one of Leap AI's standout features is its capability to train custom models based on user-provided original images. For instance, users can upload their personal headshots, and Leap AI will leverage those stills to create a personalized avatar.

Furthermore, developers and app creators have the opportunity to integrate these customized AI models into their applications. This opens up possibilities to build innovative tools such as image classifiers or explore other exciting and cutting-edge app concepts.

8. StarryAI

Average Score: 3.9

StarryAI is one of the top generative AI tools to try in 2023. It is a user-friendly text-to-art generator available as an app for both Android and iOS devices. With its efficient AI image creation capabilities, StarryAI has established itself as one of the top AI art generator apps in the market.

StarryAI distinguishes itself by offering a multitude of customization options. Users can choose from three different types of AI models to cater to their specific output requirements. Additionally, users have the flexibility to select the Canvas Size, Model, and Runtime, providing the AI with more time to fine-tune the generated image. It is important to note that selecting a longer runtime may consume more credits, so users need to keep this in mind while utilizing the text-to-image generator.

The app initially provides users with 5 free credits, after which they have the option to purchase more credits by going pro. The pricing starts at $15.99 for 40 credits, allowing users to continue generating images according to their preferences.

7. PhotoSonic

Average Score: 4

PhotoSonic is an AI text-to-image generator available as a website. The AI system employed by PhotoSonic can accept complex and lengthy prompts, enabling users to request the generation of a wide range of images. Utilizing latent diffusion, the AI takes noisy input images and transforms them to align with the given prompt.

The design templates are not available in PhotoSonic but users can refine the artwork by adding their own keywords to mix and match styles. Upon signing up, users receive 10 credits, with the option to purchase additional credits. Credit options start from 100 images for $10 per month, and a free one-month trial is available to facilitate user acclimation.

6. Fotor

Average Score: 4.2

Fotor is a web-based AI art generator tool that offers fast image outputs. What sets Fotor apart is that it is completely free to use, making it an attractive option for users seeking cost-effective AI image generation. However, the free version restricts users to generating only 10 images per day.

Fotor delivers excellent images that often require minimal editing, making them ready to use in various projects. The AI art generator also provides different ratios for users who require specific image sizes.

There are no limitations on the size of the image prompts. This way, users can input as much or as little text as desired. Once the image is generated, Fotor allows users to quickly download the output for immediate use.

