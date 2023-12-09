In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best business insurance companies heading into 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Best Business Insurance Companies Heading into 2024.

The Future of Business Insurance

According to a report by Deloitte, the future of business insurance is highly dependent on the ability of companies to effectively integrate technology and transform themselves to enhance customer experience. Deloitte stresses the need for companies to make strides in adopting new technologies, especially generative artificial intelligence. Technology will not only enable companies to extract actionable insights from available data, but it will also help customers access more insurance products and services. For the third year in a row, the non-life insurance sector has been growing tremendously, with above-average prices across multiple lines of business.

Underwriting results for the fiscal first quarter of 2023 were not very satisfying, with a net underwriting loss of $7.34 billion in the United States, the highest loss in 12 years. As a result, the market is struggling to raise prices enough to cover expenses. Globally, non-life insurance premiums grew by 0.5%, below the 10-year average of 3.6%. However, before the end of 2023, premiums are expected to improve to 1.4%, with the trend hopping into 2024 and premiums improving to 1.8%. Such is primarily due to the hardening of commercial and personal lines. However, higher interest rates coupled with expectations of inflation to slow down, offer some hope to the industry as 2023 comes to a close. You can also check out states with the most expensive home insurance in 2023.

Prominent Names in the Business Insurance Industry

Some of the best business insurance companies in the world include Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC), and Allianz SE (OTC:ALIZY). Let's check out some recent updates from these companies. You can also check out the best insurance companies in United Kingdom.

Story continues

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is an insurance company based in New Jersey, United States. The company operates in 54 countries and offers commercial, personal property, casualty, accident, and health insurance services. The company's expertise extends beyond insurance to providing a streamlined customer journey through tech integration. On November 14, Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) announced the launch of a new developer portal facilitating business-to-business-to-consumer companies to access digital insurance products easily. The platform includes a range of insurance APIs, SDKs, and microsites. Developers may use the platform to develop and execute digital insurance campaigns and test their applications.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is making strides in the insurance sector with its ability to innovate. Such explains the strong financial results of the company. On October 24, Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) announced earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $4.95, beating estimates by $0.53. The company also reported revenue worth $11.65 billion during the quarter, ahead of market consensus by $17 million, with a year-over-year revenue growth rate of 8.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is a prominent name in the insurance industry. The company provides a range of insurance services to commercial and capital clients. On November 21, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) announced the launch of a new generative AI tool. The new tool, LenAI, is available to over 85,000 company colleagues across the globe. The tool is built with technologies from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and OpenAI. Colleagues can use the tool as a search engine, work on several documents simultaneously, perform calculations, and get information from publications.

On October 19, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) reported strong earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $1.57, beating estimates by $0.18. The company also reported revenue worth $5.38 billion during the quarter, ahead of market consensus by $166.75 million and up 12.83% year-over-year.

Allianz SE (OTC:ALIZY) is an insurance service provider based in Munich, Germany. The company has over 100 million private and corporate customers across 70 countries. The company is not only known for its insurance services, but it is also recognized for its commitment to building strong partnerships. On November 28, Allianz SE (OTC:ALIZY) announced its partnership with ING Groep (OTC:INGVF) in the Netherlands. The partnership allows companies and entrepreneurs of all sizes and positions to avail a range of insurance products by Allianz SE (OTC:ALIZY). The policies will be available ahead of mid-2024. The policies are expected to roll out in phases, and customers may then be able to access auto, van, corporate, and professional liability insurance services from ING Groep (OTC:INGVF).

Let's now discuss the 15 best business insurance companies heading into 2024.

15 Best Business Insurance Companies Heading into 2024

15 Best Business Insurance Companies Heading into 2024

Our Methodology

We employed a consensus approach to come up with the 15 best business insurance companies heading into 2024. We sifted through 6 industry reports, including Allied Market Research, GM Insights, IMARC, Grand View Research, MarketStatsVille, and Maximize Market Research. This thorough process enabled us to list the 20 best business insurance companies heading into 2024. We then sourced the market cap for publicly listed companies or the latest annual revenue for private companies to identify the 15 best business insurance companies heading into 2024. We sourced market caps from Yahoo Finance, and annual revenue from official company reports. The list of the 15 best business insurance companies heading into 2024 is in ascending order of the market capitalizations, as of December 7, 2023, or annual revenue for the latest year available.

It is to be noted that most insurance companies are not pure-play business insurance companies. Therefore, we have mentioned each company's services in the business and commercial lines.

15 Best Business Insurance Companies Heading into 2024

15. Hiscox Ltd (OTC:HCXLF)

Market Capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $4.61 Billion

With a market cap of $4.61 billion as of December 7, 2023, Hiscox Ltd (OTC:HCXLF) ranks as one of the best business insurance companies heading into 2024. Prominent business insurance solutions by the company include general claims insurance, professional liability insurance, and business owner's policy insurance. Hiscox Ltd (OTC:HCXLF) extends its services across cyber security, worker's compensation, short-term liability insurance, and medical malpractice claims.

14. Aviva plc (OTC:AVVIY)

Market Capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $14.84 Billion

Aviva plc (OTC:AVVIY), a leading insurance company based in London, ranks as one of the best business insurance companies heading into 2024. The company offers its services across the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada. Prominent investment solutions include employer's liability insurance, professional indemnity insurance, tools insurance, stocks insurance, and business equipment insurance. Aviva plc (OTC:AVVIY) has a market cap of $14.84 billion as of December 7, 2023.

13. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Market Capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $23.55 Billion

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is one of the best business insurance companies heading into 2024, with a market cap of $23.55 billion as of December 7, 2023. Based in Connecticut, the company offers services across business, home, and car insurance. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) offers business insurance to companies of all sizes. Prominent solutions include property damage insurance, legal liability insurance, worker's compensation insurance, and employee-related risk mitigation solutions.

12. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Market Capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $25.06 Billion

With a market cap of $25.06 billion as of December 7, 2023, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) ranks as one of the best business insurance companies heading into 2024. The company offers its services across 140 countries. Some of the prominent business insurance services by Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) include public liability insurance, motor insurance, marine transit insurance, cyber liability insurance, professional indemnity insurance, and management liability insurance.

11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Market Capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $41.55 Billion

According to our methodology, The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) ranks among the best business insurance companies heading into 2024, with a market cap of $41.55 billion as of December 7, 2023. The company offers risk control insurance, claim insurance, premium audit insurance, and risk management information services insurance. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) extends its services to digital customer tools and automatic recurring payment solutions.

10. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Market Capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $45.92 Billion

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) ranks as the 10th best business insurance company heading into 2024, with a market cap of $45.92 billion as of December 7, 2023. The company offers its insurance solutions to individuals and businesses across 70 countries. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) offers commercial property insurance, group accident and health insurance to organizations, directors and officers insurance, workplace violence insurance, and professional liability insurance.

9. Liberty Mutual Insurance

Annual Revenue (2022): $50.00 Billion

With an annual revenue of $50 billion in 2022, Liberty Mutual Insurance ranks among the best business insurance companies heading into 2024. The diversified global insurer offers a range of commercial insurance services including commercial auto and fleet insurance, equipment breakdown insurance, environmental liability insurance, management liability insurance, professional liability insurance, and workers compensation insurance.

8. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Annual Revenue (2022): $56.80 Billion

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, based in Ohio, reported annual sales worth $56.8 billion in 2022. The company offers insurance and financial services across the United States. The company offers business insurance covering business liability, commercial property, business income, and equipment breakdown. The Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company also extends its services to offer worker's compensation insurance, cyber liability insurance, umbrella insurance, and employment practices liability insurance.

7. Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Market Capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $64.41 Billion

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) with a market cap of $64.41 billion as of December 7, ranks as one of the best business insurance companies heading into 2024. Based in London, the company offers a range of insurance and risk mitigation products. The company provides commercial insurance to small businesses through its platform, aoncover.com. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) covers general liability insurance, worker's compensation, business owner's policy, commercial property, professional liability, commercial auto, errors and omissions, cyber liability, and employment practice liability insurance, to name a few.

6. AXA SA (OTC:AXAHY)

Market Capitalization as of December 7, 2023: $73.51 Billion

With a market cap of $73.51 billion as of December 7, 2023, AXA SA (OTC:AXAHY) ranks as one of the best business insurance companies heading into 2024. Based in Paris, the company offers a range of investment and financial management solutions. Axa XL is an American subsidiary of AXA SA (OTC:AXAHY), providing global insurance and reinsurance. The company offers services in cyber risk management, credit insurance, factoring, environmental risks, and political risks.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Business Insurance Companies Heading into 2024.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Best Business Insurance Companies Heading into 2024 is originally published on Insider Monkey.