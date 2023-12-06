In this article, we take a look at the 15 best colognes for men under $50. You can skip our detailed analysis of the perfume industry, and go directly to the 5 Best Colognes for Men Under $50.

The Global Perfume Industry: An Overview

According to an industry analysis report by IMARC Group, the global perfume market was valued at $35.5 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05% from 2023 to 2028, reaching a value of $50.4 billion at the conclusion of the predicted period. The demand for perfumes has been accelerating due to the evolving lifestyles of individuals, growing demand from multiple countries, and an increase in the number of retail outlets worldwide. Additionally, the report states that the increasing demand for personalized products also contributed to premium perfume products holding the largest market share.

Likewise, another report by Grand View Research estimates that the global perfume market was valued at $50.85 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030, reaching a value of $80.16 billion at the conclusion of the predicted period. The market’s expansion can be attributed to several key factors, including the growing emphasis of personal grooming, the rising demand for exotic and youthful scents, and the increasing consumer spending on luxury fragrances due rising living standards.

The report also notes that the women end-user segment held the largest share of the perfume market in 2022—more than 62.85%. However, over the predicted period, the men's end-user segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. This can be linked to the rising global trend of men wearing fragrances, as well as the significant brand endorsements of celebrities, which further motivates men to purchase personal care items like perfumes. Furthermore, according to the report, the perfume industry's highest revenue share was held by Europe in 2022. On the other hand, it predicts that the Asia Pacific market will grow at the fastest rate over the course of the forecast period.

Key Players in the Perfume Industry

Among the most well-known names in the fragrance sector are The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), and Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is an American multinational cosmetics company. Across more than 150 countries and territories, it offers a diverse portfolio of more than 25 brands. The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share on November 1, which was consistent with its previous dividend.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), founded in 1904 by Francois Coty, manufactures and markets beauty products, fragrances, color cosmetics and skin care products. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was a part of 24 hedge fund portfolios at the end of Q3 2023, up from 17 in the previous quarter, according to Insider Monkey’s database. The collective value of stakes owned by these hedge funds is over $164.7 million.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR), founded in 1982, develops and distributes fragrances and cosmetics for several brands like Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Coach, Moncler, Montblanc, and Jimmy Choo. On November 7, Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) posted earnings for the third quarter of 2023, reporting a GAAP EPS of $1.66, beating market estimates by $0.40. The revenue over the period was $368 million, up 31.4% compared to the revenue over the same period last year.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), founded in 1881, is an apparel company which owns brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. The company operates in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.

Here are some comments from PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s Q3 2023 Earnings Call:

“As a company, we are driving a much more profitable business. On a non-GAAP basis, in Q3, we grew EBIT by 13% versus last year with strong margin expansion. And in Q4, we project to grow EBIT by over 30% versus last year, with an approximate 12% EBIT margin. Looking ahead, we are reaffirming our EBIT margin, and we are increasing our EPS guidance by $0.10 for the full year on a non-GAAP basis. By focusing on what’s within our control for the full year 2023, we remain well-positioned to buy meaningful margin expansion and double-digit EPS growth.”

15 Best Colognes for Men Under $50

Our Methodology

We first carried out in-depth market research using a range of sources, like Esquire, Men’s Health, Scent Grail, and several Reddit threads like r/AskMen, r/Colognes, r/malefashionadvice and r/fragrance, to curate a list of the most popular colognes for men under $50.

After that, each cologne received a score based on the number of mentions. This means that each time it was mentioned in a source, it received a score of 1. Finally, we sorted the colognes by their scores and identified the 15 best colognes for men under $50. The colognes are ranked in ascending order according to their respective scores.

It's crucial to keep in mind that lists like this one, which highlight best colognes under a certain price range, are always subjective and fail to include scents that ought to be at or near the top of the list.

Note: Each cologne's price as of December 6 at retailers like Amazon and Walmart is listed, along with the size of the bottle.

Best Colognes for Men Under $50

15. Jacques Bogart Bogart Story Green Eau De Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 1

Retail Price as of December 6, 2023 (3.3 oz): $23.54

First up on our list of best colognes for men under $50 is Bogart Story Green by Jacques Bogart. Launched in 2015, it is an amber fougere fragrance for men with top notes of pineapple, grapefruit and cardamom, middle notes of nutmeg, elemi and geranium, and base notes of vetiver, cedar and patchouli.

Amazon is selling a 98ml bottle of the fragrance for around $24.

14. Paul Sebastian PS Fine Cologne

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Retail Price as of December 6, 2023 (4.0 oz): $21.99

Launched in 1979 by the design house of Paul Sebastian, this masculine fragrance is best worn in the evening. It features top notes of lavender, sage and nutmeg, middle notes of ylang-ylang, rose, jasmine, spices and cloves, and base notes of musk, amber, oakmoss and patchouli.

Based on 8.3K reviews on Amazon, it has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Moreover, according to our methodology, it is one of the best men’s colognes under $50.

13. Perry Ellis 360° Red for Men Eau De Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Retail Price as of December 6, 2023 (3.4 oz): $30.16

Perry Ellis 360° Red for Men, first introduced in 2003, is an amber spicy fragrance. This fragrance for men, created by Jean-Louis Grauby, is appropriate for any setting, whether it be formal or informal.

It is one of the best colognes for men under $50 on our list, and its 100ml bottle retails for roughly $30 at Walmart.

12. Cremo Spice & Black Vanilla Eau De Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Retail Price as of December 6, 2023 (3.4 oz): $37.14

Released in 2017, Spice & Black Vanilla by Cremo is a fragrance for men. It features top note of cardamom, heart note of cashmere wood, and base notes of bourbon vanilla and vetiver.

11. Rasasi Daarej Pour Homme Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Retail Price as of December 6, 2023 (3.4 oz): $27.99

This amber spicy fragrance for men includes top notes of cumin, cardamom and artemisia, middle notes of rose and orris root, and base notes of vanilla, tonka bean, amber, sandalwood, patchouli and musk.

A 100ml bottle of Daarej Pour Homme Eau de Parfum is available on Amazon for about $28.

10. Lucky Brand Lucky You For Men Cologne

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Retail Price as of December 6, 2023 (3.4 oz): $21.78

Lucky You For Men is an amber fougere scent. Created by Jean Claude Delville, this sophisticated, confident and invigorating scent is perfect for men both during the day and at night.

The fragrance, which was introduced by Lucky Brand in 2000, combines notes of grass and flowers with cardamom, sandalwood, teak wood, and bamboo steam to create an earthy, fresh aroma.

It has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 11.3K reviews on Amazon. Moreover, according to our methodology, it is one of the finest men’s colognes under $50.

9. Banana Republic 78 Vintage Green Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Retail Price as of December 6, 2023 (2.5 oz): $43.98

78 Vintage Green Eau de Parfum is a unisex scent by Banana Republic. This fresh green musky floral scent, launched in 2017, features top notes of green leaves, bergamot and mandarin orange, middle notes of green tea, fig, jasmine and magnolia, and base notes of vetiver, musk and cedar.

The scent is available at Walmart in a 74ml bottle for around $44.

8. Armaf Club De Nuit Intense Man Eau De Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Retail Price as of December 6, 2023 (3.6 oz): $38.99

Club De Nuit Intense Man Eau De Toilette is woody spicy fragrance by Armaf. The scent was introduced in 2015 and begins with crisp notes of lemon, apple, and blackcurrant. It then progresses to an elaborate floral heart of rose and jasmine, flavored with birch to give a hint of smokey leather.

Based on 59.9K reviews on Amazon, it has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

7. Joop! Homme Eau De Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Retail Price as of December 6, 2023(4.2 oz): $30.0

Joop! Homme Eau de Toilette is a fragrance for men by Joop!, a German luxury fashion brand. The fragrance was released in 1989 and contains a spicy composition with top notes of fresh citruses, middle notes of cinnamon, jasmine, lily of the valley and heliotrope, and a base with vanilla, patchouli, sandalwood and tonka bean notes.

It has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on 20.6K reviews on Amazon, and is one of the best colognes for men under $50.

6. Nikos Sculpture Homme Eau De Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Retail Price as of December 6, 2023 (3.4 oz): $25.99

Sculpture Homme Eau De Toilette, created by Michel Almairac, features top notes of orange blossom, lemon, bergamot and mandarin orange, heart notes of jasmine, geranium, lily-of-the-valley and rose, and base notes of tonka bean, benzoin, amber and cedar. The fragrance was launched in 1995 by Nikos.

The fragrance costs about $26 for a 100ml bottle on Amazon.

