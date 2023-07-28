15 Best Russell 2000 Stocks To Buy Now

In this article, we discuss 15 best Russell 2000 stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed discussion on the performance of the Russell 2000 index, head directly to 5 Best Russell 2000 Stocks To Buy Now.

The Russell 2000 is a benchmark index consisting of approximately 2000 small-cap US companies. The index is used by investors to monitor the performance of small cap stocks compared to larger companies. The index usually demonstrates larger volatility compared to the S&P 500 but also offers higher returns during favorable market conditions.

According to data from CME Group, since the Russell 2000 index began tracking small-cap stocks in 1979, it has generally kept pace with, or slightly exceeded, the performance of the S&P 500 index. The performance of small caps has varied over different economic periods, outperforming during economic turbulence but being topped by large caps during economic booms. Large caps tend to outperform in later stages of bull markets and during strong economic environments, their rally often driven by technology stocks. For example, during the 1990-91 recession and the period following it, small caps outperformed the S&P 500, surpassing it by almost 50%. Similarly, between 1999 to 2014, which included events like the dot-com bubble, 9/11, Afghanistan and Iraq wars, subprime bubble, and quantitative easing, small caps notably outshined large caps again, with the Russell 2000 beating the S&P 500 by 114%. However, the COVID-19 pandemic hit small caps hard, given many are not as insulated from crises as larger firms. Small caps consequently respond more strongly to news about lockdowns and their potential lifting compared to large caps.

Don't Miss: 10 Best Small-Cap Value Stocks to Invest In

Based on Forbes data, small-cap stocks are expected to continue outperforming large-cap stocks due to their relative valuation. As of June 2023, small-cap stocks were priced at 14.4 times the estimated earnings for 2023, whereas the S&P 500 was valued at 19.5 times. This valuation gap is one of the largest since the dot com bubble. Federal Reserve Chair Powell has expressed a preference for pausing rate hikes, and the mixed jobs report gives the Fed a reason to stick with their wait-and-see approach. A pause in rate hikes would likely support small-cap stock performance, as it increases the chances of avoiding a recession, and small caps are generally more sensitive to economic conditions.

Story continues

Also read: 10 Best Small-Cap Growth Stocks to Buy Now

In the first half of 2023, the Russell 2000 saw an 8.1% increase, while the Russell 1000 rose by 16.7%, the Russell Top 50 went up by 27.8%, and the Nasdaq advanced by 32.3%. Small-cap stocks initially had an advantage at the beginning of the year. By the end of January, the Russell 2000 was 300 basis points ahead of the large-cap index, but by June, it trailed behind by 859 basis points year-to-date. According to Royce Investment Partners’ “2Q23 Small-Cap Recap”, small-cap stocks currently offer highly favorable valuations compared to large-cap stocks due to significant multiple compression over the past few months. This compression is especially evident when considering enterprise value over earnings before interest & taxes ("EV/EBIT"), with valuations for small cap remaining close to a 20-year low relative to large cap. Moreover, small-cap active management has been performing well recently. Actively managed funds in the Morningstar Small Blend1 Category outperformed the Russell 2000 index for the one-, three-, and five-year periods ending on 6/30/23, with only a slight difference for the 10-year period.

With this market outlook in mind, some of the best Russell 2000 stocks to buy include Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH), Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD), and Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS).

Our Methodology

For this list, we consulted the iShares Russell 2000 ETF. We considered its top 40 holdings and selected the 15 companies which were most popular among hedge funds. We have assessed the hedge fund sentiment from Insider Monkey’s database of 943 elite hedge funds tracked as of the end of the first quarter of 2023. The list is arranged in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders in each firm.

15 Best Russell 2000 Stocks To Buy Now

Image by Sergei Tokmakov Terms.Law from Pixabay

Best Russell 2000 Stocks To Buy Now

15. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is a biopharma technology platform company with operations in several countries, including the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, and Japan. The company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing its own enzymes and medical devices. On May 10, Piper Sandler analyst Joseph Catanzaro upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) from Neutral to Overweight, noting that even though the company's revenue fell short of expectations, the decrease can be attributed to seasonal factors. He believes that the company is still on course to meet its projected targets.

According to Insider Monkey’s first quarter database, 29 hedge funds were bullish on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), compared to 23 funds in the prior quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group is a prominent stakeholder of the company, with a position worth $35.18 million.

Like Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH), Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD), and Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS), Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is one of the best Russell 2000 stocks to invest in.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is a biopharmaceutical technology platform company. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently provided additional guidance on the Inflation Reduction Act that could hurt sales of Darzalex Faspro, the company’s main product. According to the published guidance, price negotiations for Darzalex will occur much earlier than originally expected, posing a risk to the durability of the company’s largest royalty stream.”

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 30

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) offers cosmetic and skincare products globally through its brands, including e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is one of the best Russell 2000 stocks to invest in.

On May 24, the company reported a FQ4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 and a revenue of $187.4 million, respectively. Revenue over the period increased 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. For fiscal 2024, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) expects net sales to range from $705 million to $720 million, exceeding the consensus estimate of $637.72 million. Similarly, the expected range for adjusted diluted earnings per share is $1.73 to $1.76, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.64.

According to Insider Monkey’s first quarter database, 30 hedge funds were long e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF), compared to 29 funds in the earlier quarter. Richard Driehaus’ Driehaus Capital is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 981,351 shares worth $80.8 million.

Diamond Hill Long-Short Fund made the following comment about E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“New positions initiated in Q4 included shorts International Business Machines (IBM), Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) and E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF). Shares of value-oriented beauty brand ELF received a meaningful boost from normalizing beauty usage and spending in a post-COVID environment, which we believe has contributed to its premium multiple relative to competitors in the beauty space. As this temporary lift unwinds, we expect elf’s valuation to similarly return to a level better aligned with its product offerings.”

13. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 31

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It is one of the top Russell 2000 members. On July 11, KeyBanc analyst Tim Rezvan started coverage of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $47. The analyst expressed optimism about the company's diverse production sources, efforts to reduce debt, and potential for exploration success, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to Insider Monkey’s first quarter database, 31 hedge funds were bullish on Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), compared to 24 funds in the prior quarter. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is the largest stakeholder of the company.

12. Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 31

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company’s product range includes conduits, cables, installation accessories, as well as safety and infrastructure solutions like metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) is one of the best Russell 2000 stocks to watch. On May 9, Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share of $4.87, exceeding Wall Street estimates by $0.60. However, the revenue dropped 8.8% year-over-year to $895.9 million, falling short of market consensus by $13.48 million.

According to Insider Monkey’s first quarter database, 31 hedge funds were bullish on Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), with combined stakes worth $441 million. Jeffrey Gates’ Gates Capital Management is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 902,847 shares worth $126.8 million.

HL Global Small Companies Equity Strategy made the following comment about Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

“By region, the US posted the biggest outperformance. Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) reported higher demand for electrical conduit, particularly for non-residential uses such as data centers and chip-fabrication plants.”

11. ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 31

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) manufactures and markets specialty materials and components. The company has two main segments – High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). It is one of the top Russell 2000 components to monitor. On July 19,ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) announced that it has chosen its Richland, Washington facility for the planned expansion of titanium melting operations. This expansion is expected to increase aerospace and defense-grade titanium production by approximately 35% compared to the baseline levels in 2022. The additional capacity will cater to aero-engine, airframe, and defense customers.

According to Insider Monkey’s first quarter database, 31 hedge funds were bullish on ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI), compared to 28 funds in the prior quarter. D E Shaw is the leading position holder in the company, with 2.71 million shares worth $107 million.

Liberty Park Capital made the following comment about ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“We are pleased that Liberty Park Fund, LP has gotten off to a strong start in 2023. January was a particularly strong month for both of our funds, and LPF was able to use the market’s strength to install several new short positions; those positions greatly helped the portfolio in February and March as the market receded. ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) and ZEUS each reported better-than-expected earnings caused by a widening spread between selling prices and commodity prices. We expect these spreads to compress and for margins at each of the companies to revert back to normal levels.”

10. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 31

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is involved in the refining and distribution of petroleum products. The company operates in two main segments – Refining and Logistics. The company’s product range includes gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, asphalt, and other petroleum products. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the best Russell 2000 stocks to invest in. On May 5, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) reported a Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $2.86 and a revenue of $9.3 billion, outperforming Wall Street estimates by $0.26 and $910 million, respectively. The company also increased share repurchase authorization to $1.0 billion.

According to Insider Monkey’s first quarter database, 31 hedge funds were bullish on PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF), compared to 33 funds in the prior quarter. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 2.3 million shares worth $103.4 million.

9. Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 34

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) is an energy services company that offers equipment and services for different stages of oil, geothermal, and natural gas well operations worldwide. The company's operations are divided into three segments – Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions, and Production and Intervention. Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) is one of the top Russell 2000 stocks to monitor.

On July 25, Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) reported a Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.12, missing Wall Street estimates by $0.06. Revenue for the quarter increased 12.8% year-over-year to $1.27 billion, beating market consensus by $30 million.

According to Insider Monkey’s first quarter database, 34 hedge funds were long Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD), compared to 33 funds in the prior quarter. Donald Yacktman’s Yacktman Asset Management is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 4 million shares worth $238.6 million.

Yacktman Asset Management made the following comment about Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares rallied due to solid revenue growth and margin expansion. After many years of restructuring, the company’s results are improving significantly, which we think offers continued upside to the shares.”

8. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 34

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and servicing ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the production of semiconductor chips. It is one of the top Russell 2000 constituents. On May 3, Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) reported a Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.43, beating market estimates by $0.18. Revenue for the quarter increased 24.8% year-over-year to $254.02 million, outperforming Wall Street consensus by $14.13 million.

According to Insider Monkey’s first quarter database, 34 hedge funds were bullish on Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS), compared to 24 funds in the prior quarter. Richard Driehaus’ Driehaus Capital is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 728,641 shares worth $97 million.

7. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 36

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. The company’s product range includes complete server and storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, networking devices, and server management and security software. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is one of the best Russell 2000 stocks to monitor.

In May, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) reaffirmed its fiscal year 2023 guidance, expecting net sales to be in the range of $6.6 billion to $6.8 billion, with the consensus estimate at $6.69 billion. Additionally, the company expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be between $10.50 and $11.00, while the consensus estimate stands at $10.13.

According to Insider Monkey’s first quarter database, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) was part of 36 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 34 in the earlier quarter. Alex Sacerdote’s Whale Rock Capital Management is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 791,466 shares worth $84.3 million.

6. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 36

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) provides treatments for different acute and chronic conditions, such as heart failures, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, immune deficiencies, neurological disorders, and inflammatory disorders. The company also offers infusion therapies for bleeding disorders, high-risk pregnancies, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications. On July 27, Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) reported Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $0.63 and a revenue of $1.07 billion, up 9.1% year-over-year.

According to Insider Monkey’s first quarter database, 36 hedge funds were bullish on Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH), compared to 35 funds in the prior quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group is the leading position holder in the company, with 5 million shares worth $160 million.

In addition to Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH), Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD), and Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS), Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) is one of the top Russell 2000 constituents to watch.

Baron Health Care Fund made the following comment about Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

“We sold Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) after the company announced its decision to acquire Amedisys, a publicly traded home health operator, because the acquisition would have increased the company’s exposure to Medicare reimbursement, which has been under pressure.”

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Russell 2000 Stocks To Buy Now.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Best Russell 2000 Stocks To Buy Now is originally published on Insider Monkey.