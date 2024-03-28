In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest software companies in the UK. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Biggest Software Companies in the UK.

Hofy: A GroundBreaking Software Startup in the UK

The United Kingdom is home to several groundbreaking software startups. One such startup is Hofy. Hofy is an asset management software focusing on improving the paradigm of remote work. The SaaS platform enables companies to deliver workplace equipment to remote teams anywhere in the world. The company is home to more than 200 IT products in inventory. It also offers free delivery on devices and high-spec laptops available on short lead times.

On August 1, 2023, Hofy announced a partnership with JumpCloud to become a leading device onboarding solution. Team device onboarding in a remote setting is quite challenging for companies. Once users order devices, the order is automatically enrolled in JumpCloud. Once enrolled, employees are provided with a complete toolset to begin hassle-free work immediately. You can also read our piece on the cheapest software stocks to buy according to analysts.

Major Software Development Companies in the UK

The Sage Group plc (OTC:SGGEF), Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA), and Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) are among the leading software companies in the United Kingdom. Let's read some offerings and recent updates from these companies. You can also take a look at the highest paying countries for software engineers.

The Sage Group plc (OTC:SGGEF) is one of the leading software companies in the United Kingdom. The company provides technology solutions and services to small and medium enterprises across the globe, especially in the United Kingdom, France, and the United States. The Sage Group plc (OTC:SGGEF) provides financial management, cloud accounting, and business management software. Sage Intacct allows companies to streamline their financial processes, manage real-time reporting, and organize their finance function. Sage People provides companies with automation, reporting, and analytics tools to manage a global workforce and streamline HR operations. Sage X3 focuses on production management, supply chain management, and financial management. It helps companies manage workflows, inventory, sales, and purchasing. Sage 200 is a 360-degree platform aimed at providing thorough insights to companies, reviewing quotes and purchase orders, establishing a connection with banks, and making inventory updates. Users can also integrate Sage 200 with Microsoft 365.

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is a leading software company based in London, United Kingdom. The company provides software solutions to companies in the finance, healthcare, media, and telecom industries. On February 29, Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) announced the acquisition of GalaxE Group, Inc., a professional services company based in the United States. The acquisition will bring an additional 1,650 employees to Endava. The move will significantly enhance Endava's position in the American market, predominantly the healthcare sector. The acquisition is worth $405 million, in cash with some stock. Of the total amount, $30 million will be paid after assessing GalaxE's performance as a subsidiary of Endava.

Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) is a cybersecurity software company based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. The company leverages AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks within seconds. Common cyberattacks include email phishing, ransomware, and threats to the cloud environment. On March 4, Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) announced a partnership with Xage Security to protect companies from cyber attacks and insider threats in critical environments. The collaboration will leverage solutions by Darktrace's AI-backed threat detection platform and Xage Security's zero trust protection platform to prevent attacks. The partnership facilitates the identification of breaches at any stage of operational technology and IT environments.

Now that we have discussed the software industry in the United Kingdom, without further ado, let's take a look at the 15 biggest software companies in the UK. You can also read our piece on the best software infrastructure stocks to buy.

15 Biggest Software Companies in the UK

Our Methodology

To make our list of the 15 biggest software companies in the UK, we went over several sources, including industry reports, our rankings, and multiple similar rankings. We also scanned the Finviz and Yahoo Finance stock screeners. For public companies, we checked each company's market capitalization, as of March 28, 2024, on Yahoo Finance. To quantify the "value" or "size" of private companies, we selected either the estimated valuation or the annual revenue available for the most recent fiscal year, subject to the availability of data. The annual revenue was sourced from official statements by the company and the company's website. Our list of the 15 biggest software companies in the UK is in ascending order of market caps, as of March 28, 2024, for public companies, and annual revenue or estimated valuation for the latest year available for private companies. Please note that we have converted market caps and revenues to US dollars where they were mentioned in pounds based on exchange rates as of March 28.

15 Biggest Software Companies in the UK

15. Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG)

Market Capitalization as of March 19, 2024: $402.40 Million

Under the brand name Buddi, Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) provides an integrated technology platform to monitor individuals on a subscription model. The company provides cloud-based monitoring and location-tracking software to the criminal justice industry, remote care industry, and the digital health industry. Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) has a market capitalization of £398.19 million.

14. NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC)

Market Capitalization as of March 19, 2024: $492.13 Million

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) offers a range of services in the cyber and software resilience business. These services include risk management, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, and hardware and embedded systems. NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) has a market capitalization of £389.98 million and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

13. Cerillion PLC (LON:CER)

Market Capitalization as of March 19, 2024: $577.31 Million

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) ranks 13th on our list of the biggest software companies in the UK, with a market capitalization of £457.48 million. It engages in the provision of software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecom sector. Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

12. The Civica Group

Annual Revenue (2021): $583.09 Million

The Civica Group is a software business based in London, United Kingdom. The company provides cloud software, data and analytics software, and financial management software, among others, to public bodies across the globe. In 2021, The Civica Group reported revenue worth £458.9 million. More than 5,000 public entities use the company's software solutions.

11. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA)

Market Capitalization as of March 28, 2024: $631.48 Million

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) is a leading software company based in the United Kingdom. The company provides a cloud-native technology platform to asset finance companies across the globe. It helps businesses optimize their point of sale, manage collections and recovery, establish automated customer servicing, and plan elaborate wholesale floorplans. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) has a market capitalization of £500.41.

10. Learning Technologies Group plc (OTC:LTTHF)

Market Capitalization as of March 28, 2024: $832.29 Million

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTC:LTTHF) ranks as the 12th biggest software company in the United Kingdom. It provides learning, content, service, and digital solutions. Gomo is an e-learning and video distribution software. Rustici is an e-learning interoperability. PeopleFluent is an integrated talent management solution. Learning Technologies Group plc (OTC:LTTHF) has a market capitalization of $832.29 million.

9. GB Group plc (OTC:GBGPF)

Market Capitalization as of March 28, 2024: $850.33 Million

With a market capitalization of $850.33 million, GB Group plc (OTC:GBGPF) ranks among the biggest software companies in the UK. The company provides digital identity products and services across three segments: location, identity, and fraud. GB Group plc (OTC:GBGPF) was founded in 1989 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom.

8. Auction Technology Group PLC (LON:ATG)

Market Capitalization as of March 28, 2024: $949.38 Million

Auction Technology Group plc (OTC:ATHGF) ranks eighth on our list of the biggest software companies in the United Kingdom. The company operates eight auction marketplaces. Auction Technology Group plc (OTC:ATHGF) also offers a suite of products, Wavebid, for auction house management. The company also owns an integrated payment solution, atgPay, and an integrated shipping solution, atgShip. Users can also use the Global Auction Platform to broadcast goods and services they wish to auction in real-time. Some of the most popular marketplaces by the company include thesaleroom.com, liveauctioneers.com, lot-tissimo.com, EstateSales.NET, and BidSpotter.com.

7. Synthesia

Estimated Valuation (2023): $1.00 Billion

Synthesia is a media generation company based in London, United Kingdom. The platform enables companies to create professional videos without the need for mics, cameras, actors, and studios. Users can create high-quality videos in over 130 languages. On June 13, 2023, CNBC announced that the company raised $90 million from investors, bringing its value to $1 billion. The funding round was backed by Accel and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

6. VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Market Capitalization as of March 28, 2024: $1.50 Billion

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) is a leading B2B and B2C e-commerce solution. It provides digital commerce solutions, marketplace and seller management tools, and order management software. The platform comes with an in-built CMS and storefront accelerators. Users can also use the platform to onboard new sellers, manage products, track seller performance, and integrate with backend systems. VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) has a market capitalization of $1.5 billion and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

