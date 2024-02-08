In this article, we will look at the 15 blue-collar jobs that pay at least $75,000 a year. We have also discussed the growing popularity and demand for gray collar jobs. If you want to skip 5 Blue-Collar Jobs That Pay at Least $75,000 a Year.

Recently, grey collar jobs, bridging blue and white-collar sectors, have been leading in employment growth from 2022 to 2032, per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Merging hands-on labor with technical expertise, these roles span technology, healthcare, and service industries. While they typically require at least an associate degree or vocational certification, grey-collar workers also tend to enjoy high demand, job security, and competitive compensation. With a low entry barrier and ample opportunities for apprenticeships and upskilling, pursuing a grey-collar career offers a promising path for those seeking financial stability and professional development. While there is a vast availability of unskilled labor jobs that pay well, it is the mental stimulation and gratification that is the biggest plus of blue or gray-collar jobs.

Nonetheless, blue-collars continue to play an important role in the foundation of any economy, often involving manual labor and skilled trades. These occupations are typically associated with the manufacturing, construction, and maintenance industries and sectors. For example, in the manufacturing industry, blue-collar workers are essential for producing goods ranging from automobiles to consumer electronics. Production line workers have one of the high-paying labor jobs with no experience in the manufacturing industry.

In the construction industry, construction laborers is one of the blue collar jobs that require no experience. Moreover, blue collar jobs related to agriculture and forestry are known to be the happiest blue-collar jobs. To read more about blue collar jobs, see the fastest growing blue collar jobs.

It is also interesting to note that according to HR services firm TeamLease Services, only 1% of blue-collar jobs are currently at risk of being automated by AI. This indicates that blue-collar workers may be more resilient to the impact of AI compared to white-collar jobs. The physical tasks and hands-on skills involved in blue-collar jobs make them less susceptible to automation at this point. In fact, AI has the potential to enhance the productivity of blue-collar workers, leading to improved salaries for the workers. Companies are already investing in AI technology to optimize costs, reduce time, and upskill their blue-collar workforce, with generative AI playing a crucial role in content creation and learning. For example, BetterPlace, a software-as-a-service platform, is using generative AI to develop learning content for blue-collar workers. To read more about AI and automation, see industries being revolutionized by AI and automation.

Nevertheless, automation has both its advantages and disadvantages. For example, with the severe labor shortage in the US., exacerbated by 10 million job openings and only 5.7 million available workers, 3M Co (NYSE:MMM), one of the key manufacturing companies in the US, is helping businesses address the issue through automation.

With a global estimate of 8 million manufacturing vacancies by 2030, 3M Co (NYSE:MMM), known for its robotics expertise, operates 10 labs in eight countries. Importantly, the company collaborates with FANUC to provide an award-winning robotic solution, the 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Finesse-It Robotic Paint Repair System which is automating the labor-intensive inspection and rework process in the automotive industry. In addition, 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) integrates its cutting-edge adhesives with robotics, such as the RoboTape System for 3M, launched in 2022 to streamline bonding applications with VHB Tapes.

Speaking of the company, 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) has announced a freeze of US pension plans for non-union employees, effective December 31, 2028. The decision will impact both current and future workers, with pension-eligible employees continuing to accrue benefits until the freeze date.

On the other hand, Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), a big name in the engineering and construction industry, is undertaking the $548 million I-35 Capital Express South project in Austin, Texas, as part of a $4 billion reconstruction effort led by the Texas Department of Transportation. The project involves adding two non-tolled high-occupancy vehicle managed lanes in each direction, elevating lanes between SH 71/Ben White Boulevard and Slaughter Lane, and reconstructing several bridges.

This project by Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), is set to boost employment opportunities with over 225 workers involved in construction. The extensive project requires skilled labor for tasks like equipment operation, bridge construction, and road maintenance. Despite facing challenges like a labor shortage, Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) aims to create jobs while minimizing traffic disruptions. As the project progresses through phases until its completion in 2027, it will continue to contribute to the local economy by engaging a diverse workforce and supporting related industries.

Our Methodology

For the blue-collar jobs that pay at least $75,000 a year, we made a list of 30 blue-collar jobs in the US and checked their average annual salaries on the Bureu of Labor Statistics, USA. The 15 jobs with the highest average salaries (above $75,000) were eventually shortlisted and have been ranked in ascending order.

Here is a list of the 15 blue-collar jobs that pay atleast $75,000.

15. Subway and Streetcar Operators

Average Salary: $75,880

In May 2022, Maryland had the highest employment level for Subway and Streetcar Operators, with 590 workers and a location quotient of 3.63. Virginia followed with 390 employees and a location quotient of 1.61, while Illinois had the highest annual mean wage at $78,820. It is one of the most popular blue collar jobs in the US for recent graduates.

14. Transit and Railroad Police

Average Salary: $76,380

In May 2022, New York led in employment for Transit and Railroad Police, with 1,460 workers and an excellent location quotient of 7.01. Virginia, with 300 employees, offered the highest hourly mean wage at $42.54, within an annual mean wage of $88,480. Other top-paying states included New Jersey, New York, and Illinois.

13. Signal and Track Switch Repairers

Average Salary: $77,370

Signal and Track Switch Repairers are primarily employed in the Rail Transportation industry, with 4,890 workers earning an hourly mean wage of $35.71 and an annual mean wage of $74,280. The second-highest employment is in Local Government (excluding schools and hospitals), employing 1,690 individuals at an hourly mean wage of $42.60.

12. Gas Plant Operators

Average Salary: $78,430

Chevron and ExxonMobil are two important companies in the United States that frequently hire Gas Plant Operators. As major players in the energy industry, both companies operate extensive facilities involved in the extraction, refining, and distribution of natural gas. With increasing experience, this can be one of the blue-collar jobs that pay in six figures without a degree.

11. Chemical Plant and System Operators

Average Salary: $79,290

Their job is to oversee the production processes in chemical manufacturing plants, monitoring equipment, adjusting controls, and ensuring safety and efficiency. Dow and DuPont are two top companies in the United States that hire chemical plant and system operators. In may 2022, the annual median wage for chemical plant and system operators was $82,670.

10. Electrical Power-Line Installers and Repairers

Average Salary: $82,770

Electrical power-line installers and repairers, had a median salary of $82,340 per year in 2022. They usually require a high school diploma and no prior related work experience is needed, but they undergo long-term on-the-job training. In 2022, there were 122,400 jobs for the role, and the job outlook for 2022-32 is 3% growth, adding 3,500 new positions.

9. Petroleum Pump System Operators

Average Salary: $84,140

Texas has the highest employment levels for petroleum pump system operators, Refinery Operators, and Gaugers with 8,820 jobs. On the other hand, Illinois is the highest paying state for petroleum pump system operators with an annual mean wage of $105,520, followed by New Jersey. It is also one of the high paying jobs with a high school diploma.

8. First-Line Supervisors of Firefighting and Prevention Workers

Average Salary: $84,810

According to BLS, the top 10% of people in the field make $128,810 on average. Owing to the critical nature of their role in managing emergency response teams while making quick, decisive decisions in high-pressure situations, they have well-compensated jobs. It is also one of the highest paying jobs without a degree.

7. Electrical and Electronics Repairers, Powerhouse, Substation and Relay

Average Salary: $88,770

Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay are typically hired by electric power generation, transmission, and distribution companies. They may also find employment in industries such as manufacturing, government agencies, and consulting firms. Two companies that commonly hire these professionals are Duke Energy and Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

6. Power Plant Operator

Average Salary: $88,960

Power Plant Operators earned a median annual salary of $97,570 in 2022. The typical entry-level requirement is a high school diploma, with no prior related work experience needed. In 2022, there were 47,300 jobs for the role, but the job outlook for 2022-2032 indicates a 10% decline which will result in a decrease of 4,700 jobs during that period.

With experience, this can definitely be one of the blue-collar jobs that pay over $100,000.

