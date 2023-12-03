In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 countries with largest railway networks in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global rail transport market, you can go directly to see 5 Countries With Largest Railway Networks In The World.

Rail transport is a dynamic industry that offers a unique blend of efficiency, connectivity, and sustainability, making it an indispensable component of modern transportation infrastructure. Driven by increasing urbanization, technological advancements, and environmental concerns, the global rail transport market is poised for growth.

Rail Transport Market: An Analysis

According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global rail transport market was valued at $538.55 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% during 2023-2027, pushing the market to reach around $677.78 billion by the end of the forecast period. Rail transport is expected to grow in popularity in developed and developing countries. This growth can be attributed to the increasing rate of urbanization and the need for efficient and sustainable public transport options in cities around the world. The growing trend of smart cities around the globe is expected to further augment growth in the global rail transport market.

High-speed rail technology has made it possible to travel long distances by rail faster than ever. Strong demand for high-speed rail is expected to influence the rail transport market in a positive manner during the forecast period. Moreover, rail transport operators are increasingly adopting automation and digitization technologies to improve efficiency, reliability, and safety. From high-speed rail corridors to freight rail networks, rail transport is transforming and becoming an attractive option for both passenger and freight transport. You can also take a look at countries with the largest high speed rail networks.

The global rail transport market is undergoing a transformation, embracing innovative technologies, and expanding its reach to meet the changing demands of a moving world. Rail transport is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of transportation as the world transitions towards sustainable and efficient transportation solutions. According to a report by the Association of American Railroads, moving freight by rail instead of truck reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 75%.

What are Some of the Biggest Companies in the Rail Transport Market Up To?

Major companies in the rail transport market include Alstom SA (EPA:ALO), Siemens AG (ETR:SIE), and Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is a leading railroad company in the United States. With a network of more than 50,000 kilometers in 23 US states, it is one of the largest railroad companies in North America. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) provides passenger and freight rail transportation services, connecting major cities and industrial centers across America. It is also one of the best railroad stocks to buy. On October 19, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) reported strong earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51, surpassing EPS estimates by $0.08. The company reported a revenue of $5.94 billion.

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) is a French multinational rail transport company. It produces a diverse range of trains, including high-speed, suburban, regional, and urban trains, as well as trams. On November 2, Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) reported that it has secured an 8-year services contract extension to its Train Services Agreement (TSA) with CrossCountry in the United Kingdom. The contract extension is worth around EUR 950 million. Under the contract, Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) will continue to maintain, overhaul, service, and clean 252 vehicles, which include “Class 220 Voyagers” and “Class 221 Super Voyagers” passenger trains. As part of the agreement, the fleet will also be equipped with an Intelligent Engine Stop Start (IESS) system, designed to significantly reduce fuel consumption, emissions, and operational expenses.

Major rail transport companies are increasingly investing in new infrastructure and technology to modernize rail infrastructure while also focusing on environmental responsibility.

Siemens AG (ETR:SIE) is a German multinational technology conglomerate and a major industrial manufacturing company. With trains, infrastructure, turnkey systems, automation and electrification solutions as well as related services and products, Siemens AG (ETR:SIE) is playing a key role in shaping the future of passenger and freight transportation. On November 22, Siemens AG (ETR:SIE) announced the official rollout of the Mireo Smart, which provides regional and commuter rail operators with an efficient procurement process as well as expansion to further emission-free drive options. With a maximum delivery time of 18 months from order placement to the start of operations, the Mireo Smart will empower transport operators to swiftly adapt to growing passenger demand and expand their fleets promptly. With a seating capacity of 214 and space for 21 bicycles and 2 wheelchairs, the Mireo Smart will offer unparalleled comfort and convenience to the passengers. The trains will also be equipped with high-capacity air conditioning, on-board internet service, passenger information and security monitoring systems, and large TFT displays in the entry areas.

Now that we have discussed some of the latest trends in the global rail transport market and what some of the key companies are up to, let’s take a look at 15 countries with largest railway networks in the world.

Photo by Acton Crawford on Unsplash

Methodology

In this article, we have ranked 15 countries with largest railway networks in the world. To collect data for our list, we consulted the Central Intelligence Agency’s “The World Factbook” database. This database provided us with a list of countries as well as information on each country’s rail network length. We then narrowed down our selection to rank the top 15 countries with largest railway networks, which are listed below in ascending order.

15 Countries With Largest Railway Networks In The World

15. Italy

Length Of Rail Network: 18,475 Kilometers

First up on our list of 15 countries with largest railway networks in the world is Italy with a rail network of 18,475 kilometers. Italy’s extensive rail network connects all the major cities and is an important part of the country’s infrastructure.

14. Poland

Length Of Rail Network: 19,461 Kilometers

Poland is a country in Central Europe that is a member of the International Union of Railways (UIC). Majority of rail services in the country are operated by the state-owned PKP Group. The length of the rail network in Poland is 19,461 kilometers, the vast majority of which was built before World War 2.

13. South Africa

Length Of Rail Network: 20,986 Kilometers

Rail transport in South Africa connects all the major cities and is an important part of the country's transport infrastructure. With 20,986 kilometers of rail network, South Africa's railway system is the most developed in the African Continent.

12. Ukraine

Length Of Rail Network: 21,733 Kilometers

The vast majority of Ukraine's railway infrastructure and transport services are under the purview of the state-owned Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), which holds a country-wide monopoly on passenger and freight rail transportation. The total length of the rail network in Ukraine is 21,733 kilometers.

11. Mexico

Length Of Rail Network: 23,389 Kilometers

Mexico’s railway system is owned by the national government and operated by various entities under charters granted by the government. The railway system provides freight and passenger service throughout the country, but the majority of the service is freight-oriented. The total length of the rail network in Mexico is 23,389 kilometers.

10. Japan

Length Of Rail Network: 27,311 Kilometers

Japan’s rail system is among the most advanced in the world, especially for mass and high-speed travel between cities. The rail network in Japan is used relatively little for freight transport. Japan ranks among the top 10 countries with largest railway networks in the world with a rail network of 27,311 kilometers.

9. France

Length Of Rail Network: 27,860 Kilometers

France has the second largest rail network in Europe with an estimated total length of 27,860 kilometers. The national state-owned railway company, SNCF, operates most of the passenger and freight services on France’s rail network, which is marked by a clear predominance of passenger traffic. The International Union of Railways (UIC) is also headquartered in Paris, France.

8. Brazil

Length Of Rail Network: 29,850 Kilometers

Brazil ranks among the most populated and the largest countries in the world. Despite being one of the top countries with largest railway networks in the world, most of Brazil’s rail network is for freight transportation or urban passenger transportation, with only a very limited intercity passenger rail system. The total length of the rail network in Brazil is estimated to be around 29,850 kilometers.

7. Australia

Length Of Rail Network: 36,064 Kilometers

Australia has a highly developed market economy and it ranks among the countries with the highest quality of life. With the exception of a small number of private railways, the majority of Australia's railway network infrastructure is under government ownership, either at the federal or state level. According to the most recent reported data, Australia’s rail network has a total length of 36,064 kilometers.

6. Germany

Length Of Rail Network: 39,379 Kilometers

With 39,379 kilometers of rail network, Germany has the largest railway network in Europe and it ranks high among the countries with largest railway networks in the world. Germany is a member of the International Union of Railways (UIC). Germany’s rail system is seen as advanced, efficient, and reliable.

