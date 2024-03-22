In this article, we discuss 15 countries that have the most F-16 fighter jets, and take a detailed look at one of the most recognizable and capable fourth-generation fighter jets in the world. You can skip our analysis on the subject and head over directly to the 5 Countries that have the Most F-16 Fighter Jets.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-seat, single-engine fighter jet that was initially developed as a lighter and cheaper equivalent of the F-15, but has grown into being among the most widely used fighter jets in the world. More than 4,600 units of the aircraft have been produced to date, with production still ongoing. As older versions of the jet retire, newer and upgraded F-16s take center stage.

Originally built by General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for the United States and its allies with the first order placed in 1972, the F-16 entered service with the US Air Force in 1978. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) continued to manufacture the fighter jet until it sold its aircraft manufacturing business to Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) in 1993. More than 25 countries operate the F-16 today, with more joining, making it the most widely operated fighter jet in the world, currently.

Earlier in January this year, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) delivered Slovakia the first two of its total 14 F-16 Block 70 fighters ordered in 2018 for $1.8 billion. The country retired its aging fleet of 11 MiG-29s two years ago, and is replacing them with the F-16. The Block 70/72 is the latest version of the fighter aircraft, and is operated by only six countries, with Slovakia becoming the first European nation to operate the variant. The remaining deliveries are scheduled by 2025.

Turkiye is also set to receive the Block-70 F-16s. The country’s deadlock with the United States over the purchase of these fighter jets ended in February, more than two years after Ankara made the request for the F-16s. Ties between the two countries had strained after Washington expelled Turkiye from the F-35 program following the latter’s procurement of a missile defense system from Russia in 2017. The US agreed to the sale of the F-16 only after Ankara approved Sweden’s NATO membership bid. The deal is valued at $23 billion. Turkiye’s history with the fourth-generation fighter goes way back to 1983, when it entered into a $4 billion deal with General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 160 F-16 fighters.

According to a report in the New York Times, Ukraine is also likely to deploy six of the 45 F-16s promised by its European allies by July this year. Kyiv is currently in the process of training its pilots, who by the end of 2023, had progressed from taking foundational flight skills in the United Kingdom, to advanced instructions in Denmark related to the F-16 Fighting Falcon. Ukraine will receive new jets built by Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), as well as the older F-16s being phased out by European countries to replace them with the F-35 fifth-generation fighter.

15 Countries that have the Most F-16 Fighter Jets

Methodology

We have ranked countries that have the most F-16 fighter jets in ascending order of their fleet size. Data has been sourced from FlightGlobal’s 2024 World Air Forces directory. Moreover, we have also shed light on the newer F-16 jets ordered by these countries, as well as the upgradation investments on their current fleet.

Let’s now head over to the list of countries that have the most F-16 fighter jets.

Top 15 Countries with Most F-16 Fighter Jets:

15. Chile

F-16 Fighter Jets: 46

Chile has a fleet of 46 F-16 fighter jets of A/B/C/D variants. 35 of these are currently in operation of the Chilean Air Force, while 11 are training aircraft according to FlightGlobal. In October last year, the Pentagon announced that a $177 million contract had been signed with Chile, under which Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) would upgrade its operated F-16 aircraft to the M6.6 standard.

14. Poland

F-16 Fighter Jets: 48

Poland is heavily investing to enhance its aerial military capabilities. Apart from placing an order for 32 F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets, the country entered into a $389 million deal with the United States in September 2023 to modernize its F-16 fleet. Under the agreement, its 48 F-16 fighters will be provided electronic warfare (EW) database reprogramming support, among other equipment and support.

13. Thailand

F-16 Fighter Jets: 50

Next on our list of countries with the most F-16 fighter jets is Thailand, which has a fleet of 50 F-16 fighter jets, of which 36 are operated by the air force for combat use, while 14 are used as training aircraft. According to a report in Janes, Bangkok plans to decommission its fleet of F-16A/B fighter jets by 2028.

12. Belgium

F-16 Fighter Jets: 53

Belgium has a sizable fleet of F-16 fighter jets, comprising 53 aircraft. This is the main combat aircraft in operation of the Belgian Air Component. Belgium operates A and B variants of the jet. The country has 34 F-35 fifth generation fighter jets on order, which will likely replace its aging fleet of the F-16s. Last year in October, Belgium announced to provide an undisclosed number of F-16s to Ukraine, starting 2025.

11. Jordan

F-16 Fighter Jets: 59

Jordan is among countries that have the most F-16 fighter jets, with a fleet size of 59, of which 43 are F-16A variants, while the other 18 are F-16B Fighting Falcons. It is among the most powerful countries in the Middle East, and a key strategic ally of the United States, which provides the country substantial financial and military assistance. In June 2022, Jordan placed an order for 12 Block 70 F-16 fighters with Lockheed Martin.

10. Singapore

F-16 Fighter Jets: 60

The Republic of Singapore Air Force has 100 combat jets, which include 60 F-16s and 40 F-15 fighters. The country also has 12 F-35 jets on order according to FlightGlobal. Last year in September, Singapore upgraded its fleet of F-16s with new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, and the capabilities to deploy sophisticated air-to-air missiles such as the Rafael Python-5 missile. According to the country’s Ministry of Defense, the upgrade has increased the operational service of the fleet to the mid 2030s.

9. Pakistan

F-16 Fighter Jets: 75

Much like the country’s nuclear weapons, the F-16 fighter jets are a symbol of military strength in Pakistan, with images of the jet being adorned on billboards on national days and on commercial trucks that move along the nation’s highways. It is a weapon which provides Pakistan a perceived edge over its arch rival India in aerial conflicts, as was seen in the dogfight between the two countries in the Kashmir region in 2019. 44 of these jets are used as combat aircraft by the Pakistan Air Force, while 31 are currently training aircraft. In 2022, the Biden administration approved a $450m fleet sustainment sale for Pakistan’s F-16 jets, aimed at enhancing their air-to-ground capabilities.

8. United Arab Emirates

F-16 Fighter Jets: 76

The United Arab Emirates procured 80 F-16 fighter jets from the United States, as part of a $6.4 billion deal signed in 1998, of which 76 currently remain in operation according to FlightGlobal. These aircraft have significantly contributed to the UAE’s aerial power in the region, with the Emiratis continuing to spend heavily on upgrading and maintaining these jets. In 2017, the UAE Defense Ministry announced that it had agreed a $1.6 billion contract with Lockheed Martin for the upgradation of its F-16 fleet.

7. Taiwan

F-16 Fighter Jets: 137

Taiwan is one of the countries that have the most F-16 fighter jets, with a fleet size of 137 aircraft – nearly twice the size of the UAE, which preceded it in the rankings. Taipei, right since independence, has focused on raising a strong military due to the perceived threat of a Chinese invasion. Taiwan is on track to quickly be among the largest operators of the F-16 jets in Asia, as it awaits the delivery of 66 new F-16V Block 70 fighter jets from the United States.

6. Greece

F-16 Fighter Jets: 154

Greece is in sixth spot, with a fleet of 154 active F-16 fighter jets, of which 115 are used as combat aircraft by the Hellenic Air Force, while 39 are used for training purposes. Last year in August, Athens announced that it would take part in the training program to train Ukrainian pilots in flying the F-16s. Greece has the most number of F-16 fighter jets in Europe.

