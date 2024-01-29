In this article, we will take a look at the 15 high-quality dry cat food brands in the US. If you want to skip our analysis of the pet care industry, you can go directly to the 5 High Quality Dry Cat Food Brands in the US.

The United States population drastically shifted towards pet ownership over the last three decades. 66% of homes in the US, that is 86.9 million homes, currently have a pet. Pets are considered as part of the family and pet owners form deep and lasting emotional connections with their pets. Pet owners go through significant lifestyle changes, pay hefty insurance, and pay excessive amounts of money to fulfill the needs of their pets. These are some of the top trends that are expected to fuel the global pet care industry's growth in the coming years.

Trends in Pet Ownership Across the US

A report by the American Pet Products Organisation gives a statistical analysis of the amount US pet owners have spent on their pets. There was a 51.16% increase in the expenses incurred on pets from 2018 to 2022, taking the total expenses from $90.5 billion to $136.8 billion during this period. In 2022 alone the money spent on pets was $136.8 billion, up 10.68% from the previous year. If you're interested, here are the 12 Best Pet Stocks to Buy Now.

A breakdown of the money spent on pets in 2022 shows that $58.1 billion was spent alone on pet food and treats across the US. $31.5 billion on supplies and medication, $35.9 on veterinary care, and finally $11.4 billion on services like grooming and training. These statistics suggest that perhaps pet food companies are generating the largest revenue from pet food and treats sold. Pet medication and veterinary care is also a branch of the pet care industry that profits significantly from not only pet owners but also from other consumers that may have domesticated animals e.g. dairy farm cows.

The American Veterinary Medical Association in its Pet Ownership and Demographics Sourcebook 2022 highlights interesting facts and trends in pet ownership across the US. 2022 statistics show that 44.5% of US pet owners prefer dogs, only 29% prefer cats. Interestingly, dog owners spend the most on veterinary care, food, and grooming for their pets, whereas cat owners spend more on food, toys, and veterinary care. Behavioral training and dog walking services are also some of the expenses a dog or cat owner may be spending on.

Furthermore, large numbers of charitable organizations and companies fund animal shelter homes across the US. Pet owners either buy well-bred pets from pet stores, or they adopt their pets from shelter homes and lastly, rescued animals also get adopted. You may be interested in the 20 Most Popular Pets In The US and 20 Most Profitable Pets to Breed and Sell.

Prominent Pet Care Companies

Nestle Purina PetCare is the manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of popular pet food products such as Pro Plan and Purina One. The company also manufactures Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets and Supplements. On January 16, the company announced that it is launching the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission to cater to the issues veterinarians have. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets donated $1 million to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) REACH, a charity foundation by the American Veterinary Medical Association. This program will provide funding to veterinarians who offer funding to financially struggling pet owners.

J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) owns several food brands, including pet food brands such as Meow Mix. J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) has a longstanding history of manufacturing dog and cat foods through its brands including Kibble 'n Bits, Pup-Peroni, and Milk-Bone. On December 5, J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $2.59 and outperformed EPS estimates by $0.12. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 12.09% and amounted to $1.94 billion.

Mars Petcare is a branch of the global Mars, Inc. Mars Petcare is well-known for its various animal welfare programs and pet food products. On November 7, 2023, the company announced the opening of a veterinary diagnostic clinic in Warwick, UK, by its Science and Diagnostics division. This is a collaboration with Antech, an expert in veterinary laboratory services. The new imaging technology and parasite screening medicines will be some of the latest services available at the brand-new laboratory.

Let's now look at the 15 high-quality dry cat food brands in the US.

15 high quality dry cat food brands in the US

A pharmacy counter stocked with diverse pet medications.

Methodology

We compiled our list of the 15 high-quality dry dog food brands in the US and used the consensus approach across several cat pet food vendors in the United States. We searched for dry cat food brands across Amazon, Walmart, Chewy, and Petco and recorded the number of reviews for each brand. For the final count, we added up the total number of reviews each brand received across all vendors' websites. We created a list of the 15 high-quality dry cat food brands in the US based on the number of reviews and listed them in ascending order of this metric.

15 High Quality Dry Cat Food Brands in the US

15. Nutro

Number of Reviews: 837

First up on our list of the 15 high-quality dry cat food brands in the US, Nutro offers a range of wet and dry cat food. The brand aims to create nutritional and balanced cat meals, with high-quality natural ingredients. The number of reviews Nutro received across vendors' websites is 837.

14. Taste of the Wild

Number of Reviews: 1,230

Taste of the Wild is owned by Diamond Pet Food, and it offers affordable and quality cat and dog foods. The brand adds real fish, fowl, and other meats as the main component of each cat food, to ensure high-protein meals. Taste of the Wild is an affordable and high-quality brand for cat foods. The brand received 1,230 reviews across our sources.

13. Temptations

Number of Reviews: 1,711

Ranking 13th on our list of 15 high-quality dry cat food brands in the US, Temptations is a brand that offers a wide variety of cat foods. The brand has a line of dry and wet cat foods and treats. The brand is owned by Mars, Inc. Temptations received 1,711 reviews across our vendors' websites.

12. ORIJEN

Number of Reviews: 1,715

ORIJEN is a chain of high-quality cat foods, owned by Champion Petfoods. The brand creates cat food with high-protein and other nutritional ingredients. Its wet and dry cat food supports cat health and aids in maintaining weight and shiny coat. ORIJEN received 1,715 reviews across our sources.

11. Royal Canin

Number of Reviews: 1,775

Royal Canin produces cat foods that are tailored to meet the nutritional needs of cats at every stage of their lives. The brand pays special attention to feline health issues and adds nutritional ingredients to its wet and dry cat foods. Royal Canin received 1,775 reviews across our sources.

10. American Journey

Number of Reviews: 1,860

Ranking 10th on our list of the 15 high-quality dry cat food brands in the US is American Journey. The brand produces high-protein, low-carb, and grain-free cat foods. American Journey is a Chewy-owned brand and is sold on its website. The brand received 1,860 reviews across our sources.

9. Wholehearted

Number of Reviews: 2,151

Wholehearted cat food products are commonly sold across Amazon and Petco. Its product line features cat foods specifically produced for each stage of a pet cat's life. Chicken and ocean fish are often the key components of their cat food. Wholehearted received 2,151 reviews on our vendors' websites.

8. Special Kitty

Number of Reviews: 4,403

Ranking 8th on our list of the 15 high-quality dry cat food brands in the US, Special Kitty is a Walmart cat food brand. Its products are manufactured by Mars PetCare. Special Kitty received 4,403 reviews across our vendors' websites.

7. 9Lives

Number of Reviews: 4,500

9Lives ranks 7th on our list of the top 15 high-quality dry cat food brands in the US. The brand is dedicated to cat foods only and offers a wide range of dry and wet cat foods and treats. 9Lives received 4,500 reviews across our vendors' websites.

6. Blue Buffalo

Number of Reviews: 5,312

Blue Buffalo ranks 6th on our list of the 15 high-quality dry cat food brands in the US. Its wet and dry cat foods are rich in nutrients such as vitamins and minerals. BLUE Freedom, BLUE Wilderness, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet are some of its most famous products. Blue Buffalo received 5,312 reviews across our sources.

