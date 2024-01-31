In this article, we will take a look at the 15 high quality flannel shirts for men. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 High Quality Flannel Shirts for Men.

The Fashion Outlook in 2024

According to a report by McKinsey, fashion companies will have to make technological strides to achieve success in 2024. The competitive landscape for most industries, including clothing and fashion, has been altered completely due to the incidence of technology. In 2023, Europe and the United States witnessed sluggish growth, despite the luxury segment performing well early in 2023. The fashion industry is expected to report growth between 2% and 4% in 2024, with the luxury segment bringing the highest share. The United States fashion market is expected to pick up pace in 2024, while the European and Chinese markets will chase behind. As uncertainty encapsulates the clothing and fashion industry, companies may have to identify new means of success. Companies will have to enforce a global outlook across all functions, engage in influencer marketing, focus more on travel and outdoor activities, integrate artificial intelligence, and focus immensely on brand marketing.

Prominent Names in the Casual Wear Industry

Some of the highest quality casual wear clothing companies include The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS), Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), and Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR). Let's discuss some recent updates from these companies. You can also take a look at some of the best clothing stocks to buy.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is a leading casual and sportswear company based in San Francisco, United States. The company operates through four brands including Gap, Athleta, Old Navy, and Banana Republic. On November 9, 2023, Athleta a subsidiary of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS), launched its new experiential fitness series, "Move with Athleta." The series was aimed at women, primarily to celebrate the existence and power of women in sports. Primary features of the brand include co-branded giveaways, special appearances of partners, celebrity fitness influencers, and a unique set of product offerings. The campaign commenced on November 16, with several events including the "Recharge & Reset in Athleta Square," "Move with Athleta Stage Series," and "Wollman Rink Athleta Takeover." The campaign is expected to continue in leading stops in North America in 2024.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is a clothing company in California, United States. The brand is highly popular among people across the globe, which explains why Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) continues to invest in strategic partnerships. On January 25, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and the San Francisco 49ers proposed a 10-year extension to naming rights for Levi’s Stadium with the Santa Clara Stadium Authority and team sponsorship with the San Francisco 49ers. The entire extension is worth a staggering $170 million. The partnership will help Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) establish and develop the Bay Area as a prominent destination for sports and entertainment.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is a clothing and fashion retailer based in Ohio, United States. The company is committed to forging strategic partnerships to enhance its brand value. On December 21, 2023, Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) reported an update to its Collegiate Athlete Style Ambassador Program. The company signed a partnership with a student-athlete, Ethan Grunkemeyer in Ohio. Grunkemeyer is ranked among the top 10 college football quarterbacks. The athlete is also the company's youngest NIL athlete partner and ambassador. The campaign will be displayed on the company's own social media platforms including Instagram and TikTok.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 15 high quality flannel shirts for men.

Our Methodology

We employed a consensus approach to come up with the 15 high quality flannel shirts for men. We sifted through 4 online stores to curate a list of high quality flannel shirts. These included Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Macy's. We sourced the rating and the number of reviews from the sources for each of the flannel shirts in our list.

We then tabulated the average customer rating and total number of reviews across all four sources. The customer rating and number of reviews are a good representation of the quality and popularity of a certain flannel shirt. The average rating was calculated by averaging the individual ratings across the sources. Total reviews were found by adding up the individual review count for each flannel shirt across 4 sources. The list of the 15 high quality flannel shirts for men is in ascending order of the average customer rating as a primary metric and the total number of reviews as a secondary metric.

Note: We included items that were readily available in online stores with customer reviews and ratings. Such may result in items from popular brands such as Levi's and Gap not making it to the list.

15. Legendary Whitetails Men's Archer Flannel Thermal Lined Shirt

Average Customer Rating: 4.4

Cumulative Reviews: 5,168

With an average customer rating of 4.4, the Legendary Whitetails Men's Archer Flannel Thermal Lined Shirt ranks among the highest quality flannel shirts for men. The shirt is made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester.

14. Wrangler Authentics Men's Short Sleeve Classic Plaid Shirt

Average Customer Rating: 4.4

Cumulative Reviews: 8,890

According to our methodology, the Wrangler Authentics Men's Short Sleeve Classic Plaid Shirt is ranked 14th among the high quality flannel shirts for men. The shirt is made from 100% cotton and has dual button flap chest pockets, with a spread collar.

13. Wrangler Men's and Big Men's Relaxed Fit Brushed Flannel Shirt

Average Customer Rating: 4.5

Cumulative Reviews: 817

With an average customer rating of 4.5, the Wrangler Men's and Big Men's Relaxed Fit Brushed Flannel Shirt ranks among the highest quality flannel shirts for men. The shirt is made from 55% cotton and 45% polyester. The long sleeved shirt comes with button cuffs, a point collar, and 2 front button flap chest pockets.

12. Flygo Men's Outdoor Sherpa Lined Flannel Plaid Button Down Shirt

Average Customer Rating: 4.5

Cumulative Reviews: 1,343

The Flygo Men's Outdoor Sherpa Lined Flannel Plaid Button Down Shirt is made from 100% cotton and the Sherpa fleece lining is made from 100% polyester. The shirt is recommended to be washed by hand only. The shirt has a turndown collar with snap buttons.

11. Wrangler Authentics Men's Long Sleeve Heavyweight Fleece Shirt

Average Customer Rating: 4.5

Cumulative Reviews: 63,858

The Wrangler Authentics Men's Long Sleeve Heavyweight Fleece Shirt ranks 11th among the high quality flannel shirts for men, with an average customer rating of 4.5. The shirt is made from 100% polyester and comes with a two sided brushed fleece lining.

10. Columbia Men's Cornell Woods Flannel Long Sleeve Shirt

Average Customer Rating: 4.6

Cumulative Reviews: 603

According to our methodology, the Columbia Men's Cornell Woods Flannel Long Sleeve Shirt is one of the best high quality flannel shirts for men. The long sleeved shirt is made with 97% cotton and 3% elastane. The shirt comes in a range of colors including mountain red buffalo check, ancient fossil med window tartan, and azure blue multi buffalo check.

9. Alimens & Gentle Mens Long Sleeve Red Plaid Flannel Shirt

Average Customer Rating: 4.6

Cumulative Reviews: 1,111

The Alimens & Gentle Mens Long Sleeve Red Plaid Flannel Shirt ranks ninth among the highest quality flannel shirts for men. The shirt is made from 100% cotton and has two chest pockets with button flaps. The shirt is available in several colors including red, blue, gray, green, purple, white, and yellow.

8. George Men's Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt

Average Customer Rating: 4.6

Cumulative Reviews: 4,107

With an average customer rating of 4.6, the George Men's Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt ranks among the highest quality flannel shirts for men. The shirt is made from 55% cotton and 45% viscose. The long sleeved flannel shirt comes with 2 chest pockets, button closure, and a point collar.

7. Legendary Whitetails Men's Shotgun Western Flannel Shirt

Average Customer Rating: 4.6

Cumulative Reviews: 5,287

According to our methodology, the Legendary Whitetails Men's Shotgun Western Flannel Shirt ranks seventh among the high quality flannel shirts for men. The shirt is made from 100% cotton and comes with front and back yokes and embossed snaps.

6. Legendary Whitetails Men's Navigator Fleece Button Up Shirt

Average Customer Rating: 4.6

Cumulative Reviews: 11,048

The Legendary Whitetails Men's Navigator Fleece Button Up Shirt is one of the highest quality flannel shirts for men, with an average customer rating of 4.6. The shirt is made from 100% polyester. The shirt has two button down chest pockets and a pencil slot. The shirt has a fleece lining, making it a suitable option for winter.

