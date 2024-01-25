In this article, we will take a look at the 22 largest clothing companies by market cap in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Largest Clothing Companies by Market Cap in the World.

Community Powered Circular Fashion: At a Glance

Sustainable fashion and clothing options are gaining massive traction across the globe. Fast fashion has had profoundly negative impacts on the climate, which is why companies across the globe are investing in more sustainable routes. Depop is a community-powered circular fashion marketplace. Depop has over 30 million registered users and is available in 150 countries. The platform allows people to buy and sell used clothing, ensuring the life of garments is extended. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in London. In 2021, Depop became a subsidiary of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Depop engages in unique marketing techniques to reach a wider audience. On November 22, 2023, Depop announced a partnership with Sook to establish pop-ups across the United Kingdom to boost sales of pre-loved items. The pop-up campaign spreads across six months with pop-ups set up in iconic spots across the country including Oxford Street in London, Birmingham Bullring, Liverpool One, and Edinburgh's St. James Quarter. The campaign kicked off in November and December, last year, with four immersive pop-ups in London. The company plans to integrate 11 sellers in these pop-up spaces by Sook in Central London. The campaign not only pushes the use of more sustainable options among the mass consumer base but also provides a platform for young entrepreneurs.

Leading Names in the Clothing Industry

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTC:HESAY), and Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTC:IDEXY) are among the largest clothing companies in the world. let's take a look at some of the recent updates from these companies. You can also read our piece on the best clothing stocks to buy.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is one of the most prominent names in the athletic apparel industry. The company constantly updates its product lines through strategic partnerships. On January 23, Converse by NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) and Turnstile teamed up to showcase their new collaborative collection channeling Turnstile's passion for skateboarding. The two-sneaker capsule features the Converse Chuck 70 and One Star Pro. The collection effectively integrates Turnstile's aesthetic inspired by their albums and art. The new collection by Converse and Turnstile is expected to be released on January 25 on the official Converse website.

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTC:IDEXY) is a leading name in the luxury goods market. Not only is the company a pioneer in premium clothing but it is also inclined towards making more sustainable decisions. On January 23, Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTC:IDEXY) and BASF SE (OTC:BASFY) announced a breakthrough in their efforts to boost recyclability in the textile industry. The two companies launched Loopamid, a polyamide 6 made from 100% textile waste. BASF SE (OTC:BASFY) is leveraging its circular solution technology to create nylon apparel using textile waste. The cutting-edge technology can tolerate all kinds of fabric, serving as a robust solution to recycling textile waste.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTC:HESAY) is a French luxury company founded in 1837. The company is committed to expanding across the globe. On January 4, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTC:HESAY) announced the opening of a new store in China. The new store is located in Center 66, in the heart of the Liangxi District. The store design complements the company's legacy of offering a premium experience to its customers. The new store is a roadmap that allows the company to penetrate the Chinese market further.

Now that we have discussed the clothing industry, let's take a look at the 22 largest clothing companies by market cap in the world. You can also read our piece on the biggest clothing and footwear manufacturers.

Our Methodology

To come up with the 22 largest clothing companies by market cap in the world, we first used stock screeners including Yahoo Finance and Finviz. This process helped us create an initial pool of the 35 largest clothing companies. We then picked the top 22 for our list based on the market capitalization sourced from Yahoo Finance. The list of the 22 largest clothing companies by market cap in the world is in ascending order of the market capitalization, as of January 24.

Note: We have also included Amer Sports in our list, even though it is not yet listed on the stock exchange. Amer Sports, a Finnish sports apparel company, is planning to go public by the end of January and is targeting a valuation of $8.7 billion.

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $7.09 Billion

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is an apparel company based in the United States. The company offers its products across six segments including Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It sells apparel and accessories including branded shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans, and swim-related products. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was founded in 1881 and has a market cap of $7.09 billion.

21. JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTC:JDSPY)

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $7.43 Billion

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTC:JDSPY) is one of the largest clothing companies in the world. The company is a subsidiary of Pentland Group Limited. The company specializes in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, and accessories. Some of the primary brands owned by the company include D, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors. JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTC:JDSPY) was founded in 1981 and has a market cap of $7.43 billion.

20. LPP SA (OTC:LPPSY)

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $7.57 Billion

With a market cap of $7.57 billion, LPP SA (OTC:LPPSY) ranks as one of the largest clothing companies in the world. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails clothing items for women, men, and children. The company sells its products through a range of brands including Cropp, House, Mohito, Sinsay, and Reserved. LPP SA (OTC:LPPSY) was founded in 1989 and is based in Poland.

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $8.63 Billion

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) ranks 19th among the largest clothing companies in the world. The company engages in the provision of luxury and branded products. The company offers its products across three segments including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Some of the primary products offered by the company include ready-to-wear items, sunglasses, watches, fragrances, and jewelry. Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was founded in 1941 and has a market cap of $8.63 billion.

18. Amer Sports

Estimated Valuation: $8.70 Billion

On January 22, Reuters reported that Amer Sports, a Finnish sports apparel company and a subsidiary of ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTC:ANPDY), is planning to go public, targeting a valuation of $8.7 billion. The group said it intends to raise $1.8 billion through the issue of 100 million shares at $16 to $18 apiece. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AS". The lead underwriters for the deal are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and UBS Investment Bank. Some of the most iconic brands by the company include Arc'teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Peak Performance, Atomic, Armada, and ENVE.

17. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $9.05 Billion

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) ranks as one of the largest clothing companies in the world. The company sells a range of apparel and children's clothing items across the globe. The company sells apparel and accessories under a range of brand names including Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Golf Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Golf, RLX Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has a market cap of $9.05 billion. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in New York.

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $12.53 Billion

With a market cap of $12.53 billion, Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) ranks 16th among the largest clothing companies in the world. The company is a retailer of branded apparel products across the United States. Primary products include ready-to-wear apparel, men's wear, youth apparel, footwear, and accessories. It provides its products through company-owned stores. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was founded in 1972 in Burlington, New Jersey.

15. NEXT plc (OTC:NXGPY)

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $13.71 Billion

NEXT plc (OTC:NXGPY) specializes in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products across the globe. The company operates through a range of segments including NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, and NEXT Finance, to name a few. Other than apparel, the company also offers beauty products, consumer credit, and property management services. NEXT plc (OTC:NXGPY) was founded in 1864 and has a market cap of $13.71 billion.

14. Moncler S.p.A. (OTC:MONRY)

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $15.56 Billion

Moncler S.p.A. (OTC:MONRY) designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories. The two most popular brands owned by the company include Moncler and Stone Island. Some of the primary products include leather goods, bags, backpacks, and eyewear. It has online shops and sells through company-operated stores. Moncler S.p.A. (OTC:MONRY) was founded in 1952 in Milan, Italy. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion.

13. Prada S.p.A. (OTC:PRDSY)

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $15.73 Billion

Prada S.p.A. (OTC:PRDSY) is based in Milan, Italy. The company produces leather goods, handbags, apparel, footwear, accessories, and jewelry. Some of the primary brands owned by the company include Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe. The company sells its products through owned stores, franchise networks, and online stores. Prada S.p.A. (OTC:PRDSY) was founded in 1913 and has a market cap of $15.73 billion.

12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTC:HNNMY)

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $25.03 Billion

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTC:HNNMY) is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company specializes in the provision of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware. Some of the primary products include sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear apparel. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTC:HNNMY) was founded in 1947 and has a market cap of $25.03 billion.

11. adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY)

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $32.42 Billion

adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY) ranks 11th among the largest clothing companies in the world. The company designs, distributes, and produces athletic apparel and sports products across the globe. Some of the primary products include accessories, athletic footwear, sports gear, and bags. adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY) has a market cap of $32.42 billion. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

10. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $46.76 Billion

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) ranks among the largest clothing companies in the world. The company specializes in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion. Some of the primary products by the company include apparel, footwear, accessories, and home fashions. Ross Dress for Less is one of the primary brands owned by the company and it sells its products at departmental and specialty stores. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was founded in 1957 and has a market cap of $46.76 billion.

9. Kering SA (OTC:PPRUY)

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $47.98 Billion

With a market cap of $47.98 billion, Kering SA (OTC:PPRUY) ranks as one of the largest clothing companies in the world. The company engages in the production of ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women across the globe. It offers leather goods, watches, jewelry, and leather shoes. Some of the most prominent brands owned by the company include Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear. Kering SA (OTC:PPRUY) was founded in 2013 and has a market cap of $47.98 billion.

8. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $60.19 Billion

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is one of the largest clothing companies in the world. The company specializes in the design and distribution of athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers a range of clothing items including pants, shorts, tops, and jackets. It sells its products through company-operated stores and its official e-commerce website, lululemom.com. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was founded in 1998 and has a market cap of $60.19 billion.

7. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTC:FRCOY)

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $81.92 Billion

With a market cap of $81.92 billion, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTC:FRCOY) ranks seventh among the largest clothing companies in the world. The company engages in the design and retail of apparel globally. The company operates across four segments including UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTC:FRCOY) was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Yamaguchi, Japan.

6. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Market Capitalization as of January 24, 2024: $108.34 Billion

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is one of the largest clothing companies in the world. The company specializes in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates across four segments including Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJC International. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was founded in 1962 and has a market cap of $108.34 billion.

