In this article, we will look at the 15 highest paying countries for physiotherapists in the world. We will also discuss the occupational and physical therapy market in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Highest Paying Countries For Physiotherapists in the World.

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the US Occupational & Physical Therapy Services market has a high growth potential as projections indicate a considerable increase in its value. Valued at $49.19 billion in 2022, the market is expected to further increase to $92.38 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

This growth trajectory is attributed to various factors such as the growth chronic diseases, rising awareness amongst masses, and the imperative need for therapies to improve the quality of life for individuals struggling with different health issues. Notably, outpatient clinics are expected to lead the market, as we observe an uptick in the number of physical therapy outpatient clinics and the increasing demand for occupational & physical therapy services.

The two key players in the physical therapy market are the ATI Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:ATIP) and the US Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE:USPH).

Owing to the growing popularity of telehealth, ATI Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:ATIP) is ensuring access to physical therapy through innovative solutions such as CONNECT Powered by Genie Health and is offering online physical therapy services. This platform facilitates 1:1 virtual care with licensed physical, occupational, or specialized therapists to ensure accessibility regardless of location. Patients can access treatment conveniently via phone, tablet, or computer without interruptions, which is crucial for maintaining physical wellness. Furthermore, the platform prioritizes patient privacy and security, adhering to HIPAA compliance standards to safeguard sensitive information.

Moreover, ATI Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:ATIP) collaborates with insurance providers to ensure that a vast majority of in-network benefits cover virtual therapy. For cases where coverage is not available, ATI Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:ATIP) works with patients to find suitable solutions. By providing access to virtual sessions and accommodating different insurance plans, ATI Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:ATIP) ensures that individuals can receive the care they need, whether they prefer in-person or remote treatment options. On the other hand, the US Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE:USPH) has expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of an industrial injury prevention (IIP) services and ergonomics software business in 2023. Briotix Health Limited Partnership, one of US Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE:USPH)’s primary IIP companies, acquired the new entities, strengthening its service offerings.

The acquisition amounts to approximately $4.0 million and includes a 55% equity interest in the ergonomics software business. Currently, the combined businesses yield annual revenues of around $2.6 million. This decision aligns with US Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE:USPH) strategy to broaden its reach and cater to a wider audience in ergonomic program needs.

It is worth highlighting that the US Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE:USPH) operates 675 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 42 states, providing comprehensive orthopedic, neurological, and sports injury rehabilitation services. Additionally, the company manages 42 physical therapy facilities for third parties and offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite programs for injury prevention, rehabilitation, and ergonomic assessments. With a workforce of 4,300 employees, US Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE:USPH) has consistently demonstrated its dedication to expanding its services.

While the market for physiotherapy is promising in the US, it is also interesting to note that physiotherapy faces a critical shortage in Europe, exacerbated by its recent addition to the Shortage Occupation List. The Chartered Society of Physiotherapists (CSP) has highlighted that the inability of domestic workers to meet the soaring demand has further compounded the shortages across multiple European countries due to restricted freedom of movement. The demand for physiotherapy continues to increase, driven by post-Covid rehabilitation, an aging population, and rising instances of long-term conditions and survival rates following severe health events like stroke and cancer.

In 2021, the European Union boasted 611,000 physiotherapists operating throughout the EU in 2021. However, the distribution of physiotherapists per 100,000 inhabitants showed considerable variation across member states, with Germany and Belgium reporting higher figures compared to Romania. The average physiotherapist salary in Europe is $40,803.

15 Highest Paying Countries For Physiotherapists in the World

lightwavemedia/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To list the highest paying countries for physiotherapists, we identified the countries with the highest demand for physiotherapists and then made a list for 25 countries with the average salaries for physiotherapists. Of those 25, the 15 with the highest average salaries were selected and have been ranked. We acquired the data for average salaries of physiotherapists for each country from ERI Economic Research Institute. The list is presented in ascending order.

15. Austria

Average Salary: $62,924

To work as a physiotherapist in Austria, one must possess a complete high school or university medical education with specialization in physiotherapy. Proficiency in the German language is essential, along with experience in physiotherapy practice. The job offers full-time positions or 3-4 week rotations with a monthly gross salary of €2790 ($3006) on average, along with a €200 ($215) allowance for meals. It is one of the countries where physiotherapists are in demand.

14. Singapore

Average Salary: $62,945

Physiotherapists at TTSH's emergency department in Singapore were revamped in June 2022, reducing non-emergency patient wait times by 30-50%. This initiative caters to 19,000 cases annually, handling 132,000 overall. Patients now see Advanced Practice Physiotherapists (APPs), bypassing doctors for joint, muscle, and bone issues, improving efficiency. APPs have managed 134 cases independently since inception. It is one of the highest paying countries for physiotherapists in Asia.

13. United Kingdom

Average Salary: $64,556

To become a physiotherapist in the UK, pursue a university-approved physiotherapy degree, or a related postgraduate master's if you hold a relevant first degree. Gain clinical experience and consider specializing. Alternatively, opt for a Physiotherapist Level 6 Degree Apprenticeship, typically taking four years, combining on-the-job learning with university study. Volunteering in healthcare settings is beneficial. Register with the Health and Care Professions Council and consider joining professional bodies for development and networking opportunities. The UK is one of the countries where physiotherapists are paid the most.

12. Belgium

Average Salary: $65,634

To become a physical therapist (PT) in Belgium, one must navigate through several steps. Firstly, ensure legal eligibility either through a work visa or residency card. Next, apply for degree recognition through NARIC Vlaanderen, a process involving the submission of academic documents and professional credentials. Following this, secure a "visa" for insurance purposes through Agentschap Zorg & Gezondheid, which includes resubmitting documents and degree recognition. This can be a lengthy process, often complicated by bureaucratic delays. Once approved, obtain an INAMI number for insurance practice. Job hunting involves networking with local physicians for referrals, as patient access is primarily through medical recommendations. It is one of the best countries for a physiotherapy job.

It is also one of the highest paying countries for data scientists.

11. New Zealand

Average Salary: $65,825

The probability of securing a job as a physiotherapist in New Zealand is high due to shortages. With 4,482 physiotherapists in New Zealand in 2018, demand spans various sectors. Graduates often find employment in clinics focusing on sports injuries and musculoskeletal issues. Hospitals seek physiotherapists for cardiovascular and neurological conditions. Opportunities exist in public and private sectors, including physiotherapy clinics, hospitals, and community rehabilitation programs. Around one-third are self-employed, operating in private practice. Immigration New Zealand lists physiotherapists on its long-term skill shortage, actively welcoming skilled individuals from abroad to meet the growing and aging population's healthcare needs.

It is also one of the highest paying countries for doctors.

10. Norway

Average Salary: $66,364

Norway presents ample career opportunities for physiotherapists due to its high demand and competitive job market. Physiotherapists in Norway must hold either a bachelor's or master's degree in the field and be registered with the Norwegian Physiotherapy Association. The average annual salary for physiotherapists in Norway stands at approximately $66,364.

Owing to the high quality of life in Norway with huge salaries for healthcare professionals, it is one of the best countries for physical therapists.

9. Finland

Average Salary: $67,328

In Finland, physiotherapy is a licensed profession, with practice restricted to individuals holding a valid license. Valvira, upon application, grants licenses to healthcare professionals trained both domestically and internationally. Once licensed, professionals are registered in the nationwide health care professionals' registry (Terhikki) to practice their profession. It is one of the top 10 highest paying countries for physiotherapists.

8. Canada

Average Salary: $69,363

Canada is facing a growing demand for physiotherapists, with an estimated 14,300 job openings projected from 2022 to 2031, according to the federal Job Bank. Despite record-breaking immigration levels, a shortage of qualified applicants persists, leaving employers struggling to fill positions. Immigration Minister Sean Fraser aims to address these shortages by targeting specific occupations, including physiotherapists, through the Express Entry system. The system's expansion to include occupation-specific draws responds to labor market needs. Physiotherapists in Canada can expect a median annual income of up to $96,876 ($71,478) with job prospects projected to be favorable countrywide over the next three years.

Owing to Canada’s convenient and relatively simpler immigration processes, it is often considered the best country for physiotherapist to settle. It is also one of the highest paying countries for neurosurgeons.

7. United Arab Emirates

Average Salary: $71,640

Dubai Health Authority has announced new standards for physiotherapy services, focusing on patient-centered care with performance indicators for professionals and facilities. Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation at DHA, has been continuously emphasizing the continuous improvement in healthcare delivery.

It is also worth mentioning that the country anticipates an increase in demand for healthcare professionals, aiming to hire over 33,000 by 2030, driven by population growth, medical tourism, and an aging populace. Abu Dhabi faces a deficit of 11,000 nurses and 5,000 other health professionals, while Dubai requires 6,000 physicians and 11,000 nurses.

UAE is one of the countries that pay the highest salary to physiotherapist in the world.

6. Denmark

Average Salary: $73,796

To work as a physiotherapist in Denmark as a non-EU/EEA citizen, you must first apply for Danish authorization through the Danish Patient Safety Authority. Complete the application electronically and submit it along with documentation of your qualifications via regular mail. If your education is approved, you'll have three years to meet the conditions for permanent authorization. Additionally, you need to pass the Danish 3 Exam, held twice a year, and find employment for adaptation and training purposes to assess your skills. It is one of the highest-paying countries for physiotherapists in Europe.

Click here to see the 5 Highest Paying Countries For Physiotherapists in the World.

