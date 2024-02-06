In this article, we will look at the 15 highest-quality bath towels of 2024. We will also be discussing the global bath towel industry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Highest Quality Bath Towels of 2024.

The Global Bath Towel Industry: An Analysis

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, the global bath towel industry was valued at $10.66 billion in 2022. The global bath towel industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.41% and reach $14.92 billion by 2030. Bath towels are one of the most essential consumer goods used daily in almost every household. Qualities including absorbability, durability, ease of use, and drying capability, add value to a towel and make it preferable over other alternative products. The demand for bath towels and the overall growth of this industry are tied to other markets, including personal care, fitness clubs, hotels, hospitals, and spas. Moreover, the growing trend of home swimming pools and consumer demand for luxury spa experiences has also contributed to the rising demand for more absorbent high-quality towels.

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic had both negative and positive impacts on the global bath towel industry. The production almost came to a halt due to factors including lockdowns, travel restrictions, disrupted supply chains, and barriers in raw material procurement However, rising awareness regarding personal hygiene during and after the pandemic boosted the demand for towels, particularly for residential use. Moreover, the shutdown of physical stores during COVID-19 led companies to emphasize on online marketing and social media presence, thus contributing to resilient sales both during and after the pandemic.

Market Trends and Segmentation

Growing demand for high-quality towels from end markets such as hotels and spas is propelling the growth of the industry. Moreover, consumer demand is shifting towards more durable and less maintenance towels, especially in the hospitality and hotel industry, as they require products that can be reused and can withstand frequent laundry without compromising the quality.

International hotels and spas are also proponents of sustainability and demand commodities that align with their corporate social responsibility goals. Thus, towels made from organic materials, including bamboo, cotton, and recycled materials, are gaining popularity. Another notable trend in the global bath towel industry is the growing consumer demand for towels with customized monograms that add a personal touch to their bathroom décor.

The bath towel industry is segmented based on the raw material used for its production. The major segments of the industry include cotton, bamboo, and microfibers. It is worth mentioning that cotton towels hold the majority share in the market. According to Fortune Business Insights, cotton towels held a market share of approximately 47% in 2022. Moreover, as the market trend is shifting towards sustainability, the bamboo towel segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR compared to other segments from 2023 to 2030. Towels made from bamboo are gaining popularity not only because of their eco-friendly nature, but also due to their antimicrobial properties that help to keep bacteria and odor away. You can also look at 12 Countries that Export the Most Textiles and 20 Highest Quality Fabrics in the World.

Major Players in the Towels Industry

PVH Corporation (NYSE:PVH), previously known as Phillips-Van-Heusen Corporation, is one of the world's largest lifestyle companies and a leading name in the global textile industry. PVH Corporation (NYSE:PVH) owns and is renowned for two of its popular brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. While both these brands are known for selling various products, including but not limited to apparel, footwear, handbags, underwear, fragrances, and accessories, they also have a line-up of some high-quality bath towels and bath robes. On December 13, 2023, PVH Corporation (NYSE:PVH) announced two new appointments at the leadership level. Sophia Hwang-Judiesch was appointed as the President of Tommy Hilfiger North America on January 8. Amba Subrahmanyam was promoted to Chief People Officer at PVH Corporation (NYSE:PVH). She joined the company in February 2022 and was serving as Executive Vice President of People for PVH Americas and Calvin Klein Global before her promotion. If you want to know more about the largest clothing companies you can look at 22 Largest Clothing Companies by Market Cap in the World.

Toray Industries Inc (TYO:3402) is a multinational company that specializes in various polymer chemistry sectors, including but not limited to biochemistry, advanced materials, fiber, and textile products. Within the textile business, Toray Industries Inc (TYO:3402) manufactures products including Utlrasuede, Ecsaine, senbism, sports fabrics, and uniforms. They also produce various kinds of fabrics, including but not limited to silk, towels, and polyester. On December 18, 2023, Toray Industries Inc (TYO:3402) reported that it had concluded an agreement of co-creation and collaboration with Porter, a trademark of Yoshida Corporation, to jointly manufacture material for tanker bags. Manufacturing of the new material will employ Ecodear N510, a 100% plant-based nylon fiber.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) is another leading producer and distributor of various products, including footwear, apparel, and sportswear. Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) is popular for its sportswear, with products including but not limited to sweatshirts, socks, and bags. They also produce various kinds of towels mainly used for sports. On January 12, Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) reported two new leadership appointments. Yassine Saidi joined as Chief Product Officer on January 29, and Kara Trent as President of the Americas. Kara Trent will assume her new role in February. She is currently serving as managing director of the company's EMEA region. Both of the newly appointed officials directly report to the President and CEO of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA), Stephanie Linnartz.

With this context, let's take a look at 15 Highest Quality Bath Towels of 2024.

15 Highest Quality Bath Towels of 2024

Our Methodology

We employed a consensus approach to compile our list of the 15 highest quality bath towels of 2024. We shifted through 3 sources, including Amazon, Walmart, and Costco, and searched for bath towels. We relied on two main metrics: consumer ratings and reviews, to rank the highest quality bath towels from our sources. Customer reviews and ratings are good indicators of the popularity and quality of a bath towel. We only selected bath towels with at least 1000 customer reviews and an average rating of 3.5 or above. Our list is in ascending order of the number of reviews, our primary metric, and consumer ratings, our secondary metric, as of February 4, 2024.

15 Highest Quality Bath Towels of 2024

15. Grandeur Hospitality Towels

Customer Reviews: 2,852

Rating: 4.7

First on our list is the Grandeur Hospitality bath towel. These towels come in various sizes, are unisex, and can be used by people from all age groups. Grandeur Hospitality towels are made from 100% cotton. Other products sold by Grandeur include interior sets, one-piece handle sets, and other home hardware accessories.

14. Tommy Hilfiger Modern American Bath Towels

Customer Reviews: 4,260

Rating: 4.5

With a rating of 4.5 from 4,269 customer reviews, Tommy Hilfiger Modern American bath towels rank fourteenth on our list. Tommy Hilfiger is a famous brand of PVH Corporation (NYSE:PVH) that sells various lifestyle products. This Modern American bath towel is woven from 575 grams per square meter of zero-twist fibers making it ultra-absorbent and soft.

13. Lavish Home 100% Cotton Oakville Velour Bath Towel

Customer Reviews: 4,313

Rating: 4.3

Cotton Oakville Velour bath towel by Lavish Home Collection ranks thirteenth on our list. It has a customer rating of 4.3, from 4,313 customer reviews. Other notable products sold by Lavish Home Collection include but are not limited to decor, furniture, rugs, bedding, lamps, and lighting.

12. Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Bath Towel

Customer Reviews: 4,768

Rating: 4.7

Available in various sizes and colors, Signature Soft bath towels by Better Homes & Gardens are made from US cotton and viscose, a chemically produced fiber. Other notable products by Better Homes and Gardens include sofa sets, rugs, pillows, decor, and plants.

11. Simpli-Magic Cotton Washcloths Bath Towels

Customer Reviews: 4,845

Rating: 4.2

Simpli-Magic Cotton Washcloths bath towels are multipurpose towels that can be used for bath, gym, and office use. They feature towels made from 100% cotton, which makes them soft and improves their absorbency. Simpli-Magic specializes in products including but not limited to cleaning and sanitation, kitchen products, towels, food service, and canvas.

10. Charisma 100% Hygro Cotton Bath Towel

Customer Reviews: 5,355

Rating: 4.6

With a rating of 4.6, spanning over 5,355 customer reviews, Charisma 100% Hygro Cotton Bath Towel ranks tenth on our list. Charisma also sells other products, including but not limited to bedding, pillows, bathroom products, and window panels.

9. MoonQueen Bath Towel

Customer Reviews: 5,779

Rating: 4.1

MoonQueen bath towels are multipurpose towels that can be used for sports, yoga, and shower purposes. The towels are made from microfibers that enhance softness and absorbency. The product was rated 4.1 and has 5,779 customer reviews across our sources.

8. Modern Thread Amrapur Overseas Bath Towel

Customer Reviews: 6,604

Rating: 4.4

Arampur Overseas bath towel by Modern Thread ranks eighth on our list and has a rating of 4.4, spreading over 6,604 customer reviews. The towel is made from 500 grams per square meter of cotton fabric. Other notable products sold by Modern Thread include bedding, comforters, bath mats, and blankets.

7. Popular Bath Sinatra Modern Bathroom Towel

Customer Reviews: 6,693

Rating: 4.5

Sinatra Modern bathroom towels are fashionable towels that can be used for bathrooms and spas. Popular Bath also sells products, including shower curtains, bathroom rugs, and other bathroom accessories. Sinatra Modern Bathroom towel has a rating of 4.5 with 6,693 customer reviews.

6. Superior Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel

Customer Reviews: 9,043

Rating: 4.4

Made from Egyptian cotton pile, these bath towels by Superior store rank sixth on our list of 15 Highest Quality Bath Towels of 2024. These bath towels come in various colors and sizes and are naturally soft and absorbent. The superior store also sells rugs, bedding, curtains, and blankets.

15 Highest Quality Bath Towels of 2024 is originally published on Insider Monkey.