15 Highest Quality Cheeses in America

Cheese, alongside honey and meat, holds a historical significance as one of the oldest documented foods and is among the earliest dairy products. Currently, there is a wide range of cheeses produced globally, with cheese being a common ingredient used in various cuisines. Dairy has been a staple in many diets, and countries with the highest dairy consumption include the Netherlands, India, China, and the US. In the US, the preference for milk, cheese, and yogurt is markedly high. Over the years, there has been a shift in consumption patterns in the US, where cheese gradually took precedence over milk between 1979 and 2019. While overall dairy consumption has remained relatively constant at 1.5 cup-equivalents, cheese consumption has seen a significant increase from 0.34 cup-equivalents in 1979 to 0.72 cup-equivalents in 2019. During the same period, milk consumption declined, whereas yogurt consumption experienced a slight increase.

The global cheese market has been valued at $83.4 billion as of 2022. The market is predicted to experience a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.12% from 2023 to 2028 and surpass $120 billion by the end of the forecast period. The increase in demand for cheese is attributed to the increasing consumption of popular fast-food items such as pizza, pasta, and burgers. The cheese market is categorized based on the milk source, with major segments including cow, buffalo, goat, and others. The primary types of cheese are classified as natural and processed, while popular varieties include mozzarella, cheddar, feta, parmesan, and others. Cheese serves as a significant source of protein for many individuals, and the popularity of different cheeses often relies on their protein-to-fat content ratios. Interestingly, mozzarella, not cheddar, holds the title of the most popular cheese in America. You can check out the 15 Most Consumed Cheeses in America here.

The US and Europe are also witnessing a rising demand for dairy alternatives such as almond and soy milk. This increased interest in non-diary options stems from concerns related to animal welfare, sustainability, and a growing awareness of health-conscious choices. The demand for non-dairy sources of milk, also known as plant-based milk, is experiencing a significant surge. The demand for this category of milk is forecasted to reach $47 billion by 2033. Within the dairy industry, a few brands dominate the competitive landscape. Some of the biggest names in the industry include Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), and Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd (NZE:FCG). These businesses are the industry leaders in manufacturing dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt. In addition to the prominent industry leaders, smaller and niche brands are gaining popularity, particularly those focusing on organic or locally sourced dairy products.

Here's what Polen Capital said about Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) in its Q4 2023 investor letter:

“Finally, we trimmed our position in Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY). Nestlé has served as a strong safety holding for many years for the Global Growth Portfolio. Over the past several years, we think the company has done a terrific job pruning its product portfolio of low-growth, low-margin, and capital-intensive businesses and reinvesting the proceeds in more attractive businesses to drive margin expansion. At this point, we feel there isn’t much of an opportunity to drive further margin expansion, and the competition is significant for potential acquisition candidates that would be accretive to growth and margins. As a result, we believe that Nestlé’s ability to achieve our hurdle of low double-digit returns going forward will be more challenging, and we used the proceeds as a source of funds to add to businesses with a higher probability of delivering on our demanded returns.”

Our Methodology

To shortlist the highest quality cheeses in America, we consulted a number of sources, such as Taste Atlas, Gourmet Cheese Detective, Bon Appetit, and the World Cheese Awards. Our primary source of information was World Cheese, which gathers retailers, cheesemakers, buyers, and food connoisseurs from around the globe to evaluate over 4,000 cheeses originating from more than 40 countries. All the listed cheeses have received a rating of Gold and above. The highest quality cheeses in America have been ranked in ascending order of their World Cheese rankings in 2023.

15. Hickory on the Hill

Company: The Farm at Doe Run

Hickory on the Hill is one of the many cheeses produced by the Farm at Doe Run in Chester County, PA. The farm runs on the principle of sustainability and uses raw materials from its on-farm dairy teams. There are other award-winning cheeses in the farm’s cheese line, too, which are stocked at many fine-dining restaurants and retail businesses.

14. Griffin

Company: Sweet Grass Dairy

Griffin is a farm-style cheese made by Sweet Grass Dairy. The cheese is made by soaking curds in a half barrel of Terminus Porter. The cheese is aged at least four months and has a crumbly texture coupled with malty flavors from the port. The cheese can be paired with Syrah or Rhone White, as well as Porter.

13. Everton

Company: Jacobs and Brichford Farmstead Cheese

Everton is an Alpine-style cheese that melts easily and has a meaty flavor. It is great to pair with white wine, salads, and smoked salmon. The farm responsible for the production of Everton is owned by Leslie Jacobs and Matthew Brichford in the Whitewater River Valley of Southeast Indiana. Although the farm has a history dating back to the 1800s, it came under the ownership of the Brichfords in the 1980s.

12. Cave Aged Limited Double Doe

Company: Murray’s Cheese

Double Doe is a unique cheese created using a blend of two distinct kinds of milk: sheep's and goat's milk. The production process involves the Farm at Doe Run creating the cheese wheels, which are then carefully placed by Murray's for aging in caves. Cave Aged Original is a cheese variety developed from an original recipe by Murray's.

11. The Stag

Company: Deer Creek Cheese

The Stag is a bold and nutty cheddar with a rugged texture. It has strong flavors of toffee and butterscotch but finishes with a delicate taste. Over time, the cheese gets a crunchy texture. Deer Creek Cheese works with Master Cheesemakers Kerry Henning of Henning’s Cheese and Sid Cook of Carr Valley Cheese to make their cheeses. It's priced at around $30 per pound. The Stag is in eleventh place on our list of the highest quality cheeses in America.

10. Creamery Collection Batch # 17

Company: The Farm at Doe Run

The Creamery Collection Batch #17 stands out as another award-winning cheese from the Farm at Doe Run in Chester County, Pennsylvania. This cheese is crafted using a blend of 80% goat's milk and 20% cow's milk. After an 11-month aging process, it develops a sweet caramel taste. Situated in Chester County, The Farm at Doe Run is a small operation with a fully grass-fed herd consisting of 20 cows, 50 sheep, and 50 goats. These animals serve as the exclusive sources for all the cheeses within Doe Run's lineup.

9. Breakstone's 4% Large Curd Cottage Cheese

Company: Lactalis Heritage Dairy, Inc

Breakstone's 4% Large Curd Cottage Cheese is one of the few high-quality cottage cheeses available. The cottage cheese-making process is uncomplicated, involving the addition of vinegar or culture to milk, leading to the formation of curds and the separation of whey (water) from the curds. These curds are then either cut into large or small pieces and cooked to reduce additional moisture and increase acidity. The origins of Breakstone's trace back to 1882, when it was established in Manhattan's Lower East Side.

8. Bayley Hazen Blue

Company: Jasper Hill Farm

Bayley Hazen Blue is an original cheese from Jasper Hill Farm. It is made from high-quality whole raw milk. The cheese is popular for its fudgy texture, toasted nut flavoring, and star anise aftertaste. The cheese tastes nutty and grassy, unlike the pepperiness of most blue cheeses. Situated in Greensboro, Vermont, Jasper Hill Farm is home to 45 Ayrshire cows, and the entirety of their milk production is dedicated to crafting a diverse range of artisan cheeses. These include blue cheeses, soft cheeses, and various aged varieties.

7. Leelanau Raclette

Company: Leelanau Cheese

Raclette is a semi-soft natural-rind cheese made from cow's milk. The name “raclette” is derived from the French "racler," which means “to scrape.” While most other aged cheeses are kept in wax or plastic rinds, Leelanau Raclette comes with a natural rind, which is turned and brushed daily with an in-house brine solution to enhance the taste and flavor qualities of the cheese. The cheese has a smooth texture and is excellent for melting. Its moisture content keeps it silky. The cheese is manufactured by Leelanau Cheese, which is a local food business in northwest Michigan.

6. Idyll

Company: Parish Hill Creamery

Idyll, a cheese aged for a minimum of 18 months, has a unique texture and a salty, nutty flavor profile. Cured in large wheels, this cheese is perfect for a variety of uses, including fondues, slicing, and melting over meals. Parish Hill Creamery focuses on making raw milk cheeses, creating them seasonally during the summer when cows graze on pastures. In addition to Parish Hill Creamery, companies like Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), and Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd (NZE:FCG) are also known for producing high-quality dairy products.

