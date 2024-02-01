In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 highest quality creatine supplements of 2024. If you are not interested in reading about the global creatine market, head straight to the 5 Highest Quality Creatine Supplements Of 2024.

Scientific Validation of Creatine Supplementation Benefits

The global creatine market is currently undergoing substantial growth, valued at USD 285.99 million in 2022, with an anticipated expansion at a CAGR of 10.71% during the forecast period (2023-2030). It is projected to reach USD 526.55 million by 2028. The market is segmented into pharmaceutical grade, food grade, and cosmetic grade, catering to applications in sports nutrition, functional food, dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals. One of the driving factors behind this growth is the increasing emphasis on sports nutrition for muscle development, coupled with the rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders. However, despite this positive trajectory, the high cost of the product poses a potential hindrance to further market expansion.

The US supplement market remains resilient and is shifting towards personalized choices, with 75% of Americans staying loyal to supplements and 49% adapting routines for individual health goals. Personalization is driven by the popularity of specialty supplements, which 52% of consumers embrace. Multivitamins lead at 70%, while sports nutrition sees a 5% increase, reaching 39% of users, indicating a focus on athletic performance. A significant 77% of Americans express trust in the industry, fueling ongoing growth and innovation in the dynamic future of the US supplement market.

Scientific studies have contributed to the validation of creatine supplementation benefits. A study highlighted that creatine supplementation significantly increases muscle mass and strength in resistance-trained individuals. Participants in the study who were supplemented with creatine experienced an average gain of 2.2 kg of lean body mass and a 5% to 10% increase in strength compared to those who did not take creatine.

Another study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research supported that creatine supplementation enhances high-intensity exercise performance, particularly during repeated bouts of such exercises. The conclusion was that creatine supplementation can significantly improve exercise performance, making it a valuable supplement for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Leading the charge in nutritional supplements are renowned companies like Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). In the third quarter of 2023, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)'s sales were $10.14 billion, driven by growth across its various business segments, including Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutrition, Diagnostics, and Medical Devices.

On the other hand, Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has also significantly impacted the creatine supplement market through its Herbalife24 line, featuring products like "Prepare" launched in 2014. This pre-workout includes creatine, supporting muscle strength. With reported sales of $5.2 billion in 2022, Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) emphasizes sports nutrition within its comprehensive Herbalife24 range.

The recent acquisition of a manufacturing facility in North Carolina underscores Herbalife's commitment to expanding manufacturing capabilities and signals a strategic move to meet evolving consumer needs in the health and wellness industry. The company's focus on science-backed nutrition and continuous product line expansion demonstrates a commitment to innovation and sustained growth. These industry giants like Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) predominantly focus on the creation of dietary supplements, placing a particular emphasis on gluten-free offerings with elevated nutritional benefits.

15 Highest Quality Creatine Supplements of 2024

Our Methodology

Our methodology for identifying the highest quality creatine supplements of 2024 involved conducting thorough research using sources like Forbes, Garage My Review, Cnet, Very Well Health, Mens Health, and Showcase. We selected the top quality creatine supplements of 2024 on a structured scoring system. Each supplement brand received points based on the times it appeared in the research sources. By employing this approach, we created a definitive compilation of the highest quality creatine supplements of 2024 and ranked them in ascending order of high scores.

Here is our list of the 15 highest quality creatine supplements of 2024.

15. Swoly Creatine Gummy

Insider Monkey Score: 1

Swoly Creatine Gummies, one of the top quality creatine supplements, offer a convenient and tasty alternative to traditional creatine powder, providing 4g of creatine monohydrate per serving. Positively reviewed for great taste and ease of use, they're ideal for those averse to powdered supplements or on a vegan/vegetarian diet. Anecdotal evidence suggests visible changes in muscle and body composition. However, the gummies contain added sugars and lack certification or third-party testing. While praised, some customer reviews note a relatively high price of $1.23 per serving.

14. Kaged Pre-Kaged Elite

Insider Monkey Score: 1

Kaged Pre-Kaged Elite is an advanced all-in-one pre-workout supplement with 20 premium ingredients, including nine patented ones like PurCaf Caffeine and AlphaSize Alpha-GPC, promoting heightened energy and mental focus. It's available in fruit punch flavor, suitable for strict diets, and free from banned substances, artificial flavors, or colors. Key ingredients like PurCaf Caffeine and L-Citrulline support energy, endurance, and reduced muscle fatigue. Kaged Creatine HCl, in capsule form, skips loading phases, is third-party tested and avoids gastrointestinal issues. However, a container may last less than three weeks at $.40 per serving and a recommended four servings daily.

13. Legion Recharge

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Legion Recharge, one of the best quality creatine supplements, is a nature-based post-workout supplement to enhance recovery and muscle growth. Packed with 5g of micronized creatine, 2.1g of L-carnitine L-tartrate, and 10.5mg of corosolic acid from Banaba leaf extract, it's available in flavors like Fruit Punch and Strawberry Lemonade. The product is recognized for its research-backed ingredients, made in a certified facility, and has received positive feedback for its effectiveness in muscle recovery, endurance, and size gains. Although priced higher than standard creatine monohydrate, the quality, proven benefits, and a money-back guarantee justify the cost.

12. Xwerks Lift

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Xwerks Lift, one of the highest quality creatine supplements of 2024, is a pure, micronized creatine monohydrate supplement well-known for increasing strength and power. Its ease of digestion and unflavored nature make it versatile for beverage mixing. Primary uses include enhancing strength, lean muscle mass, and overall athletic performance. The product, with 80 5-gram servings per bag, has received positive reviews for its effectiveness in boosting strength and power.

11. Onnit Creatine Monohydrate

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Onnit Creatine Monohydrate is a sports nutrition supplement supporting muscle gain, strength, and anaerobic performance. Derived naturally and recognized as safe, it aids ATP regeneration for increased reps and sustained bursts. Proven through scientific study, users report positive experiences, especially when combined with a flavored drink. A single serving provides 5g of creatine monohydrate, is third-party tested, and is competition-safe. Onnit's cost-effective, unflavored powder suits various dietary preferences which makes it a top quality creatine supplement of all time.

10. Kaged Creatine HCl

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Kaged Creatine HCl, a patented creatine powder, enhances athletic performance, builds lean muscle mass, and improves strength and power. Third-party tested and free from artificial flavors and colors, it comes in Unflavored or Lemon Lime options, addressing gastrointestinal concerns. Using a patented form of creatine hydrochloride (HCL) may offer faster absorption and reduced bloating compared to creatine monohydrate. Sports nutritionist Dr. Krissy Kendall notes the benefits of HCL, including easy mixing, no loading phase, and potential relief from gastrointestinal disturbances and water retention.

9. Jacked Factory Growth Surge

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Jacked Factory's Growth Surge is a post-workout muscle builder designed for lean muscle growth, strength, and fat loss. It costs $39.99 and features clinically dosed ingredients, including creatine monohydrate, betaine anhydrous, L-carnitine L-tartrate, and BioPerine black pepper fruit extract. Intended for immediate post-workout consumption, it supports muscle recovery, reduces soreness, and promotes muscle building. The product is made in a cGMP-certified facility, containing 3 grams of creatine monohydrate and 2.5 grams of betaine anhydrous, contributing to cell hydration, stress resilience, increased workout volume, and enhanced endurance.

8. Transparent Labs Creatine HMB

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Transparent Labs Creatine HMB is a fitness supplement combining creatine and HMB to enhance muscle strength, recovery, and endurance. Priced at $44.99 for 279 grams of powder, it uses research-backed doses, offering 5 grams of creatine monohydrate and 1.5 grams of HMB per serving. The supplement aims to improve strength, increase endurance, decrease fat mass, and prevent lean muscle loss. Available in 10 fruit flavors and an unflavored option, it is free from artificial sweeteners, colored dyes, fillers, and harmful additives. Backed by research showing increased testosterone levels and boosted aerobic power in elite male endurance athletes, Transparent Labs Creatine HMB stands out with its unique combination and BioPerine for enhanced absorption.

7. BulkSupplements Creatine Powder

Insider Monkey Score: 3

BulkSupplements Creatine Monohydrate Powder is a top-rated supplement for muscle building and exercise performance. It's known for rapid energy production, blood sugar support, and cognitive function. Available in sizes from 3.5 ounces to 11 pounds, it's priced at $0.66 per serving for the 60-serving container. Micronized, water-soluble, and unflavored, it's suitable for various dietary preferences, containing only creatine with no added sugar, soy, dairy, gluten, or additives.

6. Momentous Creatine

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Momentous Creatine is one of the highest quality creatine supplements of 2024 mainly used by fitness enthusiasts to enhance muscle strength, power, and exercise performance. It is NSF Certified for Sport and Informed Sport certified, ensuring it has been rigorously tested for banned substances, heavy metals, pesticides, and bacteria. It provides a reliable and lasting supply of 90 servings per container and a resealable bag for convenience. While the powder may not dissolve completely in water, it doesn't affect the flavor, and the sediment can be easily managed by mixing it with another drink.

