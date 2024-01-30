In this article, we will take a look at the 20 highest quality supplement brands in the US. If you want to skip our discussion on the supplement industry, you can go directly to the 5 Highest Quality Supplement Brands In The US.

The United States represents a major market for the vitamins and supplements industry. According to Future Market Insights, the global dietary supplement market is predicted to reach a value of at least $74.3 billion in 2024, and the long-term projection suggests reaching $170.1 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Meanwhile, the CAGR, specifically for the US market, is estimated at 6.7%. Projections indicate that the US will capture a market share of 34% in 2024. The driving forces behind this growth in the US include an increased awareness of holistic approaches to physical and mental well-being, along with a growing perception of the usefulness of botanical ingredients. As per a survey, one in three consumers in the US are interested in exploring botanical options to improve their physical and mental health.

The global dietary supplement market is further divided into the digestive health and probiotic supplement market. In line with the expansion trend, the market for probiotic supplements is also forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2024 -2034, while the digestive health supplement market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6%. The trend towards preventive health practices is also raising the demand for dietary supplements. In terms of geographical distribution of the market share, Australia is projected to lead global market growth with a CAGR of 8.4%, closely followed by China at 7.8%.

Some of the top nutritional supplement products are offered by popular companies such as Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Herbalife International (NYSE:HLF), and Arko Corp (NASDAQ:ARKO). The majority of these manufacturers are targeting the development of dietary supplements, with a specific emphasis on gluten-free products with high nutritional value. Partnerships like the one between O Positiv, a popular women’s health supplement brand, and Target (NYSE:TGT) highlight the mainstream acceptance and growing demand for health supplements.

Here’s what Diamond Hill Capital said about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“Health care facilities operator HCA Healthcare and medical device company Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were also among our bottom contributors. Abbott Labs was impacted by concerns about potential threats to its diabetes franchise from new drugs. A majority of Abbott’s continuous glucose monitor (CGM) customers rely on insulin for their treatment, which means their disease will not respond to the newer medications. This concern negatively impacted investor sentiment and, in turn, Abbott’s share price, leading to underperformance in the recent quarter.”

Given the variety of supplement brands available, choosing a suitable one can be challenging. According to Forbes Health, numerous factors such as third-party testing and certification, brand familiarity, and pricing determine the best quality supplement brands. With this context in mind, let’s take a look at our USA supplement brands list. Some of these are also among the top 10 supplement brands in the world.

20 Highest Quality Supplement Brands In The US

A customer satisfied with their purchase of the company's dietary supplements.

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 20 highest quality supplement brands in the US, we used a consensus methodology. We referred to multiple reports from credible sources such as Healthline, Medical News Today, Livestrong, ByClue Nutrition, and Forbes Health. We also went through Reddit threads such as r/Supplements and r/SupplementQuest to gain consumer insights. Each brand was assigned a score based on its ranking and frequency of appearance across different lists. In the case of a tie, we used the number of product variants offered by the company as a tiebreaker. The highest quality supplement brands in the US have been ranked in ascending order of their scores.

20. Rainbow Light

Score: 1

Product Variants: 114

Founded in 1981 and based in Durham, NC, Rainbow Light is best known for its prenatal vitamins. It makes wellness and nutritional supplements for mothers-to-be, men, and children. The brand’s offerings include vitamins B and C, breath and oral care products, antioxidants, protein, fiber, digestive aids, and ache and pain relief supplements.

19. Jarrow Formulas

Score: 1

Product Variants: 165

Jarrow Formulas was founded in 1977. The brand makes supplements for digestive health, mental well-being, energy support, heart health, bone and joint health, immunity support, and general wellness. Its products are suitable for prenatal care, babies, children, men, and women. The company’s manufacturing facility is in Santa Fe Springs, California.

18. Doctor’s Best

Score: 2

Product Variants: 187

Founded in 1990, Doctor’s Best offers multiple categories of healthcare supplements and positions itself as a science-based brand. The brand was founded by a physician and presently offers products catering to around 12 supplement categories, including vitamins and minerals, magnesium, omegas, amino acids, Coenzyme Q10, enzymes, and probiotics, among several others. The company is based in Irvine, California, United States, and was acquired by a Chinese firm in 1996.

17. 21st Century

Score: 2

Product Variants: 202

Located in Tempe, Arizona, 21st Century is privately held and differentiates itself by its adherence to CGMP and FDA-compliant manufacturing facilities that are also environmentally conscious. The company’s product range includes calcium, Co Q10, fish oil & omegas, herbs, joint health, letter vitamins, melatonin, minerals, multivitamins, probiotics, and specialty teas.

16. California Gold Nutrition

Score: 2

Product Variants: 240

Located in Southern California, California Gold Nutrition is a private-label brand launched by iHerb. iHerb is an eCommerce platform for health and wellness supplements that caters to international buyers in over 30 countries. California Gold Nutrition supplements include vitamins, superfoods, and greens.

15. Pure Encapsulations

Score: 2

Product Variants: 427

With its manufacturing plant located in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Pure Encapsulations offers 427 products in 16 categories. The categories include bone, joint, and muscles; cardiometabolic health & metabolism; children’s formulas; energy and fitness; general health and wellness; and several others. The company is highly reviewed and offers customized and third-party-tested formulas.

14. Nature’s Way

Score: 2

Product Variants: 442

Nature’s Way was founded in 1969 and is one of the top retail health supplement brands. Its broad product categories include amino acids and proteins, elderberry, enzymes, herbs, multivitamins, oils, probiotics, and vitamins and minerals. Nature’s Way is currently based in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

13. SmartyPants

Score: 3

Product Variants: 23

SmartyPants Vitamins was launched in 2011, and it manufactures gummy vitamins for children, men, and women in multiple categories. It was acquired by Unilever USA in 2020 in a private deal and remains privately held.

12. Care/of

Score: 3

Product Variants: 50

Care/of was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York. The company offers vitamin packs and other formulations to address issues like low energy, stress, slow metabolism, and skin and digestion-related problems. The brand offers multivitamins, probiotic blends, ashwagandha, astaxanthin, and collagen. Bayer announced that it was acquiring a majority stake in the company in 2020.

11. Kirkland

Score: 3

Product Variants: 58

Kirkland is the in-house brand of bulk retailer Costco. The brand offers a diverse range of supplements, including calcium and vitamin D, children’s multivitamins, CoQ10, fish oil, glucosamine, chondroitin, joint formulas, krill oil, and magnesium. Kirkland is popular for its low-cost variants of most supplements.

10. OLLY

Score: 3

Product Variants: 68

OLLY is based in Jackson Square, San Francisco, California, and is a subsidiary of Unilever PLC. The majority of its products are made in the USA, while a few product lines are manufactured in Columbia.

9. Life Extension

Score: 3

Product Variants: 374

Located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States, Life Extension is a privately held company. It has been in business for over 40 years. The company provides a range of supplements covering various categories, including lifestyle and fitness, energy management, men’s health, pet care, weight management, skincare, hair and nails, and oral care, among others.

8. NOW

Score: 3

Product Variants: 1400

NOW began operations in 1968 as a chain of health food stores in the Chicago area. The company is still owned by the founding family and adheres to the original goal of offering affordable and high-quality natural products. The company is based in Bloomingdale, Illinois, and manufactures over 1400 products under the categories of dietary supplements, sports nutrition, health and beauty formulas, essential oils, and organic and non-GMO foods. It is a category leader in low-priced dietary supplements.

7. Ritual

Score: 4

Product Variants: 22

Ritual was founded in 2016 by Kat Schneider and is based in Culver City, Los Angeles. The brand offers multivitamins for men, women, and children of all ages. Other product offerings include protein powders and probiotics. The brand is positioned at a higher price point compared to other options.

6. HUM Nutrition

Score: 4

Product Variants: 47

HUM Nutrition, founded in 2012, is a private company based in Los Angeles, California. The brand markets its prebiotic, probiotic, and algal extract supplements as ideal for ensuring skin, hair, and nail health and fitness.

