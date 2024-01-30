In this article, we will take a look at the 35 most congested cities in the world. If you want to skip our discussion on the traffic management system market, you can go directly to the 5 Most Congested Cities in the World.

In 2023, congestion remained a key problem in many big cities around the world. Congestion affects various aspects of society, influencing economic progress, increasing the number of traffic incidents, and contributing to higher greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions, in turn, have adverse effects on public health. With the ongoing population growth and the rise in the number of vehicles, the importance of traffic management systems becomes apparent. The global traffic management system market is estimated to be valued at $26.72 billion as of 2023. The market is predicted to reach $74.09 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% during the forecast period. By 2033, the United States is expected to hold a significant market share of 25%. The United States is actively implementing measures to reduce traffic congestion by improving its transportation infrastructure. Furthermore, telematics service providers are developing innovative solutions such as integrated hands-free cell phones for vehicles to increase safety.

Several companies, including Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), are working on initiatives to reduce traffic congestion and improve road conditions. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) offers services such as Google Maps, which leverages real-time user data to provide updated traffic information and route suggestions. Furthermore, Waze, a company acquired by Google, enables drivers to report traffic issues and accidents, aiding others in avoiding these situations. Similarly, Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) specializes in providing advanced analytics and traffic enforcement solutions. These technologies aim to improve operational efficiency and enhance street safety. Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is another popular player in this space, offering a cab-hailing service with a carpooling feature known as Uber Pool (recently renamed UberX Share). This feature encourages ridesharing at discounted prices, which contributes to the reduction of individual automobiles on the roads.

Story continues

Here’s what Polen Capital said about Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“Uber Technologies provides ride hailing services to customers worldwide. The Company develops applications for road transportation, navigation, ride sharing, and payment processing solutions. Polen Capital originally purchased the 4.5% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 in our client accounts on the back of the Company’s new focus on profitability and free-cash-flow generation. Our view was that the Company’s credit metrics would improve over the next two-to-three years to levels on par with investment grade issuers. The Company’s fundamental profile has improved which resulted in spread tightening. Given the yield currently offered on the Notes, Polen Capital sold down its exposure and used the proceeds to purchase higher yielding debt instruments.”

Global Traffic Congestion Trends

According to the TomTom Traffic Index, Dublin had the highest congestion percentage in the world in 2023. Despite having the highest congestion levels in the world, Dublin narrowly missed the spot of the most congested city in the world due to its lower average travel time per 10 km. Mexico, Lima, Bengaluru, and Bangkok are also among the top 10 cities with the worst traffic in the world. Meanwhile, in the United States, New York experienced the slowest traffic and the most congestion. It took NYC drivers an average of 23 minutes and 58 seconds to complete a typical six-mile trip. This figure reflected an increase of 19 seconds from 2022 and one minute 26 seconds from 2021. On the other hand, Detroit was considered one of the easiest cities to drive in the US, with drivers taking only eight minutes and 51 seconds to complete a typical six-mile trip. You can check out the 25 Most Congested Cities in the US here.

It is important to note that the speed of travel within a city is influenced not only by traffic volume but also by factors like road quality and natural obstacles such as hills and rivers, as indicated by a study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. For instance, while cities like Nashville, Tampa, Austin, and Houston find themselves among the 25% most congested cities globally, they all rank in the top 10% in terms of travel time.

With this context in mind, let's take a look at our list of the most congested cities in the world.

35 Most Congested Cities in the World

AI GR/Pixabay.com

Our Methodology

To shortlist the most congested cities in the world, we consulted sources such as the TomTom Traffic Index and the National Bureau of Economic Research. These reports provided the latest statistics on various mobility metrics across cities globally. Key metrics considered in the ranking include congestion level, travel speed, time lost during rush hours, and overall average travel time. Each city is ranked in ascending order of the average travel time per 10 km in 2023. For cities with similar average travel times, we used the congestion levels as the tiebreaker. The congestion level represents the average extra time lost to traffic compared to driving in congestion-free conditions.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Most Congested Cities in the World

35. Bristol, United Kingdom

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 22m 40s

Congestion Level = 40%

Bristol struggles with high traffic congestion. The city's extensive road network, combined with too many company cars and a lack of efficient public transportation, contribute to its notorious traffic jams.

34. Liverpool, United Kingdom

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 22m 50s

Congestion Level = 37%

Liverpool is addressing its congestion issues through a combination of strategies, including the use of smart technology to understand and manage traffic patterns.

33. Sao Paula, Brazil

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 23m

Congestion Level = 48%

São Paulo, Brazil's largest city, experiences high traffic congestion. However, the city's traffic management system, despite facing obstacles, has successfully maintained the city's flow.

32. Vancouver, Canada

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 23m 10s

Congestion Level = 46%

Vancouver is known for some of the worst traffic conditions in North America, coming in second only to Mexico City among cities in the region. The average travel time within Metro Vancouver was recorded to be around 23 minutes and 10 seconds in 2023, an increase of 30 seconds from the previous year.

31. Athens, Greece

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 23m 10s

Congestion Level = 49%

With a 49% congestion rate, Athens has seen an increase of 10 seconds in its average travel time since the previous year.

30. Jakarta, Indonesia

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 23m20s

Congestion Level = 53%

Jakarta, Indonesia, is infamous for its severe traffic congestion. The city's traffic management system struggles to keep the city moving smoothly. Jakarta has seen a 40-second increase in average travel time since 2022.

29. Manchester, United Kingdom

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 23m 30s

Congestion Level = 37%

Manchester experienced an increase in travel time last year, with the average travel time (per 10 km) increasing by 20 seconds. The city also saw increased rush hour traffic, with extra travel time added per 10 km trip of 27 minutes in the morning and 29 minutes in the evening.

28. Zurich, Switzerland

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 23m 30s

Congestion Level = 38%

Zurich is known for its congested streets, with over a quarter of the roads in the city's main business center experiencing heavy traffic.

27. Tokyo, Japan

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 23m 40s

Congestion Level = 35%

Tokyo is known for its heavy traffic, especially during rush hour. The city recorded an average travel time of 29 minutes and 40 seconds to drive 10 km in 2023.

26. Hamburg, Germany

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 23m 50s

Congestion Level = 36%

Hamburg experienced an increase in travel time in 2023. The average time it took to travel 10 km increased by 30 seconds YoY. December 5, 2023, was the worst day to travel through the city, with an average travel time of 31 minutes and 50 seconds.

25. Nagoya, Japan

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 24m 20s

Congestion Level = 34%

Nagoya is known for its heavy traffic, particularly during rush hour, with an average travel time of 24 minutes and 20 seconds to drive 10 km.

24. Messina, Italy

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 24m 30s

Congestion Level = 34%

Messina has an average travel time of 24 minutes and 30 seconds to drive 10 km, placing it among the most congested cities in the world.

23. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 24m 30s

Congestion Level = 39%

Buenos Aires recorded an average travel time of 24 minutes and 30 seconds to drive 10 km, justifying its status as one of the most congested cities in the world.

22. Geneva, Switzerland

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 24m 40s

Congestion Level = 38%

Geneva had an average travel time of 24 minutes and 40 seconds to drive 10 km, highlighting its challenging traffic conditions.

21. Wroclaw, Poland

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 24m 40s

Congestion Level = 49%

Wrocław, Poland, has seen an increase in travel time, with the average time to travel 10 km increasing by 10 seconds in 2023.

20. New York, USA

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 24m 50s

Congestion Level = 43%

New York, USA, experienced a loss of 108 hours annually in rush hour traffic in 2023, with the busiest street being FDR Drive.

19. Bogotá, Colombia

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 25m 30s

Congestion Level = 50%

Bogotá, Colombia, is known for its heavy traffic, especially during rush hour, with an average travel time of 25 minutes and 30 seconds to drive 10 km.

18. Turin, Italy

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 25m 40s

Congestion Level = 31%

Turin, Italy, experienced an increase in travel time in 2023, with the average time to travel 10 km increasing by 30 seconds.

17. Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 26m

Congestion Level = 32%

Kaohsiung, Taiwan, is another city known for its heavy traffic, with an average travel time of 26 minutes to drive 10 km.

16. Paris, France

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 26m 30s

Congestion Level = 46%

Paris, France, is known for its congested streets. A significant number of roads in the city's main business centers experience heavy traffic.

15. Bordeaux, France

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 26m 30s

Congestion Level = 43%

Bordeaux, France, experienced an increase in travel time, with the average time to travel 10 km increasing by 20 seconds in 2023.

14. Sapporo, Japan

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 26m 30s

Congestion Level = 34%

Sapporo, Japan, is at the fourteenth position on our list of the most congested cities in the world. The city recorded an average travel time of 26 minutes and 30 seconds to drive 10 km.

13. Mexico City, Mexico

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 26m 30s

Congestion Level = 63%

Mexico City, Mexico, is infamous for its severe traffic congestion. With 63% congestion levels, Mexico City has seen an increase of 50 seconds in average travel time since 2022.

12. Rome, Italy

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 26m 30s

Congestion Level = 41%

Rome, Italy, recorded an average travel time of 26 minutes and 30 seconds to drive 10 km in 2023.

11. Taichung, Taiwan

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 26m 50s

Congestion Level = 35%

Taichung, Taiwan, experiences heavy traffic, particularly during rush hour. The city has an average travel time of 26 minutes and 50 seconds to drive 10 km.

10. Brussels, Belgium

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 27m

Congestion Level = 37%

Brussels, Belgium, recorded an average travel time of 27 minutes to drive 10 km, marking a 20-second increase from the previous year’s numbers.

9. Manila, Philippines

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 27m 20s

Congestion Level = 46%

Manila, Philippines, recorded congestion levels at 46% and an average travel time of 27 minutes and 20 seconds to drive 10 km.

8. Bucharest, Romania

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 27m 40s

Congestion Level = 55%

Bucharest is among the top 10 cities with the worst traffic in the world. Drivers have lost up to an average of 150 hours in traffic in the past year.

7. Pune, India

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 27m 50s

Congestion Level = 57%

Pune has experienced an increase in travel time, with the average time to travel 10 km increasing by 30 seconds in 2023. It also has a congestion level of 57%.

6. Bengaluru, India

Average Travel Time (per 10km) = 28m 10s

Congestion Level = 63%

Bengaluru is known for its heavy traffic, with an average travel time of 28 minutes and 10 seconds to drive 10 km. However, Bengaluru has seen a YoY decline in the average travel time by a whole minute.

Companies such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT), and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) are developing solutions to reduce congestion across the world.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Congested Cities in the World. Suggested articles:

Disclosure. None. 35 Most Congested Cities in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.