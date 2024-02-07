In this article, we will take a look at the 15 highest quality makeup brands in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Highest Quality Makeup Brands In The World.

Cosmetics Industry: An Overview

The cosmetics industry is one of the most rapidly growing industries. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global cosmetics industry was valued at $272.43 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. The industry is estimated to reach a valuation of $363.80 billion by 2030. The surge in the popularity of makeup and skincare products, mainly through social media platforms is expected to drive the growth/contribute to the growth of the market.

Social media has been vital for beauty brands in marketing and the creation of feedback channels. The incorporation of consumer feedback has enabled brands to deliver a more personalized and inclusive experience. The influence of customer feedback is especially evident in makeup foundations which are now being designed with a variety of undertones and colors to meet the demand for inclusivity in makeup. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation offers 50 shades and similarly, Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation has a collection with 48 shades. You can also check out the 20 Best Makeup Products to Buy.

Furthermore, beauty brands are now incorporating technology beyond social media for the delivery of an optimal customer experience. Brands are turning towards platforms that enable them to enhance the experience of the purchasers using advanced tools including AI. Revieve is a platform that partners with other beauty brands and facilitates them to integrate generative and conversational AI into their online and in-store product delivery. AI makeup advisor by Revieve allows the customer to choose the makeup products that best suit their needs and the look they want to achieve using conversational AI. The information provided by the customer is used by AI to connect them with the exact type of products they need. The makeup advisor also suggests different makeup looks based on the products that the customers buy.

Story continues

The Asia Pacific region was the most dominant in the global cosmetics industry. In 2022, the region held a 44% share in the total revenue of the industry. The rapidly increasing per capita income in the Asia Pacific region has been one of the main contributors to the large market share. Greater per capita income in countries including India and China corresponds to the larger disposable income for customers to purchase beauty and wellness products. North America has been estimated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecasted period, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. Creative product branding combined with advertising methods has been adding to the popularity of makeup and cosmetics brands in the region. Effective marketing techniques and product branding would contribute to the growth of the region over the forecasted period. You can also read the 12 Countries That Produce The Best Cosmetics.

Notable Players In The Global Cosmetics Industry

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) is one of the most prominent names in the cosmetics and makeup industry. Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) owns a diverse portfolio of makeup brands including M.A.C. Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, and Clinique. On February 2, Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) announced the partnership of its brand Clinique with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The partnership entails laying the foundation of Mount Sinai-Clinique Healthy Skin Dermatology Center. The center would research skin aging, allergies, and inflammatory conditions and develop innovative treatments. Clinique has committed $5 million to support research over the next seven years.

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) is another noteworthy name in the industry. Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) owns a variety of makeup brands including Bourjois, CoverGirl, Rimmel, and Max Factor. On February 6, Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) announced a partnership with Marni, the luxury fashion brand. The partnership is a long-term licensing agreement to develop fragrances and beauty products beyond 2040. The first collection from this partnership is set to launch in 2026.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is also a giant in the cosmetics industry. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) has many popular makeup brands including Bourjois under its belt. The company manufactures and sells a variety of makeup products ranging from foundations to concealers to eyeliners. On January 23, the company reported earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2024. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) reported an EPS of $1.84, beating estimates by $0.14. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 3.22% and amounted to $21.44 billion. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"October to December, was another strong quarter. Execution of our integrated strategy drove solid sales and market-share results and another quarter of strong margin progress, delivering strong earnings and cash results for the quarter. The strong results we’ve delivered in the first half of fiscal ’24, enable us to raise our outlook for core earnings per share and keep us on track to deliver within our fiscal year guidance ranges for organic sales growth, cash productivity and cash return to shareowners. We continue to see the upper range on organic sales and core EPS as likely outcome for fiscal ’23 – ’24. So, moving to second quarter numbers, organic sales grew 4%, volume rounded down to a decline of one point as continued volume acceleration in North America and Europe focused markets was offset by softer shipments in Greater China, Eastern Europe and Middle East, Africa regions due to local issues in select markets. Pricing contributed four points to sales growth, consistent with the guidance we provided, mix was neutral to organic sales growth. Growth across categories continues to be broad based with eight of 10 product categories holding or growing organic sales this quarter. Home care, hair care and grooming grew sales high single digits."

The cosmetics and beauty products industry is full of innovative brands that are launching products to stay ahead of their competitors. The quality of the makeup products is the main driver for creating a loyal consumer base. We have made a list of the highest-quality makeup brands in the world.

15 Highest Quality Makeup Brands In The World

15 Highest Quality Makeup Brands In The World

Our Methodology

To make a list of the highest quality makeup brands in the world we initially sifted through makeup brands with bestseller products listed on multiple online stores such as Sephora, Amazon, and Ulta Beauty. We sourced the average ratings and the number of reviews from these sources for each makeup brand. We then calculated the average ranking for each brand across the three sources and aggregated the number of reviews. For arranging our list, we chose average rating as the primary metric and the number of reviews is our secondary metric. We have set a threshold of a minimum of 2,000 reviews across all three sources to be considered for the list. The list has been arranged in ascending order of the average ratings and number of reviews. For the brands with similar ratings, we have used the number of reviews as a tiebreaker.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

15 Highest Quality Makeup Brands In The World

15. Hourglass

Average Rating: 4.2

Number of Reviews: 5,000

Hourglass is a luxury cosmetics brand known for its dedication to delivering high-quality, innovative products. Some of Hourglass's best-selling makeup products include the Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm, Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara, and Voyeur Eyeshadow Stick.

14. MAKE UP FOR EVER

Average Rating: 4.2

Number of Reviews: 5,560

Make Up For Ever is a renowned cosmetics brand known for its professional beauty solutions and tools. The brand offers a wide range of innovative formulas, including face products, eye palettes, and lipsticks.

13. Glossier

Average Rating: 4.2

Number of Reviews: 7,600

Glossier is a beauty brand that prioritizes skincare and makeup products. Some of the makeup products offered by Glossier include the Stretch Fluid Foundation and Stretch Balm Concealer. These products are formulated to provide a natural and effortless look.

12. NARS

Average Rating: 4.2

Number of Reviews: 22,890

NARS is one of the highest quality makeup brands in the world. NARS is a French cosmetics and skincare brand that offers a wide range of makeup products. Makeup products by the brand include foundations, concealers, and blush.

11. Charlotte Tilbury

Average Rating: 4.3

Number of Reviews: 3,952

Charlotte Tilbury is a renowned luxury cosmetics brand founded by British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. The brand offers a wide range of makeup and skincare products known for their high quality and luxurious formulations. Some of the popular products from Charlotte Tilbury include the Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder, Hollywood Flawless Filter, and Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick.

10. Tower 28 Beauty

Average Rating: 4.3

Number of Reviews: 5,500

Tower 28 Beauty is a clean and vegan cosmetics brand known for its products designed for sensitive skin. The brand's offerings include a range of clean makeup and skincare products including BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm.

9. Dior

Average Rating: 4.3

Number of Reviews: 7,436

Dior has some of the highest quality makeup in the world. Dior is a luxury cosmetics brand that offers a wide range of makeup products. The brand's offerings include foundation, mascara, eyeshadow, lipstick, nail polish, and more.

8. Tarte

Average Rating: 4.3

Number of Reviews: 23,718

Tarte is a popular cosmetics brand known for its high-performance, natural products. The brand offers a wide range of makeup and skincare items, including foundations, concealers, lip products, and eyeshadows. The brand is also committed to creating cruelty-free and vegan. formulas

7. Too Faced

Average Rating: 4.3

Number of Reviews: 38,880

Too Faced is a popular cosmetics brand known for its innovative and high-quality makeup products. Some of its best-selling items include the Better Than Sex volumizing mascara, the Born This Way foundation, and the Melted Matte liquified longwear lipstick.

6. Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Average Rating: 4.4

Number of Reviews: 14,650

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez is a cosmetics brand that offers vegan and cruelty-free makeup products. It is one of the highest quality makeup brands in the world. Some of the popular products from Rare Beauty include the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight, the Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush, and the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Highest Quality Makeup Brands In The World.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Highest Quality Makeup Brands In The World is originally published on Insider Monkey.