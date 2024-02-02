In this article, we will look at the 15 highest-quality Bluetooth speakers for 2024. If you want to skip our analysis of the global speaker market, you can go directly to the 5 Highest Quality Bluetooth Speakers for 2024.

Bluetooth speakers have been in the market for a couple of years now and are improving in quality and features with each day. Bluetooth speakers connect devices via Bluetooth technology and help users play music, audiobooks, movies, and more, for a better audio experience. These are different from wireless speakers, which can be connected through Wifi as well as Bluetooth.

Recent Trends in the Global Speaker Market

According to a report by Straits Research, the global speakers market was valued at $68 billion in 2021. With steady progression, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.7% between 2022 and 2030, reaching $756 billion by the end of the forecasted period.

The most significant development in the speakers market recently has been the inclusion of artificial intelligence-led virtual assistants. Siri by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alexa by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google Assistant by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) all rely on true wireless stereos (TWS) or Bluetooth connectivity to operate in homes and offices. These smart speakers perform various functions on voice commands, such as controlling the lighting around the house, playing music, providing information from Google, and many other home automation tasks.

Smart speakers are becoming increasingly affordable because of increased demand in the market. Due to high-end companies selling expensive speakers, consumers look for alternatives provided by other speaker manufacturers. Speaker performance and audio quality are crucial factors for a large number of consumers and they are willing to pay higher prices to get a quality product, while others may settle for average quality for an affordable price. You can also take a look at 10 Smartphones with the Best Audio Quality.

Battery technologies play a key role in maintaining high-quality portable speakers or true wireless stereo systems. Major speakers companies rely on high-quality lithium batteries that last 8 plus hours, however with recent developments in battery technologies, companies are developing batteries that last over 40 hours as well. You might also be interested in the 12 biggest battery manufacturers in the world and 10 next generation battery technology companies.

Now that we have discussed the trends in the global speaker market, let's take a look at some of the prominent companies, such as Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO), VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX), and Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY), that are dominating the speakers market.

Key Players in the Global Speaker Market

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is an American manufacturer of audio products, such as speakers and headphones. Its multi-room Bluetooth speakers are one of the company's most-sold products. On January 23, the company announced its latest 8" In-Ceiling Speaker as part of its Sonos Architectural line of speakers. Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) speakers will have various custom-built optimizations and will deliver high-quality and balanced sound. The size of the ceiling speakers is customizable and keeping design aesthetics in mind, they come in various colors too.

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) is a leading distributor and manufacturer of consumer electronics such as high-definition audio systems and home entertainment systems. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) also specializes in automotive electronics and commercial audio equipment. On January 9, VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $0.14 and outperformed EPS estimates by $0.24. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 5.45% and amounted to $135.26 million.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) has a diverse portfolio that includes a wide range of audio equipment and speakers. The company's audio and speaker products are some of the most widely sold products due to their global demand. On January 5, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) announced the change in the executive team of Sony Ventures Corporation, its investing arm. Kazuhito Hadano has been appointed as the CEO of Sony Ventures Corporation and Gen Tsuchikawa has been appointed as the new Chairman of the company. Gen Tsuchikawa was previously the Corporate Vice President as well as the CEO of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY). The Chairman and CEO assumed their roles on January 1.

15 Highest Quality Bluetooth Speakers for 2024

A close up view of an innovative wireless speaker aimed to revolutionize the audio industry.

Methodology

To compile our list of the 15 highest-quality Bluetooth speaker brands for 2024, we used consensus picks from various online websites that sold speakers. We analyzed the number of reviews and ratings for Bluetooth speakers across Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. We took the number of reviews and rankings each speaker brand had across our vendors' websites. We added the total number of reviews and averaged the ratings for each brand. Based on these two metrics, we ranked the highest-quality Bluetooth speakers for 2024 and listed them below in ascending order.

15 Highest Quality Bluetooth Speakers for 2024

15. BolaButty

Number of Reviews: 4,763

Average Ratings: 4.5

First up on our list of the 15 highest-quality Bluetooth speakers for 2024 is BolaButty. The brand offers waterproof, dual-connectivity, and HD sound Bluetooth speakers. Dual-connectivity means that users can connect two speakers to create a surround sound experience. BolaButty Bluetooth speakers received 4,763 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 across our sources.

14. SOWO

Number of Reviews: 5,552

Average Ratings: 4.5

SOWO, ranking 14th on our list of the highest-quality Bluetooth speakers for 2024, manufactures professional public address speakers. The brand's speakers connect through Bluetooth and offer high-quality surround sound for events and gatherings. SOWO received 5,552 reviews and 4.5 average ratings across our sources.

13. Lenrue

Number of Reviews: 9,545

Average Ratings: 4.5

Lenrue Bluetooth speakers offer high-quality bass, clean treble, and premium sound quality. The Lenrue A2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is known for its high sound quality and built-in mic feature. Lenrue received 9,545 reviews and 4.5 average ratings across our sources.

12. Echo Dot

Number of Reviews: 10,959

Average Ratings: 4.5

Echo Dot is an Amazon product, a well-known Bluetooth speaker with a compact portable size. The Echo Dot with Clock Bluetooth speaker doubles as a digital clock and speaker. The brand offers speakers with Alexa integration and Dolby Atmos sound quality. The brand received 10,959 reviews and has an average rating of 4.5 across our sources.

11. Vanzon

Number of Reviews: 11,502

Average Ratings: 4.5

Vanzon ranks 11th on our list of the 15 highest-quality Bluetooth speakers for 2024. The brand has a range of Bluetooth speakers that are compact, portable, and offer quality sound. The speaker interface offers multiple ways to connect besides Bluetooth connectivity and can be used at home or outdoors. Vanzon received 11,502 reviews and 4.5 average ratings across our sources.

10. Comiso

Number of Reviews: 11,923

Average Ratings: 4.5

Comiso ranks 10th on our list of the highest-quality Bluetooth speakers for 2024. X26 and X26L are two of the brand's highest-selling Bluetooth speakers. Comiso speakers have attractive interfaces and long-lasting batteries. The brand received 11,923 reviews and 4.5 average ratings across our sources.

9. TREBLAB

Number of Reviews: 14,112

Average Ratings: 4.5

TREBLAB ranks 9th on our list of the highest-quality Bluetooth speakers for 2024. The brand has several models for Bluetooth speakers such as HD-Mini, HD77, and HD-Max. TREBLAB received 14,112 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 across our sources.

8. Altec Lansing

Number of Reviews: 16, 295

Average Ratings: 4.5

Altec Lansing ranks 8th on our list of the 15 highest-quality Bluetooth speakers for 2024. It is a US-based audio electronics company that manufactures loudspeakers, headphones, and other electronics. Altec Lansing Bluetooth speakers received 16,296 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 across our sources.

7. Sony

Number of Reviews: 21, 449

Average Ratings: 4.5

Sony is not only a leading brand for Bluetooth speakers but the brand also covers various categories of consumer electronics. The brand offers Bluetooth speakers, car speakers, and home entertainment system speakers. Sony Bluetooth speakers are surround sound and waterproof. The brand received 21,449 reviews and an average rating of 4.5.

6. BOSE

Number of Reviews: 33,717

Average Ratings: 5

Bose ranks 6th on our list of the highest-quality Bluetooth speakers for 2024. The brand has a range of high-quality Bluetooth speakers such as SoundLink Revolve+, known for its quality sound. Bose has speakers for outdoors, home entertainment, and portable speakers. The brand received 33,717 reviews and an average rating of 5 across our vendor's websites.

