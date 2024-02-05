In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most common addictions in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Most Common Addictions In The US.

Current State of Legalization of Cannabis in the US

Marijuana or cannabis use is one of the most widely spread addictions in the US. According to the results of the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2022, 22% of people aged twelve and more misused cannabis in some form. Cannabis is available in a variety of states and the user can smoke, vape, or digest it with some food or drink. The use of cannabis was the highest among people aged between eighteen and twenty-five. Smoking was the most common mode for taking marijuana during this year.

2023 was a relatively tumultuous year for the cannabis industry as the industry was met with fierce competition from the illicit market. Illegal manufacturing and distribution of cannabis caused the overall market and retail sales to slump. The overall situation of the cannabis market stirred support for the legalization of the drug in the US.

On January 9, Reuters reported that the most notable effort made in this regard in 2023 was by the Department of Health and Human Services. HHS recommended to the US Drug Enforcement Agency to reclassify cannabis from Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) to Schedule III. The reclassification of the drug would alter the legal status of cannabis and recognition by the federal government. Schedule I includes substances with a high potential for abuse, no accepted medical use, and a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision. However, Schedule III substances still have a potential for abuse, but they have accepted medical uses and are considered to have a moderate to low potential for dependence or abuse.

The reclassification would be the most notable change in the US cannabis policy as it will change the status of the drug from being prohibited to being regulated. The reclassification would be beneficial for the overall cannabis industry. Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code restricts cannabis businesses from deducting ordinary business expenses when calculating their taxable income. After the reclassification, this section would no longer apply resulting in lower taxable income and reduced tax liability. In the US, twenty-five states including Ohio, Minnesota, and Delaware have legalized recreational cannabis. Public support for the legalization is also rising and is expected to fuel the growth of the cannabis market in the country. You can also check out the 25 Most Cannabis Consuming-Countries in the World.

Notable Names in the Cannabis Industry

The legalization of cannabis could potentially alter the course of the overall cannabis industry. There are prominent names already present in the industry including Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB), Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC), and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON). You can also read about the 11 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is a Canadian licensed cannabis producer. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton. On January 24, the company announced the launch of three new cannabis-infused beverages. The products have been designed to cater to the needs of patients who want alternative forms of cannabis. The beverages would be initially available only to veteran patients on the Aurora Medical website. The newly introduced flavors by Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) include Neon Rush, Strawberry Pineapple Tropical Fizz, and Pineapple Coconut Fizz.

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) is a Canadian company headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada. On January 24, the company announced the launch of new products in its adult use and medical cannabis portfolio, including Tweed soft gels and oils with minor cannabinoids, a large format flower from Tweed, and medical exclusive pre-rolls from 7ACRES and Spectrum Therapeutics. The products are available through legal channels and online platforms. Terpene and cannabinoid levels vary in the products.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is a notable Canadian cannabis company that engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products. On January 9, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) announced that it will be entering the Australian market by shipping its first batch of cannabis flowers to Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT). The move aims to tap into Australia's growing medical cannabis market. The company's investment in R&D and genetics breeding aims to offer premium genetics tailored for Vitura's patients.

Cannabis is one of the most common addictions in the US. However, it is one among many others. We have made a list of the most common addictions in the US.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the 15 most common addictions in the US we have used the data from Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The data has been extracted from the results of the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The survey presented a large number of drugs and the number of people who misused that drug in a certain year. We went through the report and extracted the names of the drugs with the most number of users. There is a strong correlation between an increased incidence of drug misuse and the prevalence of addiction. We have narrowed down the list to the fifteen most common addictions in the US. The subsequent list has been arranged in ascending order based on the number of users. The data for 2022 is the latest available version for the number of drug users, however, it is apt in gauging the overall situation of various addictions in the US. The stats are for people aged 12 or older in 2022.

15. Heroine

Number of Users in 2022: 1 Million

Heroine use is one of the most common addictions in the US. The use of heroin was the most common among adults aged 26 or older. Heroine is a highly addictive drug and long-term use can have a dire impact on the health of the user. The drug has been even noted to change the brain structure caused by consistent use.

14. Fentanyl

Number of Users in 2022: 1.9 Million

Fentanyl is among the most commonly used drugs in the US with a staggering number of 1.9 million users in 2022. The drug is used medically to ease pain. The drug has similar impacts to morphine, however, it has been noted to be 50 to 100 times more potent. The illegal production and distribution of the drug is fuelling the growing addiction.

13. Kratom

Number of Users in 2022: 1.9 Million

Kratom use is one of the most prevalent addictions in the US. The drug is made from the leaves of a tree that is native to Southeast Asia. The drug is available in the form of powder, pills, and leaves. The use of kratom has a mind-altering effect. The long-term use of the drug could have serious health impacts on the health of the user.

12. Inhalant

Number of Users in 2022: 2.3 Million

The use of inhalants is becoming increasingly common in the US with an alarming 2.3 million users in 2022. Inhalants include a wide range of substances including paint thinners, gasoline, glues, deodorant and hair sprays, and fabric protector sprays. People use different inhalants to get high, however, these substances have detrimental impacts on the health of the users.

11. Methamphetamine

Number of Users in 2022: 2.7 Million

Methamphetamine use is one of the most common addictions in the US. Even though methamphetamine is available as a prescription drug in the country the majority of the production and distribution takes place illicitly. The drug is highly addictive and has a severe impact on the health of the user.

10. Prescription Stimulants

Number of Users in 2022: 4.3 Million

Prescription stimulants are a class of drugs that enhance brain activity. The drug is generally prescribed for health conditions including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). However, the number of people who misuse prescription stimulants is alarmingly high. In 2022, 4.3 million people misused prescription stimulants.

9. Prescription Tranquilizer or Sedative

Number of Users in 2022: 4.8 Million

The misuse of prescription tranquilizers or sedatives is also a common addiction in the US. In 2022, 4.8 million people abused these drugs mainly through illicit distribution and acquisition. The drug is used to induce sleep and relax muscles however the long-term use could severely impact the health of the user.

8. Cocaine

Number of Users in 2022: 5.3 Million

Cocaine is a powerful stimulant drug that comes from the leaves of the coca bush native to South America. Cocaine is a fine white crystal powder that is generally inhaled. The drug is highly addictive and long-term use can alter brain activity.

7. Hallucinogens

Number of Users in 2022: 8.5 Million

Hallucinogens are a diverse class of psychoactive drugs that can produce altered states of consciousness. Some well-known hallucinogens include LSD, psilocybin, and DMT. The drug user experiences an alternate state of reality that can have a long-term impact on the user. The use of hallucinogens in any quantity is deemed unsafe.

6. Prescription Pain Relievers

Number of Users in 2022: 8.5 Million

The regular use of prescription pain relievers is one of the rising addictions in the US. In 2022, an astounding 8.5 million people misused the drug. Prescription painkillers are misused by illicit distribution. Repeated use of painkillers can have serious health consequences.

