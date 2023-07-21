15 Most Consumed Crops in the World

In this extensive article, we will shed light on the most consumed crops in the world and the percentage they have in the global food supply chain. To understand their primary diets, we will also discuss crop consumption trends in Asia, the Americas, and Africa. If you want to skip the details, read 5 Most Consumed Crops in the World.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), sugarcane, maize, rice, and wheat are the most consumed crops in the world. As of the 2021/2022 crop year, maize was the highest-yielding staple crop, with over 1.4 billion metric tons of production worldwide. Corn is largely consumed in regions with high livestock production due to its extensive use in animal feed.

Likewise, rice and wheat are primary grains in human diet, especially in Asia and North Africa, respectively. In the previous crop year, rice production reached 1 billion metric tons collectively produced in 145 countries, with China and India collectively accounting for more than half of the global rice output.

Wheat accounted for 907 million metric tons, with the European Union, China, and India being the top producers. These staple crops contribute significantly to nutritional needs and have extensive economic implications. For instance, the major cash crops, i.e., wheat, rice, and maize, are the pillars of global food security as they make up staple food for over 5 billion people. The dominance of these three crops also hints at their role in global food systems as the necessity for sustainable practices to feed growing populations rises.

Impact of Crops on Food Security

According to the Agricultural Production Statistics Report of UN FAO, primary crops saw a production surge of 52 percent between 2000 and 2020 worldwide and reached a collective yield of 9.3 billion tonnes in 2020. If we break this yield increase into groups, cereals amounted to 32% of the total crop yield in 2022, closely followed by sugar crops (23%) and vegetable and oil crops (12%).

World Food Agriculture Statistical Yearbook 2022 says that almost 10 percent of the population suffered from hunger in 2021. This percentage was 9.3 percent in 2020 and 8 percent in 2019, a change attributable to population growth and rising inflation. The food insecurity situation is the worst in Africa as the continent's PoU (prevalence of undernourishment) rose from 19.4% in 2021 to 19.7% in 2022.

The World's Food Consumption Trends

The world's average dietary energy supply (calories a person consumes every day) trends present an intriguing picture where we can make sense of why certain parts of the world are struggling with increasing obesity. According to the FAO Statistical Yearbook 2022, the world's average DES (dietary energy supply) is 2,960 kcal per person. This consumption is projected to reach 3,139 kcal by 2050, up from an average of 2,789 in 2000.

The DES is currently the highest in North America and Europe, where an average person consumes 3,540 kcal per day, most of which comes from carbs. Moreover, Asia has seen the highest increase in dietary energy supply, which has gone up 14% in the last two decades in the region.

Companies Making it Big in the Crop Sector

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), headquartered in Chicago, is one of the largest milling companies in the US that has 22 mills across the country. Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) processes corn, wheat, sorghum, and linseed, among other major crops. Besides staple crops, Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) produces cocoa and corn-based products to feed animals. Interestingly, the company also holds the record of producing bread loaves from freshly harvested wheat in under 13 minutes.

Here's what ADM's management said during the latest earnings call conference:

"We are confident that ADM will be able to deliver on our plans for 2023 despite some pockets of soft demand. Supply and demand shifts are allowing ADM to flex our integrated value chain in support of another strong year of results. We continue to advance partnership agreements with major players across multiple industries, from regenerative agriculture to alternative proteins, to sustainable fuels, to plant-based industrial and personal care products. All of these partnerships are supporting ADM as we evolve at pace with the external environment to capture new growth opportunities."

Plus, Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) is a substantial international soybean exporter that also works in grain trading, food processing, and fertilizer manufacturing. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) supplies quality ingredients like milled products, lecithins, fats, and oils to food manufacturers across 40 countries. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) also has a 'sustainable sourcing' agenda which involves closely working with NGOs, farmers, and other crop market stakeholders to make farming sustainable. The company's business objectives, like supporting humanitarian causes, align well with United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Likewise, The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) is a major company doing business in commodity merchandising, plant nutrients, and renewable resources. The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has terminals across North America that buy and sell corn, soybean, and wheat, among other commodities. The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) currently has 72 facilities in the US, UK, Switzerland, and Canada, owing to its 180 million bushel grain storage capacity.

15 Most Consumed Crops In The World

Our Methodology

We ranked the most widely consumed grains in the world based on the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UN FAO). However, owing to the lack of credible data on the world's crop consumption trends, we used top crops' production data as a proxy for their consumption based on the assumption of supply and demand. After shortlisting the 15 most consumed crops in the world, we did individual searches in the UN FAO database to find the said crop's production quantity for all countries collectively. Based on the sum of a crop's production, we slightly rounded the figures to present their consumption in million tons.

Based on our research, here are the 15 most consumed crops in the world:

15. Pearl Millet

Global Consumption in 2021/2022 Crop Year: 32.7 million tons

Millet is a nutrient-rich grain and is a staple food source, mainly in Africa and Asia. The crop is highly consumed in India, Nigeria, and Niger, where its drought-resistant properties make it an ideal crop. Western markets have also begun embracing millet due to its gluten-free nature and high nutritional profile. As global attention towards healthier and sustainable food choices increases, millet consumption is expected to rise, and the crop's global market is projected to reach $18.3 billion by 2030 (up from $10.1 billion in 2020).

14. Plantains

Global Consumption in 2021/2022 Crop Year: 45.3 million tons

Plantains, a type of banana with a different taste, are prevalent in Latin American, Caribbean, and West African diets. These starchy fruits are usually consumed cooked and are lauded for their nutritional value. The crop provides sustenance as it can be used in fried or baked snacks like tostones and staple dishes such as mofongo or fufu, among others. Plantains' popularity has surged in North America and Europe, sparking a rising trend in the crop's worldwide consumption.

13. Sorghum

Global Consumption in 2021/2022 Crop Year: 64.36 million tons

Sorghum is loved in Africa, Asia, and Central America, with Africa alone accounting for around 60% of its global consumption. As a grain, the crop's grains are ground into flour and used in dishes like porridge, flatbreads, and beverages. Sorghum flour has found a significant role in the global gluten-free market, appealing to those with dietary restrictions. Interestingly, the crop's usage extends beyond food, as it also contributes to biofuel production because its sugar content can be fermented to make ethanol, and the stalk and seeds are directly used for biomass energy production.

12. Yams

Global Consumption in 2021/2022 Crop Year: 75.1 million tons

Yams are staple root vegetables in many global cuisines in Africa. The crop's primary consumer is Nigeria, which accounts for over 60% of the world's yam production and consumes most of it. Most frequently, yams are boiled, roasted, or fried and served alongside meat or fish dishes. Yams are also processed into dried flour in some regions, which furthers their culinary versatility.

11. Onions

Global Consumption in 2021/2022 Crop Year: 130 million tons

Onions enhance dishes with their distinctive flavor and provide substantial health benefits like maintaining blood sugar levels. They are primarily consumed in Asia, especially in India, which consumes over 15 million tons annually. According to the National Onion Association, the average annual onion consumption is 13.67 pounds per person worldwide. In terms of per capita onion consumption, Libya tops the list with 66.8 pounds per head usage. Moreover, China, Pakistan, and the US also demonstrate high levels of onion consumption. In terms of preparation, onions are typically used as base ingredients, cooked in various dishes, including stews, stir-fries, and soups.

10. Sweet Potatoes

Global Consumption in 2021/2022 Crop Year: 136 million tons

China leads in sweet potato consumption, consuming over 80% of the worldwide yield. Africa, too, embraces sweet potatoes, particularly in Uganda and Nigeria. The crop's high consumption relates to its adaptive nature and nutritional benefits, offering abundant vitamins A and C, fiber, and potassium. In Asia, sweet potatoes are often steamed or stir-fried, while African cuisines commonly boil them. Meanwhile, in North America and Europe, they're baked, roasted, or pureed into soups, emphasizing their natural sweetness.

9. Bananas

Global Consumption in 2021/2022 Crop Year: 137 million tons

Bananas hold a vital role in East African and South Asian diets, where consumption per capita is the highest. In Uganda, for instance, it's estimated that the average person consumes over 200 kgs of bananas per year. While mostly consumed as a fruit, bananas are also used as a staple food in Uganda and the Philippines, where they are consumed in forms like matoke and banana cue, respectively.

8. Barley

Global Consumption in 2021/2022 Crop Year: 147 million tons

Barley is one of the most consumed crops in the world. Around 147 million tons of barley were consumed worldwide in the crop year 2021/2022. The crop finds particular prevalence in Europe, North America, and parts of Asia. Barley is used in the production of bread, animal feed, and alcoholic beverages, such as beer and whisky. Barley's consumption pattern reflects cultural norms and culinary traditions. Europe, especially Germany, and Belgium, leads in barley use as they are among the Top 15 Beer Drinking Countries In The World. In Asia, particularly Tibet, barley is a dietary staple where it is transformed into tsampa, a traditional roasted barley flour dish.

7. Tomatoes

Global Consumption in 2021/2022 Crop Year: 256 million tons

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C and lycopene, and China, India, and the United States top the list of its largest consumers. The culinary versatility of tomatoes allows them to be a staple in various diets, be it raw in salads, cooked in curries or stews, or processed into products like ketchup, tomato sauce, or juice. Mediterranean countries, in particular, have a high consumption rate due to the prominent role tomatoes play in their traditional dishes like pasta and pizza.

6. Cassava

Global Consumption in 2021/2022 Crop Year: 319 million tons

Cassava is a root crop native to South America and has become a staple food for nearly a billion people, most of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. The crop is consumed in various forms, often depending on local preferences and traditions. In Africa, it's processed into a granulated product called gari, while in South America, cassava is used for making flatbreads when its root is ground into flour.

