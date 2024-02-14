In this article, we look at the 15 most unfriendly countries in Asia. You can skip our detailed overview of countries that have low travel and tourism competitiveness, including visa acceptance rates, and directly head over to the 5 Most Unfriendly Countries in Asia.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), the sustainable development of the travel and tourism sectors contribute to the economic development and competitiveness of countries. WEF’s 2019 Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report declared Europe and Eurasia as the most competitive regions in the world, followed by Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

Asia is the fastest growing region in the world, with its GDP contribution likely to account for 50% of the world economy by 2040. The economic opportunities offered by the continent have led to a mass influx of investors and job seekers from across the world to move to Asia. Moreover, the region is known for its warm climates, unique cultures and landscapes that have enhanced the continent’s reputation as a growing tourist destination.

2023 was a stellar year for tourism in Turkiye, where the number of travelers soared by 10.3% compared to the previous year, to a total of nearly 50 million. Ankara, this year, has waived off the requirement for American, Canadian, and Mexican tourists to obtain an e-visa for travel lasting fewer than 90 days. This is likely to further boost tourism in Turkiye. Seeing the country’s appeal as a major tourist destination, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – two giants in the hospitality industry – have announced expansion in Turkiye.

With over 100 active hotels and 20 more under development, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) is the largest hotel chain operating in Turkiye. Ramada by Wyndham Karapinar and Days Hotel by Wyndham Istanbul Esenyurt are some of the recently inaugurated projects by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the country. In September last year, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) announced its expansion in Turkiye with the signing of 13 different agreements, which would add another 2,000 rooms in the company’s portfolio in the country, and also include the much-anticipated Fairfield Inn by Marriott. Currently, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) runs over 48 properties in the country, spanning across 8,000 rooms and 21 different brands.

Last year was exceptional for tourism in the United Arab Emirates as well, with over 17 million tourists visiting the country. Dubai, in particular, has earned the status of being one of the leading tourist destinations in the world due to its ultramodern architecture, luxury shopping, vibrant nightlife, and a local culture that embraces diversity. As a result, property and hospitality businesses are booming in this emirate.

A UK-based study recently declared Dubai to be the most profitable city in the world for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) landlords. The average cost of rent per night in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) properties close to the Burj Khalifa is as high as $1,150. According to the study, landlords who place their properties on Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) are able to breakeven and make their money back in about four months on average.

Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates are examples of how countries that have developed tourism industries and facilitate inbound traveling through high visa acceptance rates benefit economically. That being said, the welcoming and hospitable nature of locals toward tourists, immigrants, and expatriates has a pivotal role to play as well in defining the friendliness of a country.

There are several countries across the world, and in Asia, where travel policies are not as tourist-friendly, and where the travel and tourism industry is not developed enough for foreigners to travel to with ease. With that being said, we now shift our focus on some of the most unfriendly countries in Asia.

15 Most Unfriendly Countries in Asia

Methodology

We have consulted three sources to rank the most unfriendly countries in Asia. These are our recent article, 25 Most Unfriendly Countries in the World, World Economic Forum (WEF)’s The Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2019, and Passport Index’s 2024 Welcoming Countries Rankings.

It was analyzed where countries ranked on each of these three sources, after which they were assigned scores for each metric. Finally, scores for each metric were aggregated to get an overall score. The 15 most unfriendly countries in Asia are listed in descending order of their overall scores.

If interested, you can also take a look at the 15 Friendliest Countries in Asia.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Let’s now head over to the list of the unfriendliest countries in Asia.

15. Lebanon

Score: 0.84

We begin our list with Lebanon, a country that is located in a troubled region, with conflict on its doorsteps. Domestically as well, Lebanon is divided by a political system that is marred with institutional sectarianism. It was recently listed on seventh spot by Yahoo Finance and Insider Monkey for countries that dislike American tourists. The Passport Index has ranked Lebanon 43rd in its list of the most welcoming countries in the world, with Beirut offering visa on arrival or Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) entry to travelers from 103 countries.

14. Turkmenistan

Score: 0.81

Turkmenistan is one of the most closed societies in the world, with limited press freedoms and strict regulations. Restrictions on independent travel and difficulties in obtaining visas have earned it the reputation of being among the most unfriendly countries in Asia. According to the Passport Index, Turkmenistan is among the least welcoming countries in the world, as it does not offer visa on arrival or eTA entry to travelers from any country.

13. Brunei

Score: 0.72

Brunei is home to several beautiful landmarks, beaches, and rainforest. Despite that, it is among the least visited countries in the world. The World Economic Forum has ranked Brunei 72nd in the world for tourism and travel. The Passport Index has also listed the Asian country at 72nd spot in its ranking of the world’s most welcoming nations. Passengers carrying passports of only 63 countries are eligible to receive visa on arrival or eTA entry in Brunei.

12. Uzbekistan

Score: 0.70

Despite being home to numerous historical sites of Central Asia, Uzbekistan does not get many foreign tourists due to its underdeveloped tourism and travel infrastructure. Just over 3 million foreigners traveled to Uzbekistan for tourism purposes in 2023. It is one of the unfriendliest countries in Asia.

11. Tajikistan

Score: 0.66

Tajikistan is another Central Asian country on our list of the most unfriendly countries in Asia. It is among the least visited countries in the world, and most people would struggle to point Tajikistan on the map, as it often gets overshadowed by its larger neighbors like China, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan. The country offers visa on arrival service to passengers traveling from 87 countries – which has earned it 57th rank (out of 92) in Passport Index’s list of the world’s most welcoming countries. The WEF has ranked Tajikistan at 104 out of 140 countries for travel and tourism competitiveness.

10. Myanmar

Score: 0.65

Myanmar is one of the most unfriendly countries in Asia. The country has earned an unfriendly reputation due to its long history (still ongoing) of political unrest, human rights abuses, and military coups. The country received only one million foreign arrivals in 2023 due to its strict travel restrictions. According to the Passport Index, Myanmar ranks 88th on the list of the world’s most welcoming countries – with visa free entry (visa on arrival or eTA) offered to passengers carrying passports of only 11 countries.

9. Mongolia

Score: 0.59

Mongolia is one of the least welcoming countries in the world, offering visa on arrival or eTA services to passport holders of only 67 countries. It is listed at 93rd spot out of 140 countries on the WEF’s ranking of countries' tourism and travel competitiveness. Most of the inhabitants in the country still practice a nomadic lifestyle, and the country’s tourism industry is underdeveloped, and fairly new. Hardly 600,000 international travelers visited Mongolia in 2023.

8. Kyrgyzstan

Score: 0.58

Kyrgyzstan is one of the most unfriendly countries in Asia. It is listed 110th by the WEF for its tourism-friendliness. It ranks 60th on Passport Index’s ranking of welcoming countries. That being said, the country’s lakes and mountains are a tourist attraction, and the tourism industry is gradually beginning to show signs of growth. Nearly seven million people traveled from foreign countries to Kyrgyzstan in 2023.

7. Kuwait

Score: 0.52

Next up among Asia’s unfriendliest countries is Kuwait, which in 2022 was declared as the worst destination in the world for expatriates by Expat Insider. The country ranked last among all 52 countries surveyed, with expats responding that they were fed up with their quality of life in Kuwait and termed the locals as ‘unfriendly’. The Passport Index has also ranked Kuwait as one of the least welcoming countries in the world, with only passport holders from 58 countries being offered visa on arrival or eTA entry services in the country.

6. Iraq

Score: 0.46

Iraq claims sixth spot in our list of the most unfriendly countries in Asia. It was recently ranked as the eighth least friendly in the world by Yahoo Finance and Insider Monkey. The country has been a high-risk region for quite some time due to the long-going civil unrest and terrorist activities. It is ranked 80th (out of 92) on Passport Index’s list of the most welcoming countries.

